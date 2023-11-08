ITリーダーのサバイバルガイド：これからの時代を生き抜くための8つのヒント

2024\u5e74\u4ee5\u964d\u3092\u898b\u636e\u3048\u308b\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u4e00\u676f\u4e00\u676f\u3060\u3002\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u73fe\u5728\u3068\u672a\u6765\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u6c7a\u65ad\u306f\u3001\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u65ad\u56fa\u3068\u3057\u305f\u884c\u52d5\u3068\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3042\u308b\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\nIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u6fc0\u52d5\u306e\u6642\u4ee3\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u6210\u9577\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3068\u304d\u3001\u901a\u5e38\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u8003\u616e\u4e8b\u9805\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3001\u7d4c\u6e08\u7684\u3001\u5730\u653f\u5b66\u7684\u3001\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u7684\u306a\u554f\u984c\u3059\u3079\u3066\u304c\u6ce8\u76ee\u306e\u7684\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3001\u653f\u6cbb\u3001\u7d4c\u6e08\u306e\u60c5\u52e2\u304c\u5909\u5316\u3059\u308b\u4e2d\u3067\u3001IT\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306f\u8fd1\u3044\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6e96\u5099\u3092\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3088\u3044\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\u3002\n\n\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306f\u30012024\u5e74\u4ee5\u964d\u306b\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u3064\u3051\u3001\u9069\u5fdc\u3057\u3001\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u30648\u3064\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u3092\u7d39\u4ecb\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5fd8\u308c\u308b\n\nTIAA\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u60c5\u5831\u30fb\u9867\u5ba2\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b5\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30fb\u30c0\u30fc\u30d0\u30b9\u30e9\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u3081\u307e\u3050\u308b\u3057\u3044\u5909\u5316\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u307e\u3082\u306a\u304f\u672a\u77e5\u306e\u9818\u57df\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u5c06\u6765\u3092\u5c55\u671b\u3059\u308b\u3068\u304d\u3001\u30c0\u30fc\u30d0\u30b9\u30e9\u306f\u30de\u30c3\u30ad\u30f3\u30bc\u30fc\u306e\u300c3\u3064\u306e\u6c34\u5e73\u7dda\u300d\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u597d\u3080\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3067\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001\u307e\u305a\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u3092\u5b88\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3057\u3001\u6b21\u306b\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u8fbc\u3080\u305f\u3081\u306b\u884c\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u3002 \u300c\u65b0\u8208\u6280\u8853\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30ad\u30e5\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u6226\u7565\u4e0a\u306e\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3079\u304d\u300d\u3068\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u3068\u308a\u3001\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u3064\u3051\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u958b\u767a\u3001\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u8fd1\u4ee3\u5316\u3001\u9769\u65b0\u7684\u306a\u9867\u5ba2\u5bfe\u5fdc\u80fd\u529b\u3001\u6226\u7565\u7684\u306a\u696d\u754c\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u63a8\u9032\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u9867\u5ba2\u4e2d\u5fc3\u306e\u6280\u8853\u9769\u65b0\u3078\u306e\u67d4\u8edf\u306a\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30c0\u30fc\u30d0\u30b9\u30e9\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u4e00\u4f8b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001TIAA\u306f\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e8\u30fc\u30af\u5927\u5b66\u3068\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u7d50\u3093\u3067\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u3084\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u8eab\u306b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u56f3\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306a\u5b66\u7fd2\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3057\u3001\u5b9f\u8df5\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u767a\u5c55\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u3084\u308a\u76f4\u3057\u306b\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u6628\u65e5\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u4eca\u65e5\u3082\u660e\u65e5\u3082\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u304f\u3068\u306f\u9650\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5e73\u5e38\u5fc3\u3092\u4fdd\u3064\n\n\u4e00\u5ea6\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7834\u58ca\u7684\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u304c\u51fa\u73fe\u3057\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3055\u3089\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u8ab2\u984c\u306e\u89e3\u6c7a\u306b\u5f15\u3063\u5f35\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u71b1\u72c2\u7684\u306b\u306a\u308a\u304c\u3061\u3060\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5909\u5316\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u3092\u4e57\u308a\u5207\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u591a\u9762\u7684\u306a\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068Genpact\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30fb\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30c6\u30b8\u30b9\u30c8\u3001\u30b5\u30f3\u30b8\u30a7\u30a4\u30fb\u30b9\u30ea\u30d0\u30b9\u30bf\u30d0\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300cIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30b8\u30ea\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3001\u591a\u69d8\u5316\u3001\u30b3\u30e9\u30dc\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u305f\u7dcf\u5408\u7684\u306a\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u9069\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30b9\u30ea\u30f4\u30a1\u30b9\u30bf\u30f4\u30a1\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u9032\u5316\u3059\u308bIT\u6295\u8cc7\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u306e\u5b9a\u7fa9\u306f\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u5bfe\u5fdc\u306b\u8981\u3059\u308b\u6642\u9593\u306f\u77ed\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\u3068\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30b9\u30ea\u30f4\u30a1\u30b9\u30bf\u30f4\u30a1\u304c\u6ce8\u76ee\u3059\u308b\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u306f\u3001\u3059\u3067\u306b\u982d\u3092\u60a9\u307e\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u898f\u5236\u3078\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u3044\u304b\u306b\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u5dde\u3084\u56fd\u5883\u3092\u8d8a\u3048\u3066\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u898f\u5236\u3092\u9075\u5b88\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u9032\u6b69\u306b\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\n\n\u300c\u8ab2\u984c\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u8db3\u8de1\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6f5c\u5728\u7684\u306a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3068\u843d\u3068\u3057\u7a74\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u6211\u3005\u306e\u7406\u89e3\u304c\u3001\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u30b8\u30a7\u30cd\u30ec\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6AI\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u307e\u3060\u6210\u719f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u898f\u5236\u304c\u9032\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3057\u3001\u4e88\u60f3\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306a\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3055\u308c\u308b\u5909\u5316\u3092\u3046\u307e\u304f\u4e57\u308a\u5207\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u6b63\u3057\u304f\u884c\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306e\u9375\u3068\u306a\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u4eba\u9593\u306e\u529b\u3092\u5fd8\u308c\u306a\u3044\n\n\u73fe\u5728\u3068\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u30e6\u30fc\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u6d41\u884c\u306e\u8a71\u984c\u306f\u3042\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3067\u3082\u305d\u3046\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3057\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u50cd\u304f\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u306e\u307f\u529b\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u3001\u3068Coalesce\u793e\u306e\u5171\u540c\u8a2d\u7acb\u8005\u517cCTO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b5\u30c6\u30a3\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30fb\u30b8\u30e3\u30e4\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u8cea\u306e\u9ad8\u3044\u3001\u52e4\u52c9\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u304c\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3092\u652f\u3048\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30b8\u30e3\u30e4\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002AI\u30d7\u30ed\u30f3\u30d7\u30c8\u30fb\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306a\u3069\u3001IT\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u306e\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3084\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u8077\u7a2e\u3082\u751f\u307e\u308c\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304c\u3001\u30b8\u30e3\u30e4\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u3001AI\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u65b0\u8208\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3067\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u9375\u306f\u3001\u6210\u9577\u306b\u5f37\u3044\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u95a2\u5fc3\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u4eba\u7684\u8cc7\u672c\u3092\u512a\u5148\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u56fa\u304f\u4fe1\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u306e\u3053\u3068\u30fb\n\n\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u8208\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3067\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u3001\u6d17\u7df4\u3055\u305b\u308b\u6a29\u9650\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u4e3b\u5f35\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\nCYQIQ\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u60c5\u5831\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\uff08CIO\uff09\u517c\u6700\u9ad8\u6280\u8853\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\uff08CTO\uff09\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ea\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u30c9\u30fb\u30d5\u30eb\u30d3\u30fc\u306f\u3001AI\u5c0e\u5165\u306e\u8b70\u8ad6\u306f\u4eba\u6750\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u540c\u610f\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6280\u8853\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u30b8\u30a7\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3002\u4f1d\u7d71\u7684\u306a\u7d4c\u9a13\u5c3a\u5ea6\u304c\u6839\u5e95\u304b\u3089\u8986\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3002AI\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b1\u5e74\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u3084\u4ed6\u306e\u9818\u57df\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b10\u5e74\