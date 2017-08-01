How Software Defined Storage is Fueling Hyperconvergence

Effective container storage has long been a messy proposition. Considering the rapid build-up and teardown process as developers in particular utilize containers, storage has often been the after thought.



Fortunately, as containers continue to gain acceptance, the software-defined storage (SDS) has evolved in step. As such, SDS is now playing a pivotal role in helping address the need for highly flexible, persistent storage required to effectively bring containers from development and quality assurance processes into production.



Simply put, SDS enables organizations to pool resources and build redundancy without adding additional, often costly, infrastructure. SDS also enables the shifting of workloads with no downtime, translating into a more stable environment than a SAN or hardware based implementation. SDS effectively turns local storage into highly available, distributed storage.



Traditional views obsolete



As Jim O’Reilly writes at TechTarget, “the movement of the industry toward object storage, software-defined storage microservices and a fine-grained containers virtualization all make traditional views of large files obsolete.”



In terms of reliability and availability, SDS automatically builds and maintains the required levels of data redundancy. It detects failures and performs auto-recovery when required. The storage cluster adjusts to provide continuous data access for clients – perfect for putting containers into production. Without a single point of failure when using SDS, stored data used within the container continues to be available when a server hosting pieces of data goes offline.



By combining storage and compute resources, SDS does not depend on or require dedicated or highly available storage hardware. Instead, SDS empowers the organization to leverage its regular HDD and SSD drives. It also has very modest requirements for computing power. The result -- combined compute and storage enables a next generation hyperconverged infrastructure that yields a highly efficient, cost-effective solution to run applications in production and store their persistent data.



Covering all needs



SDS is also linearly scalable to hundreds of nodes and petabytes of data. Both capacity and storage bandwidth scale out linearly with the storage cluster growth.



Additionally, by empowering the use of block, file, iSCSI, NFS, and S3/Object storage, SDS covers the needs of most application developers to store their data in the most effective way. As a result, there’s no need to evaluate, mix and integrate different solutions for different purposes. Instead, organizations can have the same environment for both stateless and stateful applications.



SDS also supports cloud native apps with a hyperconverged infrastructure that features containers and integrated storage, putting you on the path to a modernized, software-defined hyperconverged infrastructure.

