Hyperconvergence Path Leads Service Provider to Growth

Service providers constantly face the challenge of meeting increasing customer demands, including providing efficient, flexible solutions, while maintaining a low total cost of ownership (TCO). Implementing a hyperconverged infrastructure platform that combines containers, VMs, and storage is one solution that early adopters are using to quickly and efficiently increase performance and add direct value to their customers and their bottom line.

Caravan Aero, for example, specializes in providing business cloud services including virtual hosting, VPS, IaaS, and, virtual data centers. Facing challenges familiar to many other service providers, the subsidiary of Caravan Telecom was looking for opportunities to improve the value of its cloud services and the overall customer experience, especially for its enterprise end user customers.

To address these challenges, Caravan embarked on its journey to hyperconvergence by selecting a solution that would provide the flexibility to support any type of customer workload, while achieving new levels of system performance and cost-saving benefits to help drive increased profits and added customer value.

The HCI Breakthrough

For Caravan Aero, the breakthrough came in the form of a software-based hyperconverged solution that leverages containers and software-defined storage enables it to offer performance-based SLAs for its premium services to business customers. This innovative approach helped shorten sales, customer testing, and adoption cycles, and it ultimately helped Caravan become more successful.

Caravan Aero CTO Alexander Miroch explains the benefits his company has achieved using Virtuozzo’s hyperconverged infrastructure software: “Unlike competing products, Virtuozzo delivers a pure software solution that is highly flexible. It runs on any hardware and has the ability to run both containers and VMs to optimize performance. The software leverages all storage resources in a single pool to significantly reduce costs — whether locating heavy DB on all-SSD storage or light ‘routers’ on a standard storage tier.”

By leveraging containers and storage together as a single hyperconverged infrastructure that can run on any existing hardware, service providers, like Caravan Aero, are able to deliver better performance that can open up new services with greater availability, security, and flexibility. This software-based approach requires no proprietary, expensive, or dedicated hardware to deliver world-class service performance and availability, enabled by today’s hyperconverged infrastructure solutions.