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\u5929\u6587\u5b66\u7684\u306a\u7d66\u4e0e\u3092\u63d0\u793a\u3067\u304d\u308b\uff08\u77e5\u540d\u5ea6\u306e\u9ad8\u3044\uff09\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u5927\u624b\u3068\u306e\u7af6\u4e89\u306f\u3001\u719f\u7df4\u3057\u305f\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u96c7\u7528\u3092\u81f3\u96e3\u306e\u696d\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4eca\u65e5\u306eIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u6226\u7565\u7684\u4eba\u4e8b\u3092\u512a\u5148\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30cf\u30c3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u98db\u8e8d\u7684\u306a\u9032\u6b69\u306b\u5099\u3048\u308b\n\nIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u306b\u5099\u3048\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305f\u3068\u3048\u305d\u308c\u304c\u307e\u3060\u4f55\u5e74\u3082\u5148\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3060\u3068\u30b7\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30cb\u30fc\u306eCIO\u3001\u30c7\u30a3\u30fc\u30c8\u30de\u30fc\u30fb\u30d5\u30a1\u30a6\u30b6\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4eca\u3059\u3050\u3067\u304d\u308b\u4ed6\u306e\u5148\u9032\u7684\u306a\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3068\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u3001\u30b9\u30de\u30fc\u30c8\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7ba1\u7406\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\n\u300cIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u91cf\u5b50\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u51fa\u73fe\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u304c\u5b89\u5168\u306a\u307e\u307e\u3067\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30d5\u30a1\u30a6\u30b6\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30dd\u30b9\u30c8\u91cf\u5b50\u6697\u53f7\u5316\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u6e96\u5099\u3092\u65e9\u3081\u306b\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u30a2\u30fc\u30ab\u30a4\u30d6\u3055\u308c\u6697\u53f7\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u81a8\u5927\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u91cf\u5b50\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30cf\u30c3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u5bfe\u8c61\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u907f\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3082\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3059\u3067\u306b\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u306a\u308c\u3070\u89e3\u8aad\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3051\u3092\u76ee\u7684\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u76d7\u3082\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u8a66\u307f\u3092\u76ee\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u4eca\u65e5\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u624b\u3092\u6253\u3066\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u30d5\u30a1\u30a6\u30b6\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u306e\u56fd\u7acb\u6a19\u6e96\u6280\u8853\u7814\u7a76\u6240\uff08NIST\uff09\u306e\u52e7\u544a\u306b\u5f93\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3053\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u65b0\u8208\u4f01\u696d\u3084\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u5b66\u8853\u7814\u7a76\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5358\u7d14\u306a\u7b54\u3048\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u5148\u767a\u7d44\u306b\u306f\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5f8c\u767a\u7d44\u306b\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u982d\u75db\u306e\u7a2e\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u65b0\u8208\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8003\u3048\u308b\n\nIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u654f\u6377\u6027\u3001\u6210\u9577\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3001\u53ce\u76ca\u3078\u306e\u914d\u616e\u306a\u3069\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u9762\u3067\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u6210\u9577\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6271\u3046\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3068\u3001\u30b1\u30a4\u30ec\u30f3\u30c8\u793e\u306e\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30fc\u30fb\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u62c5\u5f53\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u3001\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30aa\u30eb\u30bd\u30f3\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u7387\u3044\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3002\u77ed\u671f\u7684\u306a\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u30de\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u3001\u7d4c\u6e08\u52d5\u5411\u304c\u597d\u8ee2\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u56f0\u96e3\u306a\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3057\u305f\u3068\u304d\u306b\u8abf\u6574\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u30b3\u30e2\u30c7\u30a3\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306f\u6700\u4f4e\u843d\u672d\u4fa1\u683c\u306b\u59d4\u306d\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3060\u304c\u3001\u751f\u7523\u6027\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u3001\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u306e\u5f37\u5316\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u524a\u6e1b\u3001\u4fca\u654f\u6027\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30af\u30eb\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u306e\u77ed\u7e2e\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306a\u5065\u5168\u6027\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6226\u7565\u7684\u6295\u8cc7\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\nIT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u3068\u898b\u306a\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