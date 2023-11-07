Salesforce Automotive Cloud adds Einstein Studio, Fleet Management

Salesforce is adding AI, telematics and a host of other capabilities to beef up Salesforce Automotive Cloud, built on the company’s Customer 360 cloud-based CRM platform and released last year as a dedicated system to help automakers better connect with dealers and end consumers.

Features that are generally available now include Einstein Studio and Fleet Management, according to a Salesforce announcement Tuesday.

“With Einstein Studio, automakers can easily build and train custom AI models with help from Salesforce ecosystem technology partners,” the company said, adding that connected car data, when paired with custom AI models, will enable automakers to generate predictive insights.

Automakers, for example, may want to alert dealers automatically when a driver’s vehicle is about to hit 100,000 miles, identify new, available vehicles that match the driver’s preferences, and even offer personalized discounts and trade-in offers.

The new Fleet Management tools, according to the company, will allow fleet owners a single view of their vehicles and enable them to define fleet action plans, such as deciding routes, driver assignments, and maintenance warnings.

The Fleet Management tools also will provide insights into completed trips and driver behavior, among other things, to enable future fleet planning and improve performance, the company said.