CIO100 2022: Honouring the top tech leaders and teams in ASEAN and Hong Kong

CIO is proud to unveil the expanded CIO100 awards in 2022, recognising the top 100 senior technology executives and teams driving innovation, strengthening resiliency, and influencing rapid change.

Winners were unveiled during an in-person awards ceremony at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, housing more than 200 executives from all key markets across ASEAN, Hong Kong and the wider region.

Aligned to Foundry’s global awards program, CIO100 is viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise.

First launched as the CIO50 in ASEAN during 2019, the decision to expand the initiative to CIO75 and now CIO100 is in recognition of a wealth of standout submissions, increased interest levels, and a desire to showcase examples of transformation best practice across all markets and sectors.

In addition to individual recognition, new Team of the Year awards were launched spanning the key categories of Innovation, Customer Value, Strategy, Talent, Resiliency, and Culture.

Collectively, CIO100 registered a record year in 2022 with more than 280 nominations submitted, over 20 industry sectors on show and more than eight markets represented — including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Myanmar among others.

CIO100 is not only a true representation of the regional market but a true illustration of the outstanding achievements delivered by individuals, wider teams and entire organisations.

“This is a stunning statement from the market,” said James Henderson, Editorial Director of CIO. “Irrespective of ongoing societal challenges and worsening economic conditions, this region continues to power forward unperturbed – the market has once again raised the bar to set new levels of innovation.

“To house another record-breaking year of CIO100 is testament to the transformative nature of CIOs and their respective teams – all are playing a crucial role in delivering on the promise of technology to customers across the region. Congratulations to our standout winners.”

In 2022, CIO100 was judged on the core pillars of Innovation and Leadership, honouring transformational, inspiring, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels.

Under the Innovation pillar, the nomination described the technology innovations introduced over the past 18-24 months that changed the way the business operates. Under the Leadership pillar, the nomination outlined the ways in which the technology leaders collaborated and influenced the wider organisation and its leadership team.

All entries were reviewed by a select and independent CIO100 judging panel, who rated each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list. The most powerful nominations provided real-world examples of where technology and digital chiefs are successfully providing value to organisations, driving innovation and leading teams.

As evidenced in 2022, this is a market which continually raises the bar for industry excellence through the deployment of bleeding-edge technologies and enhanced business models.

Such work also cements CIO100 – held in association with Slack, Workday, Korn Ferry and SoftServe – as the leading awards program for technology leaders in the region, forming part of a broader Asia Pacific initiative alongside the CIO50 Australia, CIO50 New Zealand, and CIO100 India awards. These are in addition to CIO100 awards in the US and UK, plus CIO50 Middle East awards.

CIO100 Awards – Sponsors 2022

Honouring the top tech leaders and teams in 2022

Top ranked CIO is Charassri Phaholyotin – Chief Information Operations Officer (CIOO), Kasikorn Business Technology Group (KBTG) – of Thailand. This was followed by Suhail Suresh (Group CTO, Maybank – Malaysia); Rowena Yeo (CTO, Johnson & Johnson –Singapore); Jimmy Ng (Group CIO, DBS Bank – Singapore) and Bryan Leo Asis (CIO, Alaska Milk [FrieslandCampina] – Philippines).

The remaining top 10 included Yan Mung Hou (Head of Group Technology, CapitaLand –Singapore); Aaron Lee (CIO, Blue Insurance – Hong Kong); Stuart Gurr (Group CIO / CTO, Deutsche Bank – Singapore); Rama Sridhar (EVP of Strategic Customer Solutions, Mastercard – Singapore) and Alvin Ong (CIO, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) – Singapore).

Team of the Year honours spanned Singapore Airlines (Resiliency); NTU (Strategy) and DBS Bank (Talent) alongside joint winners J.P. Morgan and Ministry of Social & Family Development (Customer Value); DHL and Standard Chartered (Innovation) and Maybank and Tokopedia (Culture).

CIO congratulates all honourees in 2022. The top 10 CIOs are ranked – the remaining 90 honourees recognised are listed alphabetically by name.