u30aa\u30eb\u30bd\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u3001\u958b\u767a\u3001\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306a\u3069\u3001\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6271\u3046\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u7d4c\u6e08\u6027\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30ea\u30aa\u3092\u6295\u8cc7\u5bfe\u52b9\u679c\u3067\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u5408\u610f\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u53b3\u3057\u304f\u306a\u308b\u4e88\u7b97\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u7d4c\u55b6\u8005\u306f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u65b0\u8208\u4f01\u696d\u3084\u4e2d\u5805\u30fb\u4e2d\u5c0f\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u9650\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u30d5\u30eb\u30d3\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001IT\u306b\u8cbb\u3084\u3055\u308c\u308b\u91d1\u984d\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306e\u6280\u8853\u306b\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3086\u3048\u3001\u7279\u306b\u5e0c\u5c11\u306a\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u304b\u3089\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306e\u52b9\u7528\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u9700\u8981\u304c\u30ab\u30f3\u30d6\u30ea\u30a2\u7d00\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7206\u767a\u7684\u306b\u9ad8\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eca\u3001\u3088\u308a\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306a\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30fb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u6570\u5e74\u9593\u306e\u52dd\u8005\u3068\u6557\u8005\u3092\u5206\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u4fe1\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u50cd\u304d\u65b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8ce2\u304f\u306a\u308b\n\n\u30c6\u30c3\u30af\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u304b\u3089\u751f\u307e\u308c\u305f\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u4fdd\u3064\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3068\u3001SPR\u306e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u3001\u30b8\u30e3\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30fb\u30ed\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30dc\u30b9\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u304c\u5b8c\u5168\u306a\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u5b8c\u5168\u306a\u5bfe\u9762\u578b\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u305d\u306e\u4e2d\u9593\u3078\u3068\u5909\u5316\u3057\u305f\u4eca\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u6e80\u8db3\u5ea6\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3001\u5b9a\u7740\u7387\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u3053\u306e\u70b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u67d4\u8edf\u6027\u3092\u4fdd\u3064\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30ed\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30dc\u30b9\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u300cIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u52e4\u52d9\u5730\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u6700\u9069\u304b\u3092\u5b66\u3076\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u306a\u305c\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u304c\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3001\u306a\u305c\u5bfe\u9762\u52e4\u52d9\u304c\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3001\u53cc\u65b9\u306e\u4e3b\u5f35\u3092\u805e\u3044\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u5bfe\u9762\u52e4\u52d9\u306e\u7fa9\u52d9\u5316\u304c\u88cf\u76ee\u306b\u51fa\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30b9\u8a18\u4e8b\u3082\u8aad\u3093\u3060\u3057\u3001\u9006\u306e\u7acb\u5834\u304b\u3089\u306e\u540c\u69d8\u306e\u8a18\u4e8b\u3082\u8aad\u3093\u3060\u3002\u7b54\u3048\u306f\u3001\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u4e2d\u9593\u306e\u3069\u3053\u304b\u306b\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u30d5\u30eb\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3067\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306b\u623b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u3055\u305d\u3046\u3060\u3002IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u9069\u5fdc\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u3044\u3064\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4eba\u3092\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306b\u30b9\u30b1\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u6700\u9069\u306b\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306e\u30b9\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5909\u3048\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3001\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u3067\u50cd\u304d\u306a\u304c\u3089\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3084\u7d44\u7e54\u3068\u306e\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3001\u306a\u3069\u3060\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u8003\u616e\u70b9\u306f\u3001\u540c\u50da\u304c\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306b\u6765\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306b\u3068\u3069\u307e\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30ed\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30dc\u30b9\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u793e\u5185\u5916\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u969b\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u304c\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u6700\u9069\u304b\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u9ad8\u3044\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3069\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u3068\u306e\u3084\u308a\u3068\u308a\u3092\u76f4\u63a5\u884c\u3046\u304b\u3001\u983b\u5