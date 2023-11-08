Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

人気のトピック

トピックス

About

Policies

Our Network

More

ホーム職歴ITリーダーのサバイバルガイド：これからの時代を生き抜くための8つのヒント
Paul Heltzel
著者: Paul Heltzel
Contributing writer

ITリーダーのサバイバルガイド：これからの時代を生き抜くための8つのヒント

特集
Nov 08, 20232分
職歴

変化するビジネスとテクノロジーの状況は、ITリーダーにますます大きなプレッシャーを与えている。ビジネスにとってかけがえのない存在であり続けるための調整方法を紹介しよう。

Business, man and thinking at city on rooftop about career or future with goal in company. Professional, person and skyscraper on roof is standing with vision or hope for decision as leader at work.
クレジットPeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

2024年以降を見据えるマネジャーは、確かに一杯一杯だ。ゲームチェンジをもたらす現在と未来のテクノロジーに関する決断は、競争力を維持するために断固とした行動と可能性ある投資を必要とする。

ITリーダーが激動の時代の中で組織の成長を維持しようとするとき、通常のテクノロジーに関する考慮事項に加え、経済的、地政学的、サプライチェーン的な問題すべてが注目の的となる。

では、ビジネス、テクノロジー、政治、経済の情勢が変化する中で、IT担当者は近い将来の成功に向けてどのような準備をすればよいのだろうか。

ここでは、2024年以降に優先順位をつけ、適応し、成功するために役立つ8つの重要なアイデアを紹介する。

これまでうまくいっていたことを忘れる

TIAAの最高情報・顧客サービス責任者であるサストリー・ダーバスラは、テクノロジーのめまぐるしい変化のペースは、ITリーダーがまもなく未知の領域に直面することを意味する。

将来を展望するとき、ダーバスラはマッキンゼーの「3つの水平線」フレームワークを好む。このモデルで課題に直面した場合、まず現在の事業を守る方法を検討し、次に新たな機会を取り込むために行動する。 「新興技術を活用した新しいビジネスモデルのインキュベーションは、戦略上の優先事項であるべき」とのこと。

「これらの分野のバランスをとり、優先順位をつけるには、製品開発、プラットフォームの近代化、革新的な顧客対応能力、戦略的な業界パートナーシップを通じて推進している顧客中心の技術革新への柔軟なアプローチが必要です」とダーバスラは言う。

その一例として、TIAAはニューヨーク大学とパートナーシップを結んでおり、従業員は専門知識や新しいスキルを身につけるためのサイバー・プログラムを通じてスキルアップを図ることができる。

「私たちは、継続的な学習を促進し、実践のコミュニティを通じて発展させるために、スキルアップとスキルアップのやり直しに非常に重点を置いています」と彼は言う。「昨日うまくいったことが今日も明日もうまくいくとは限らない。」

平常心を保つ

一度に多くの破壊的テクノロジーが出現し、ITリーダーはさらに多くのビジネス課題の解決に引っ張られているため、熱狂的になりがちだ。しかし、変化を受け入れるだけでなく、ITリーダーは現在のテクノロジーとビジネスの課題を乗り切るための多面的なアプローチを開発する必要があるとGenpactのチーフ・デジタル・ストラテジスト、サンジェイ・スリバスタバは言う。

「ITリーダーは、レジリエンス、アジリティ、多様化、コラボレーションに焦点を当てた総合的なアプローチを採用して適応する必要がある」とスリヴァスタヴァは言う。「進化するIT投資環境において、リスクの定義は変わっていないが、対応に要する時間は短くなっている。」

プライバシーとサイバーセキュリティの両方を考慮する場合、スリヴァスタヴァが注目する分野のひとつは、すでに頭を悩ませているさまざまな規制へのコンプライアンスをいかに維持するかである。州や国境を越えてさまざまな規制を遵守しながら、テクノロジーの進歩に迅速に対応するのは難しいことだ。

「課題は、テクノロジーの足跡、そして潜在的な可能性と落とし穴に関する我々の理解が、例えばジェネレーティブAIのように、まだ成熟していないということだ。規制が進化することは理解できるし、予想されることであり、長期的な技術スタックにもたらされる変化をうまく乗り切ることが、それを正しく行うための鍵となる」と彼は言う。

人間の力を忘れない

現在と将来のユースケースについて流行の話題はあるものの、どのようなテクノロジーでもそうであるように、人工知能は、それを開発し一緒に働く人々によってのみ力を発揮する、とCoalesce社の共同設立者兼CTOであるサティッシュ・ジャヤンティは言う。