CIO100 ASEAN 2022:

Charassri Phaholyotin – CIOO, KBTG Suhail Suresh – Group CTO, Maybank Rowena Yeo – CTO, Johnson & Johnson Jimmy Ng – Group CIO, DBS Bank Bryan Leo Asis – CIO, Alaska Milk (FrieslandCampina) Yan Mung Hou – Head of Group Technology, CapitaLand Aaron Lee – CIO, Blue Insurance Stuart Gurr – Group CIO / CTO, Deutsche Bank Rama Sridhar – EVP of Strategic Customer Solutions, Mastercard Alvin Ong – CIO, NTU

Alan Chiu – CTO, MoneyOwl

Allan Wong – Director of IT, Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU)

Andri Hidayat – IT Director, Prodia Widyahusada

Anthony Buchanan – CIO, Manulife

Aries Suswendi – SVP of Digital Services, Tripatra

Armik Ayoubdel – CIO (Asia Pacific), BGC Partners

Aswin Utomo – CIO, Tokopedia

Athikom Kanchanavibhu – EVP of Digital & Technology Transformation, Mitr Phol Group

Augustine Wong – CIO, Vietnam Prosperity Bank

Axel Winter – Chief Digital Officer, Siam Piwat

Bhuvanesh Shukla – CTO, AGD Bank

Biren Kundalia Regional – CIO, Tokio Marine Asia

Brian Chan – IT Director, Jebsen Group

Budi Tedjaprawira – Head of IT, Starbucks Indonesia

Carlos Santos – Chief Technology and Transformation Officer, AXA Philippines

Chee Yuen Yap – Group CIO, Surbana Jurong

Chew Han Wei – IT Director, Ritz-Carlton

Chi Chong Lim – Director of Group ICT, S.P. Setia

Choo Hoo Neoh – Head of IT, Singapore Aerospace Manufacturing (SAM)

Dickie Widjaja – CIO, Investree

Dodi Soewandi – CIO, Adira Finance

Donseok Ahn – Global IT Director, Reckitt

Dr. Andy Luk – Head of Digital Transformation & Insights, HK Express Airways

Ed Bizaoui – CIO (Asia Pacific), J.P. Morgan

Edmund Situmorang – Group CTO, Asian Bulk Logistics

Ee Kiam Keong – CIO, Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore

Filipus Suwarno – Head of Technology Group, OCBC

Frankie Shuai – Director of Cyber & Technology Risk, UBS

George Wang – SVP of IT, Singapore Airlines

Hamid bin Hussain – President, Sepang Municipal Council

Handi Tjandra – Head of DevSecOps, UOB

Henk Van Rossum – Director of Group Cloud International, SOS

Herman Widjaja – CTO, Tokopedia

Ichwan Peryana – CTO, Finansial Integrasi Teknologi

Ishan Agrawal – Group CTO, Funding Societies | Modalku

Ivan Ng – Group CTO, City Developments Limited

Jeffrey Sheng – Head of IT (Asia Pacific), Sompo Holdings

Jim Man – CIO, United Asia Finance

Jim Sarka – Regional CIO, Johnson & Johnson

Jocelyn Austria – Group COO, One Mount

John Ang – CTO, EtonHouse

John Hsu – CIO (Asia Pacific), HSBC

Julian Brinckmann – CIO (Asia Pacific), Olympus

Juliana Chua – Senior Director of Global Digital Acceleration, EssilorLuxottica

Keith Chan – VP of IT, Wilcon Depot

CIO100 Awards – Sponsors 2022

Ken Soh – Group CIO, BH Global

Kevin Li – VP & CIO, GSK

Leonard Ong – Regional CISO, GE Healthcare

Leslie Yee – IT Director, Pacific International Lines

Mark Frogoso – CISO, Mynt

Mel Migrino – CISO, Meralco and Women in Security Alliance Philippines

Miao Song – Global CIO, GLP

Mohamed Hardi – CIO, National Heritage Board

Nilo Zantua – SVP and CTO, RCBC

Nirupam Das – SVP of Global Digital Transformation, Liberty Mutual

Norman Sasono – CTO, DANA Indonesia

Parminder Singh – Chief Digital Officer, Mediacorp

Peter Tay – Chief Digital Officer, Income

Poh Cheng Pang – CIO, SkillsFuture Singapore

Rahul Shinde – CIO, Coca Cola (Vietnam)

Rajiv Kakar – Group CIO, Thai Union Group

Rajiv Renganathan – Global Head of Technology, Schneider Electric

Ralph Ostertag – Director Digital & Technology (Asia Pacific), Heineken

Richard Lord – CIO (Asia Pacific), HSBC (Wholesale)

Richard Parcia – Group CIO, Citadel Pacific

Sachin Nair – CIO, Khan Bank

Sanjay Thomas – CIO

Setiaji Setiaji – Chief of Digital Transformation Office, Ministry of Health Indonesia

Setsiri Settaphakorm – SVP of Open Banking, Krungsri

Shariq Khan – VP of IT, Ergo Insurance

Sharon Ng – CIO & Cluster Director, GovTech Singapore

Shashank Singh – Group Chief Transformation Officer, Validus Capital

Shekher Kumar Agrawal – President of Digital Transformation, Indorama Ventures

Siti Rohana Mohamed Amin – Director of Technology, Malaysian Institute of Accountants

