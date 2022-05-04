Home
Marsh McLennan’s CIO Paul Beswick on fostering IT velocity

CIO Leadership Live
By Maryfran Johnson , Columnist,
Episode sponsored by Fairfax County Economic Development Authority: Paul Beswick, CIO at Marsh McLennan, joins host Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They discuss fostering IT velocity, business process focus, the entry-level recruiting surge, development COE, delivering the future with IT and more. This episode is sponsored by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. Learn more at FairfaxCountyEDA.Org.

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.

