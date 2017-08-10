Don’t Get Wrapped Up by Appliances

Does a hyperconverged infrastructure require an appliance? Simple answer: No.

Although much of the buzz around the hyperconverged infrastructure growth evolution focuses on the growing number of appliance-based solutions available within the market today, real alternatives exist. Alternatives that do not require scrapping the architecture, hardware and systems already in place in favor of new bundled equipment.

There are real benefits to a hyperconverged infrastructure including saving money and reducing the complexity associated with network management and operations across servers and storage. However, organizations can gain even more benefit from a software-centric approach that enables them to implement new infrastructure approaches using existing hardware and with a lower cost of entry.

The common perception of converged and even hyperconverged infrastructure is that of a self-contained appliance, that combines compute, storage, network and virtualization resources. When you add more resources, you add an appliance.

With converged appliances, that self-contained nature can result in underutilization of resources within any of those nodes. Hyperconverged infrastructure “breaks free from these limitations by integrating a software layer that abstracts the physical hardware, including the storage layer,” according to TechTarget. “This streamlines operations and improves resource utilization, and can also provide additional services, such as disaster recovery, deduplication and replication.”

Complicating the purchase

While taking a software-based approach provides more flexibility and deployment options to buyers, it’s not necessarily a simplified purchase decision. “Potential users are ultimately comparing oranges, apples, and pears when shopping for hyperconverged infrastructure products,” Linda Dailey Paulson explains in TechBeacon. “It’s not a simple comparison because of the many different ways in which these types of systems are bundled.”

That complexity may be a hurdle for businesses that want to migrate at their own pace. “It's important to establish whether ripping out the old to make way for the new is viable from a cost perspective,” cautions TechTarget’s Margaret Jones. “Companies that use hardware with several years left on its lifecycle might choose to wait before making the leap to the hyper-converged infrastructure market.”

There are alternatives available today that alleviate that issue. By embracing a 100% software-defined platform approach to hyperconverged infrastructure, organizations can effectively leverage off-the-shelf hardware – a huge help in driving costs down. Beyond the cost efficiencies of using existing hardware, a software-based approach provides organizations the opportunity to move beyond appliance-based limitations and benefit from a hyperconverged infrastructure as a service solution.

Avoiding dedicated hardware

Adopting a software-centric approach to deploying hyperconverged infrastructure eliminates the need for dedicated storage hardware central to appliances. Instead organizations can leverage a flexible, high performing software-defined storage solution that can easily grow with deployment size, capacity and demands, while automatically ensuring that storage is never a bottleneck in infrastructure orchestration.

Software defined storage (SDS) is instrumental to the software-centric approach to the hyperconverged infrastructure. SDS can deliver greater levels of virtualization with a far more efficient use of computing resources, enabling you to take advantage of the performance and efficiency benefits of a hyperconverged infrastructure to dramatically reduce costs.

Scalability is also a key benefit of avoiding the appliance route. Specifically, when organizations utilize a software approach, they possess the ability to add to their storage or memory capacity without having to purchase additional appliances. Likewise, with a software-based approach, it is possible to leverage on-premises resources and cloud-based at the same time.

Some hyperconverged infrastructure providers offer further benefit by combining storage with VMs and containers in a single stack. Organizations that have a desire or need to run both environments—whether due to merged companies or business units, or simply to accommodate preferences of different organizational teams such as development, production, testing, and quality assurance, can gain performance and TCO benefits of moving to a hyperconverged infrastructure by exploring these providers.