「質の高い、勤勉な人材がすべてのデータ・イニシアティブを支える」とジャヤンティは言う。AIプロンプト・エンジニアなど、ITプロフェッショナルの新たな機会や新たな職種も生まれるだろうが、ジャヤンティは、AIのような新興テクノロジーで成功する鍵は、成長に強い個人的関心を持つ人材を見つけ、そのキャリアに投資することだと考えている。「私は人的資本を優先することを固く信じている」とのこと・

テクノロジー・スタッフは、新興テクノロジーで成功するために、自分のスキルを向上させ、洗練させる権限を与えられる必要があると彼は主張する。

CYQIQの最高情報責任者（CIO）兼最高技術責任者（CTO）であるリチャード・フルビーは、AI導入の議論は人材に焦点を当てることから始める必要があることに同意する。

「技術部門の採用は常にジェットコースターのようなものだ。伝統的な経験尺度が根底から覆されたように感じる。AIにおける1年の経験は、今や他の領域における10年の経験のように感じられる。天文学的な給与を提示できる（知名度の高い）テクノロジー大手との競争は、熟練した人材の雇用を至難の業にしている。今日のITリーダーは、戦略的人事を優先しなければならない。」

ハッキングの飛躍的な進歩に備える

ITリーダーはセキュリティリスクに備えなければならない。たとえそれがまだ何年も先のことであってもだとシンフォニーのCIO、ディートマー・ファウザーは言う。そして、今すぐできる他の先進的な取り組みと同様に、スマートなデータ管理から始めるのだ。

「ITリーダーは、量子コンピューティングの出現によって、現在のアルゴリズムが安全なままでなくなることを理解しなければならない」とファウザーは言う。「ポスト量子暗号化アルゴリズムを採用する準備を早めにする必要がある。アーカイブされ暗号化された膨大なデータが、将来量子アルゴリズムによるハッキングの対象となることを避けるためにも、これは重要なことだ。私たちはすでに、将来可能になれば解読することだけを目的として、そのようなデータセットを盗もうとする試みを目にしている。」

あなたの組織は今日具体的にどのような手を打てるだろうか？ファウザーは、アメリカの国立標準技術研究所（NIST）の勧告に従っている。彼はまたこの分野のいくつかの新興企業や現在の学術研究を追跡している。

「単純な答えはないが、先発組には競争力があり、後発組には大きな頭痛の種になることは間違いない」と彼は言う。

新興企業のように考える

ITリーダーは、敏捷性、成長マインドセット、収益への配慮など、あらゆる面で組織を成長企業のように扱うべきだと、ケイレント社のカスタマー・ソリューション担当バイス・プレジデント、マーク・オルソンは言う。

「イノベーターのマインドセットで組織を率いるべき。短期的なロードマップは、経済動向が好転したり、困難な状況になったりしたときに調整することになる。コモディティ・サービスは最低落札価格に委ねるべきだが、生産性の向上、競争力の強化、コスト削減、俊敏性の向上、サイクルタイムの短縮を実現するプログラムは、ビジネスの長期的な健全性のための戦略的投資である。」

IT部門はコストセンターと見なされることが多いが、オルソンは、インフラ、開発、サポートなど、提供するサービスを組織内のビジネスとして扱うべきだと考えている。

「チームが提供するサービスの経済性を理解し、それを促進することで、アプリケーションとサービスのポートフォリオを投資対効果で管理することができる。それぞれのアプリケーションとサービスに関連する価値が合意されていることを確認する。」

ますます厳しくなる予算に直面している経営者は、多くの新興企業や中堅・中小企業のアプローチを利用することで、限られたリソースを最大限に活用できるとフルビーは言う。

「ほとんどの企業にとって、ITに費やされる金額はすべて重要だ。我々の技術には多くのコンピューティング・パワーが必要であり、それゆえ、特に希少なリソースに関しては、ツールから最大限の効用を引き出すようにしなければならない。個人的には、クラウド・コンピューティングの需要がカンブリア紀のように爆発的に高まっている今、より効率的なインフラ・スタックに投資することが、今後数年間の勝者と敗者を分けることになると信じている。」

働き方について賢くなる

テックリーダーは、パンデミックから生まれた様々なワークスタイルに対してオープンマインドを保つべきだと、SPRのエグゼクティブバイスプレジデント、ジャスティン・ローデンボステルは言う。オフィスが完全なリモートから完全な対面型、あるいはその中間へと変化した今、ITリーダーは仕事の満足度、エンゲージメント、定着率を維持するために、この点について柔軟性を保つ必要がある。

