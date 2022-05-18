Precision Medicine Group’s Michael Stoeckert on IT healthcare ecosystems

Michael Stoeckert, Global CIO, Precision Medicine Group, joins host Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They discuss servant leadership culture, employee experience focus, global diversity efforts, IT healthcare ecosystems and more. This episode is sponsored by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. Learn more at FairfaxCountyEDA.Org.

Watch this episode:

Listen to this episode: