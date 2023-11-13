Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeIT Leadership10 digital transformation roadblocks — and 5 tips for overcoming them
Supantha Banerjee
by Supantha Banerjee

10 digital transformation roadblocks — and 5 tips for overcoming them

Opinion
Nov 13, 20237 mins
Digital TransformationIT LeadershipIT Strategy

Aspiring transformational leaders can learn a lot from what most often derails digital success. Here’s a roundup of challenges you’ll want to anticipate and ways to help prepare your organization for the journey ahead.

Focused Indian male IT leader and female African American financial business leader discussing financial business project looking at tablet device standing in modern corporate office.
Credit: Ground Picture / Shutterstock

In today’s fast-paced business world, companies are striving to harness the power of digital technologies to reinvent their operations, enhance customer experiences, drive innovation, and thereby create value for stakeholders. But the hard truth is that many digital initiatives fail to deliver results.

Transformation efforts can be derailed for any number of reasons, but there are several common themes as to why digital initiatives fall short — and most revolve around leadership. So if you are seeking to lead transformational change at your organization, it’s worth knowing the 10 most common reasons why digital transformation fails and what you as an IT leader can learn from those failures.

1. Lack of vision

A common reason digital transformation fails is due to a lack of vision, which along with planning is the foundation for digital success. Without a clear understanding of what their digital transformation should achieve, it’s easy for companies to get lost in the weeds. IT leaders must work with business leadership to help establish a clear understanding of digital transformation goals and a practical roadmap for achieving them.

2. Resistance to change

Change is hard, and digital transformation requires a lot of it. Every step of the way provides an opportunity for employees to resist new technologies or processes, which can derail even the most well design and executed digital transformation efforts.

Reimagination of business processes sits at the core of digital transformation, and so, by definition, digital transformation challenges the status quo, throwing we-have-always-done-it-this-way sentiment out of the window. Because of this, IT leaders must take a proactive approach to change management, communicating the benefits of digital transformation and providing support and training to employees.

A study by McKinsey found that companies that prioritized cultural factors in digital transformations were four times more likely to succeed than those that focused on technology alone. Employee buy-in is crucial and requires involving them in the transformation process early and often.

3. Lack of cross-functional collaboration

Digital transformation requires strong leadership and support from all business functions. To succeed, company executives must appoint a leader who is in charge of the company’s transformation efforts and who can champion the initiative, drive all functional buy-ins, and provide guidance and support.

While typically this leader will come from technology or digital divisions, digital transformation cannot succeed without the involvement of multiple departments and stakeholders. A lack of collaboration among these stakeholders can lead to failure. Transformational leaders must ensure that everyone is on the same page and that there is effective communication and collaboration throughout the digital transformation process. Cross-functional buy-in and collaboration will break down silos and lead to better outcomes.

4. Poor execution

Even the best plans can fail if execution is poor. Transformational leaders must ensure their organization has the resources and expertise to execute its digital transformation plans effectively. This may require hiring outside experts and/or investing in training and development for existing staff.

5, Insufficient budget

Digital transformation can be expensive, and executive leadership teams that do not allocate enough budget to the initiative may struggle to succeed. Be realistic about the costs of digital transformation and allocate sufficient human capital and financial capital to achieve your goals.

6. Lack of talent

Talent is the only differentiating factor an organization has. Digital transformation is about envisioning new ways of doing business, reimagining business processes, transforming business/systems architecture, and changing an organization’s culture. It requires a different mindset, as well as an agile, ready-to-experiment workforce that is change-savvy. Many organizations lack the skills and knowledge necessary for successful digital transformation. Hiring skilled personnel or providing training for existing employees is essential for successful transformation.

7. Technology integration challenges

Digital transformation often involves the integration of new technologies with existing systems, which can be a challenge. Transformational leaders must ensure their organizations have the expertise to integrate new technologies effectively and the follow-through to test and troubleshoot thoroughly before going live. Failure to align technology capabilities with business goals can result in a wasted investment in technology that doesn’t support business objectives.

8. Inadequate data management and governance

Data is at the heart of digital transformation, and companies that don’t have adequate data management processes in place are likely to struggle. Transformational leaders must ensure their organizations have the right systems and processes in place to collect, store, and analyze data effectively. Ensuring data quality, privacy, and security is essential.