ローデンボステルは、「ITリーダーは、勤務地に関して、何がチームにとって最適かを学ぶ必要がある。なぜリモートワークがベストなのか、なぜ対面勤務がベストなのか、双方の主張を聞いてきた。対面勤務の義務化が裏目に出たというニュース記事も読んだし、逆の立場からの同様の記事も読んだ。答えは、おそらく中間のどこかにあるのだろう。フルタイムでオフィスに戻ることはなさそうだ。ITリーダーは、成功するために適応しなければならないだろう。どのように、いつ、どのように人をオフィスにスケジュールするか、チームを最適にサポートするためにオフィスのスペースをどのように変えなければならないか、ハイブリッドで働きながらチームや組織とのつながりをどのように維持するか、などだ。」

リモートの考慮点は、同僚がオフィスに来るかどうかにとどまらない。ローデンボステルは、社内外の顧客に対応する際、どのようなアプローチが組織にとって最適かを考えるべきだとしている。

「高いレベルの顧客サービスを維持するためには、どの顧客とのやりとりを直接行うか、頻度を増やすか、あるいはまったく変えてしまう必要があるかを検討する必要がある」と彼は言う。「ハイブリッド環境や完全リモート環境において、顧客満足度をどのように測定し、顧客からのフィードバックにどのように対応するかについて、リーダーはより慎重になる必要がある。」

CO2排出量を削減する

ガートナーは、数年以内にCIOの4分の1が、持続可能なテクノロジー戦略の影響と連動した報酬を得るようになると予測している。調査会社は、技術部門のリーダーが、組織全体の持続可能性の向上に焦点を当てながら、採用するテクノロジーによる環境への影響を減らす取り組みを検討するよう提言している。

グローバルITサービス企業ロジカリスのトビー・アルコック最高技術責任者（CTO）は、企業はもはやテクノロジーが環境に与える大きな影響に目をつぶることはできないと言う。

「ITリーダーは、自社の戦略や業務に持続可能性を取り入れる必要がある。これは、再生可能エネルギーへの移行、電子廃棄物の責任ある処理、エネルギー効率を高めるためのハードウェアの最適化などを意味する。」

ガートナー社によると、企業は「データセンターにおける配電バランスをよりダイナミックで効率的な方法に移行すること、例えば、事前に配電機能を導入し、データセンター・インフラ管理（DCIM）ソフトウェアを使用して持続可能なデータセンター運用を計画、測定、文書化すること」を検討できる。

企業は、エネルギー効率と環境への影響を分析しながら、効率向上とコスト削減のバランスをとることを目指すべきだとアルコックは言う。

「企業は、自社の排出量をより詳細に見るようになるにつれ、パートナーやサプライヤーの持続可能性に対する信頼性をより厳しく判断するようになっている。そのため、リセラーやマネージド・サービス・プロバイダーは、自社の二酸化炭素削減行動を実証できることが重要だ。」

相互利益のためにビジネスパートナーと協力する

OneStream Softwareのグローバル・テクニカル・オペレーション担当バイス・プレジデントであるアンソニー・ウォルシュは、管理職が成功する最も近道はビジネス・チームの同僚と協力することだと語る。

ウォルシュは、ビジネス・サイドとより密接に連携することは、新たなテクノロジーを迅速に採用することに伴う要求や潜在的なリスクを管理するのにも役立つと言う。

「テクノロジー部門には、追加資金がほとんどないにもかかわらず、こうしたイニシアチブをサポートしなければならないというプレッシャーがある。このため、CIOとリーダーシップ・チームには、提供可能なものに正しい優先順位をつけなければならないというプレッシャーがかかる。ビジネスとの関係を強化することで、賛同を確実にし、シャドー・エクスペリエンスのリスクを軽減できる。」

Paul Heltzel
著者： Paul Heltzel
Contributing writer

Paul Heltzel is a writer and editor, formerly of Discovery News, National Geographic, NPR, and PC World magazine.

最も人気のある作家

もっと見せて

特集

ITリーダーのサバイバルガイド：これからの時代を生き抜くための8つのヒント

著者： Paul Heltzel
Nov 08, 20232分
職歴
イメージ
特集

日本企業のDXが成功しない納得の理由とは？

著者： Takashi Matsuzaki
Oct 25, 20231分
デジタルトランスフォーメーション
イメージ
特集

IT部門が今直面している12の課題

著者： Mary K. Pratt
Oct 18, 20232分
分析
イメージ