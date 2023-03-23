Closing the gender gap: What needs to be done

Companies around the world are being urged to close the digital gender gap, especially after International Women’s Day. Although progress has been made, the gap remains in many countries, prompting questions about whether those in the industry are doing enough to address it.

The development of new technologies has created demand for specialized workers with specific training, but women still face more challenges than men in this field due to the persistent gender gap. As the world undergoes fundamental transformation, women’s role in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), needs to be reassessed.

According to a PwC report titled Women in Work, Insights from Middle East and North Africa, the UAE, KSA and Egypt already have national programmes to boost the number of working women. PwC’s research shows that 66% of all respondents believe that governments should intervene in private-sector companies and set targets for gender diversity.

In the UAE, national policies include a draft law to ensure men and women receive equal pay. Another example is in Saudi Arabia, as part of Vision 2030, Saudi Government’s goal is to increase women’s participation in the workforce.

Hoda A. Alkhzaimi, President of Emirates Digital Association for Women, says there are many positive steps being taken.

“Across various countries in the region, there are initiatives aimed at breaking the toxic cycles that perpetuate the gender gap in the tech industry. These initiatives include mentorship and active championing and endorsement programs, active networking events, scholarships, and training programs specifically designed for women in lead tech initiatives. Some companies are also implementing policies that promote work-life balance and flexible work arrangements to support women in their careers,” says Alkhzaimi.