ea6\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3059\u304b\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u307e\u3063\u305f\u304f\u5909\u3048\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u74b0\u5883\u3084\u5b8c\u5168\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u6e80\u8db3\u5ea6\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6e2c\u5b9a\u3057\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3088\u308a\u614e\u91cd\u306b\u306a\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\nCO2\u6392\u51fa\u91cf\u3092\u524a\u6e1b\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u6570\u5e74\u4ee5\u5185\u306bCIO\u306e4\u5206\u306e1\u304c\u3001\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u6226\u7565\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3068\u9023\u52d5\u3057\u305f\u5831\u916c\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u4e88\u6e2c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u8abf\u67fb\u4f1a\u793e\u306f\u3001\u6280\u8853\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306b\u3088\u308b\u74b0\u5883\u3078\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3059\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u63d0\u8a00\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30ebIT\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u4f01\u696d\u30ed\u30b8\u30ab\u30ea\u30b9\u306e\u30c8\u30d3\u30fc\u30fb\u30a2\u30eb\u30b3\u30c3\u30af\u6700\u9ad8\u6280\u8853\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\uff08CTO\uff09\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3082\u306f\u3084\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u304c\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u306b\u76ee\u3092\u3064\u3076\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300cIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u6226\u7565\u3084\u696d\u52d9\u306b\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u5165\u308c\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u518d\u751f\u53ef\u80fd\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u3078\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u3001\u96fb\u5b50\u5ec3\u68c4\u7269\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3042\u308b\u51e6\u7406\u3001\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u52b9\u7387\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u6700\u9069\u5316\u306a\u3069\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u793e\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u914d\u96fb\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u3088\u308a\u30c0\u30a4\u30ca\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u3067\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u4e8b\u524d\u306b\u914d\u96fb\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u7ba1\u7406\uff08DCIM\uff09\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u904b\u7528\u3092\u8a08\u753b\u3001\u6e2c\u5b9a\u3001\u6587\u66f8\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u300d\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\n\n\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3001\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u52b9\u7387\u3068\u74b0\u5883\u3078\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u52b9\u7387\u5411\u4e0a\u3068\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u524a\u6e1b\u306e\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u3068\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3068\u30a2\u30eb\u30b3\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u6392\u51fa\u91cf\u3092\u3088\u308a\u8a73\u7d30\u306b\u898b\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306b\u3064\u308c\u3001\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3084\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u306e\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u4fe1\u983c\u6027\u3092\u3088\u308a\u53b3\u3057\u304f\u5224\u65ad\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30ea\u30bb\u30e9\u30fc\u3084\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30c9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u4e8c\u9178\u5316\u70ad\u7d20\u524a\u6e1b\u884c\u52d5\u3092\u5b9f\u8a3c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3002\u300d\n\n\u76f8\u4e92\u5229\u76ca\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3059\u308b\n\nOneStream Software\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30fb\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30ab\u30eb\u30fb\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u62c5\u5f53\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a2\u30f3\u30bd\u30cb\u30fc\u30fb\u30a6\u30a9\u30eb\u30b7\u30e5\u306f\u3001\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u304c\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u6700\u3082\u8fd1\u9053\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u540c\u50da\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30a6\u30a9\u30eb\u30b7\u30e5\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u3068\u3088\u308a\u5bc6\u63a5\u306b\u9023\u643a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u4f34\u3046\u8981\u6c42\u3084\u6f5c\u5728\u7684\u306a\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u3082\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u306f\u3001\u8ffd\u52a0\u8cc7\u91d1\u304c\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306a\u3044\u306b\u3082\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001CIO\u3068\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u30fb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u306f\u3001\u63d0\u4f9b\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306b\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u3064\u3051\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3068\u306e\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u8cdb\u540c\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u3057\u3001\u30b7\u30e3\u30c9\u30fc\u30fb\u30a8\u30af\u30b9\u30da\u30ea\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u8efd\u6e1b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u300d