9. Short-term thinking and lack of agility

Digital transformation is a long-term process, and a short-term mindset can derail the entire effort. Leaders need to be patient and have a long-term perspective to ensure digital transformation succeeds.

Digital transformation requires agility and flexibility. Companies that are slow to adapt to changing circumstances or new technologies are likely to struggle. Companies should be open to change and willing to pivot as needed to ensure that their digital transformation initiatives stay on track. Digital transformation is not a one-time event but a continuous process. Failing to improve and iterate the transformation effort can result in outdated technology and processes that fail to meet evolving business needs.

10. Overlooking customer needs

Digital transformation is ultimately about improving the customer experience, and companies that don’t focus on their customers are likely to fail. Transformational leaders should ensure that their organizations have a deep understanding of their customers’ needs and that their digital transformation initiatives are designed with the customer in mind.

Doing digital right

Digital transformation can be a challenging but rewarding process. Companies that avoid the above common pitfalls and stay focused on their goals and their customers are more likely to succeed in their digital transformation efforts, which start at the top with executives and senior leaders committing wholeheartedly to investing in new capabilities, aligning resources, and working together in new ways to achieve shared goals and foster a culture of unity. With the right leadership, vision, execution, and collaboration, digital transformation can be a powerful tool for driving growth and innovation.

Here are five things IT leaders can do to ensure their digital transformation efforts are successful.

  1. Develop a clear strategy: A clear strategy that outlines goals and objectives, timelines, and resources required is essential for digital transformation success. Leaders must clearly define what they want to achieve through digital transformation and how they plan to do it.
  2. Foster a culture of innovation: Digital transformation requires innovation and experimentation, and thus a culture for embracing new technologies and ideas. IT leaders help facilitate a shift in organizational mindset toward a willingness to take risks and learn from failures.
  3. Invest in talent: Digital transformation requires a skilled workforce with expertise in technology, data analysis, and project management. Organizations need to invest in training and development programs to upskill their employees in key digital skills and to attract top talent.
  4. Focus on customer experience: Customer experience should be at the center of any digital transformation initiative. Leaders must understand their customers’ needs and preferences and design solutions that meet those needs.
  5. Measure and monitor progress: Digital transformation is an ongoing process, and organizations need to measure and monitor their progress to ensure they are on track to achieving their goals. This involves setting up metrics and KPIs and regularly reviewing them to identify areas for improvement.

By following these key principles, IT leaders can help their organizations overcome the challenges of digital transformation and reap the benefits of a more agile, efficient, and customer-centric business model.

Supantha Banerjee
by Supantha Banerjee

Supantha Banerjee is global business technology leader with a track record of turning digital strategies into actionable workstreams that improve consumer experience, and increase revenue and stakeholder value. As COO of Technology Partners, an award-winning, St. Louis-based company that provides solutions across talent, technology, and leadership development, he leads business functions responsible for value creation for the company. Prior to Technology Partners, he held executive leadership positions at EyeCare Partners, PSC Metals, and Aspen Dental. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree from National Institute of Technology, Durgapur, India, and an MBA from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Most popular authors

Show me more

opinion

10 digital transformation roadblocks — and 5 tips for overcoming them

By Supantha Banerjee
Nov 13, 20237 mins
Digital TransformationIT StrategyIT Leadership
Image
feature

How Synchrony helps veterans become IT leaders

By Sarah K. White
Nov 10, 202311 mins
Diversity and InclusionFinancial Services IndustryHiring
Image
case study

4 ways ICA rebuilds and cleans up IT

By Karin Lindstrom
Nov 10, 20236 mins
CIORetail IndustryCloud Management
Image
podcast

Servier Pharmaceuticals’ Mark Yunger on GenAI’s potential, future-proofing IT

Nov 08, 202359 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Australia with Will Everitt, Director of Product Solutions, Seven West Media

Nov 08, 202328 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live UK with Richard Corbridge, Director General, CDIO, DWP Digital

Nov 02, 202313 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

Enabling Data Access, Scalability and Protection for Generative AI

Nov 09, 202319 mins
Generative AIArtificial Intelligence
Image
video

Akkio adds genAI to help users modify their data, make predictions through natural language

Nov 08, 202314 mins
Generative AIArtificial Intelligence
Image
video

Servier Pharmaceuticals’ Mark Yunger on GenAI’s potential, future-proofing IT

Nov 08, 202359 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image