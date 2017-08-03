What’s driving the smart wear boom?

The rapid proliferation of smart wear, or tech which can easily be worn on one’s person, has left many investors stunned and racing to catch up. What exactly is driving this boom in smart wear tech, and how will it continue to revolutionize our daily lives?

The wearables market is still developing and hasn’t yet reached the point where its products are marketable to consumers from all ends of the economic spectrum. Nonetheless, this rapidly growing field already has a foothold in some of America’s most lucrative demographics and continues to develop new products and features each year.

The International Data Corporation, a market intelligence firm, has already predicted that smartwatch sales will grow from their current 71 million units to 161 million units in 2021. As smart wear evolves and joins other mainstream brands in stores, these numbers will only continue to rise.

A new era for athletes

Smart wear Tech has had one of its largest impacts on the field of health and fitness monitoring. New devices and apps will soon come to function as digital fitness assistants, aiding users in creating a workout and recovery routines. Wearable tech will assist athletes in detecting stress and preventing injuries, and, like footwear or uniforms before them, become heavily tied to famous athlete’s images.

Professional and amateur athletics is a field ripe for smart wears innovative products. Athletes of all shapes and sizes will soon find themselves adorned by tech capable of easily recording and displaying their heartbeats, time sets, and potential injuries.

Ambitious companies are already rolling out smart wear clothing lines aimed at athletes and will continue to develop accessories and apps tailor-made for energetic and mobile consumers. As new developments drive down the cost of production, smart wear will also become readily available to greater numbers of consumers who are currently locked out by high pricing.

Communications and security

Outside of athletics, smart wear will continue to revolutionize long-standing industry practices and further connect consumers to their other devices. Not limited merely to sports, smart wear tech such as earpieces that function as translating tools or recording devices will soon be hitting the market en masse.

Android has already made waves with an update on its smartwatch that includes Google Translate, and other brands are likely to follow suit. Near field communication, or contactless communication between digital devices which are near to one another will also play a role in smart wear. Phones and watches may be waved toward one another to share contact information, and soon customers will leave stores without paying for their goods, as their wearable tech automatically transmits payments as they pass a sensor on the way out.

Businesses, too, may find themselves adopting smart wear uniforms for employee identification and enhanced security. Biometric security measures will soon be enhanced by wearable gadgets that help verify the identities of employees seeking access to secure locations or data.

Interconnected smart wear

Consumers of smart wear are already inundated with a plethora of options; Apple, Samsung, and other tech giants are marketing smart watches and wristbands in greater numbers than ever before, and stand to benefit from an expansion of the internet of things.

The fast-growing trend of connecting our everyday devices to one another stands to fuel the ongoing smart wear boom. Smart Wear users will soon find themselves capable of lording over every digitally connected device in their arsenal from the comforts of their wristwatch and aren’t likely to refuse further connectivity and convenience.

Mica, one of Intel’s forays into wearable devices that act as an app hub, brings your social media and email accounts together, ferrying messages and updates directly to your wrist. Soon, wearable devices that allow customers to communicate with their home assistants, like Amazon’s Alexa, or interact with their home thermostats, like Nest, will become the norm.

Travel and transportation

Smart wear will also find a home in the travel and communications industries. As smart cars grow their market share and more consumers find themselves driving digitally connected vehicles, smart wearable devices will be able to analyze vehicles for mechanical problems and alert drivers of potential hazards.

Smart garments can come equipped with GPS systems woven into their fabric, and help users navigate around unfamiliar areas with certainty. As smart wear tech continues to develop, more sensors with greater detection capabilities will be embedded in everyday objects for greater efficiency and convenience.

As the wearable market grows and further cement itself in everyday life, users will take to their wearable gadgets to communicate with one another, and may find themselves capable of digitally connecting to new friends by merely shaking hands or waving wrist.

The fashion industry has come to embrace smart wear as a swanky way to express one’s taste and status, too. New materials and fibers will be incorporated into the latest digital gadgets and marketed to large swathes of consumers as the latest trend.

The true power of smart wear rest in its ability to revolutionize virtually every acre of the marketplace. From athletics to high fashion, or automobiles to business security measures, wearable tech is increasingly finding itself welcomed as a life-changing innovation.