Sudhanshu Duggal – Regional CIO, P&G

Sujit Panda – CTIO, BDx

Supriya Rao Patwardhan – EVP / Global Head of IT Services, DHL Group

Sutheshnathan A/L Sunmuganathan – CIO of International, Maybank

Teck Guan Yeo – Chief Business Technology Officer, Singapore Pools

Terence Yeung – Executive VP / Group CIO, China Development Financial

Tim Delahunty – Director of Technology, Commonwealth Bank Indonesia

Tuan Anh Pham – CIO, Becamex Vietnam

Wanthana Chotchaisathit – EVP of IT, TISCO

Wart Teao Phoon – Global IT Director, APL Logistics

Way En Yong – SVP of IT, Genting Malaysia

Winnie Rebancos – CIO, Coca-Cola (Philippines)

Yee Pern Ng – CTO, Far East Organization

Yee Yu – CIO, Hung Hing Printing Group

Yessie Yosetya – Chief Strategic Transformation & IT Officer, XL Axiata

Yew Jin Kang – CTO, PLUS Malaysia

Team of the Year – Customer Value

J.P. Morgan

As financial institutions embrace digital only solutions, J.P. Morgan is providing a digitally enabled experience for clients – offering a truly personalised engagement and journey empowered by seamless integrations with advisory tools and omni-channel functionalities. Such an approach ensures customers stay up-to-date, enhance communications and execute trades with real-time authority and insights.

Ministry of Social & Family Development (GovTech Singapore)

Government Technology Agency (GovTech) collaborated with Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and National Council of Social Service (NCSS) to deploy transformative initiatives that deliver customer value and support social mobility. Significant investments have been made to develop people, processes and systems – including Social Service Net (SSNet), a case management system enabling the efficient administration of services and programs, such as COVID-19 schemes, all implemented within the space of 3-4 weeks during the height of the pandemic.

Team of the Year – Strategy

Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

NTU wins this award in recognition of kick-starting a new phase of technology-enabled transformation to support the University’s five-year strategic plan – NTU 2025. The team designed an IT strategic planning process anchored on four key pillars (LEAP) – (1) Look Beyond Ourselves; (2) Engage Business Direction; (3) Architect IT Portfolio and (4) Prioritise the Way Forward… enhancing the experience of 33,000 students and 7,600 employees in the process.

Team of the Year – Innovation

DHL

DHL wins this award for leveraging the power of cloud-based APIs to capitalise on accelerating market trends in logistics, using new solutions to address globalisation, digitalisation, e-commerce and sustainability priorities. The team developed a Group API Platform aligned to the mission of “delivering best-in-class logistics APIs for everyone” – now allowing the business to process more than two billion requests per month, forming a key cornerstone of the organisation’s innovation agenda.

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered wins this award in recognition of elevating the client banking experience to meet corporate transformation goals – housing a laser sharp focus on impactful innovations to drive commerce and prosperity. The team created observability platform Skynet to resolve the complexities of the end-to-end customer journey, leveraging the power of AI, ML, big data and advanced analytics to ingest 2.1 billion data markers in one day across four markets, six business services and 15 customer journeys – spurring significant revenue growth in the process.

Team of the Year – Culture

Maybank

Maybank wins this award for building a healthy internal culture that strives for excellence, underpinned by the three core principles of Recognise, Energise and Actualise. Recognise in the form of employee awards recognising exemplary leadership, teamwork and innovation; Energise to help staff surpass personal and group goals and Actualise aligned to Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.

Tokopedia

Tokopedia wins this award for creating a culture of collaboration, togetherness and trust, evident by three core company initiatives designed to nurture the next generation of leaders. Tech Bench allows the top 1% of talents to be involved in a structured mentorship program; Challenge Period helps staff work on leadership skills and MyCoach focuses on training and certifications for those with a passion for coaching.

Team of the Year – Talent

DBS Bank

Central to the success of DBS as an example of digital transformation best practice is an expanding team housing industry-leading talent and capabilities – accelerated by coaching and mentoring programs, plus employee awards and technology academies. One such example is RISE (Reskill and upskill; Inspire; Share and Engage), viewed as the foundation recognising, showcasing, and nurturing talent through personalised programs, tools and resources – achieving 92% approval rate from employees across the company.

Team of the Year – Resiliency

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines wins this award in recognition of overcoming the challenges of COVID-19 and a drastic reduction in flight capacity to scale up operations with limited lead-time and changing government regulations. Within the space of three months, the Healthcert Service Layer (HSL) was developed and launched on flights from Singapore to Frankfurt and Munich in mid-July 2021 – offering a digital solution to verify health certificates alongside rolling out a Crew Journey application to optimise operations and enhance staff productivity… a relentless undertaking amid unprecedented difficulties.