12 strategic tips CIOs can learn from tech vendor CTOs

The changing landscape of IT, driven by rapid advances in technology and digital transformation, has seen a shift in CIOs\u2019 responsibilities and challenges. CIOs are increasingly doing more software development and technology-focused work as part of their digital transformations, making the adage \u201cevery company is a software company\u201d more of a truism with each digital wave.\n\nBut even as CIOs familiarize themselves with initiatives such as generative AI pilots, moving to cloud-first, DevOps, and product and services development, there is still much for them to learn, and tech vendor CTOs steeped in these projects and modes of operation are happy to impart a wealth of knowledge.\n\nRegardless of the nature of the projects and deliverables, or whether customers are internal or external to the organization, CTOs and now CIOs recognize they must provide continuous value if they are to stay relevant, says Phil Purdy, acting CTO of Australian-based IMRnext.\n\n\u201cEmbracing change, fostering innovation, and maintaining a relentless focus on delivering value will serve CIOs well in this new era of digital transformation,\u2019\u2019 Purdy says.\n\nHere are 12 other tips tech vendor CTOs have to offer CIOs embarking on a more software- and services-defined digital journey.\n\n1. Adopt the new agile\n\nJust as CIOs have begun ramping up their organizations on agile methodologies, it\u2019s important for them to know that the days of Scrum masters and Kanban boards are already past. Instead, today\u2019s agile practices see the introduction of spiral development, which allows faster iteration cycles and off-ramps for products to be adopted and used more rapidly, Purdy says. With iterative development, new features can be anticipated and quickly adapted to constantly changing current and future tech, keeping the product relevant to immediate business needs, he says.\n\nThis changes the focus from minimum viable product (MVP) to integrated functional capability (IFC), Purdy explains. \u201cThe shift to IFCs allows multi-disciplinary teams to iterate separately, but deploy jointly, allowing the critical path in most projects to be greatly reduced, by eliminating cross-functional teams blocking one another,\u2019\u2019 he says.\n\nCIOs can adopt a mindset of continuous innovation and agility, learning from vendors how to quickly adapt to market changes and integrate new technologies into their IT ecosystems, agrees Vahid Kowsari, co-founder and CTO of ixlayer, a cloud-based diagnostic lab testing services platform provider based in San Francisco.\n\n\u201cAdopt agile and DevOps methodologies to enhance the speed of development and deployment,\u2019\u2019 Kowsari says. \u201cThese approaches foster collaboration, reduce time-to-market, and improve software quality.\u201d\n\nSometimes, though, agile gets a bad rap, notes Brad Porter, CTO of St. Louis-based KnowledgeLake, a cloud-native enterprise content management (ECM) platform provider. \u201cPeople perceive it as the enemy of thoughtful planning. But in reality, it\u2019s about being flexible and adjusting strategies as things evolve,\u2019\u2019 he says.\n\nMoving to this mindset brings a lot to the table, even beyond software development, Porter adds. \u201cIt can benefit all teams by providing the capacity to pivot and adapt as new information emerges.\u201d\n\n2. Embrace an engineering-led mindset\n\nDavid Brassely, CTO at San Francisco-based open-source API platform provider Gravitee, acknowledges that focusing on an engineering-led mindset \u201cis a controversial statement,\u201d and adds that he understands organizations are \u201csales led.\u201d\n\n\u201cHowever, we shouldn\u2019t do this at the expense of leading by product,\u2019\u2019 Brassely insists. \u201cThis encourages innovation within the organization, doing technology proof-of-concepts, and ensures engineering is included in the company\u2019s success metrics.\u201d\n\n3. Let data drive decision-making\n\nMany CIOs get to where they are because they have significant experience and intuition, Porter says. \u201cBut when you oversee a large organization with a multitude of technologies, teams, and departments \u2014 gut feeling doesn\u2019t scale. If you aren\u2019t using data analytics tools, you are going to make mistakes and leave money on the table for your organization.\u201d\n\nHe advises CIOs to listen to the data and use it to drive decisions.\n\n4. Emphasize customer-centric development\n\nTech vendor CTOs are deeply aware of the importance of understanding customer needs and feedback, says Purdy. \u201cAs CIOs delve deeper into product and service offerings, maintaining a sharp focus on the end-user experience is essential. Regular feedback loops, user testing, and customer journey mapping can offer invaluable insights,\u201d he says.\n\nIn the past, product development had a tendency to result in a \u201cfeature soup\u201d where new features were added on top of old features, without any consideration of the product holistically, he observes. \u201cToday, by taking a laser-focused approach to customer needs and focusing on product first, CIOs can ensure maximum value is delivered in the shortest time.\u201d\n\nBhawna Singh, CTO of San Francisco-based IAM provider Okta, echoes that, saying that it is critical for CIOs to adopt a customer-centric mindset when investing in new technology and processes for employees.\n\n\u201cUnderstand their needs, expectations, and pain points. Ensure that products deliver real value to them,\u2019\u2019 Singh says. \u201cJust like developing product experiences for customers, it\u2019s crucial to prioritize user experience and design. Intuitive, user-friendly interfaces and well-thought-out user journeys are critical for the success of digital products and services.\u201d\n\n5. Talent trumps process\n\nWhile processes are critical for efficient deployment of resources and delivering high-quality software in a timely manner, \u201ctalent is the single most important driver of a successful software organization,\u2019\u2019 maintains Gravitee\u2019s Brasseley.\n\nIt is more compelling for technology-led companies whose product is software, he adds. Even in a softening labor market, acquiring top-notch engineering talent remains a daunting task, as there remains incredible competition for A+ engineers, he says.\n\n\u201cThis also means offering efficient and streamlined recruiting practices,\u2019\u2019 he says. \u201cGo from interview to offer in a low-friction timely manner. I\u2019ve seen far too many candidates lost due to making them jump through too many hoops.\u201d\n\nIt\u2019s your dedicated core team, often celebrated as \u201ckey stalwarts\u201d or \u201crock stars,\u201d who will propel your organization forward, adds KnowledgeLake\u2019s Porter. In light of this, CIOs should not only prioritize technology investments, he says, \u201cbut also the development and empowerment of their people, recognizing them as the most valuable assets in the pursuit of progress.\u201d\n\n6. Adopt (and contribute to) open source\n\nThe open-source community is a gold mine of innovation, says IMRnext\u2019s Purdy. \u201cBy collaborating and contributing, organizations can stay at the forefront of technology, adopt best practices, and leverage collective knowledge, all whilst gaining access to an immediate user base.\u201d\n\nOpen source should be part of the equation, Okta\u2019s Singh says. When evaluating a technology to bring into her stack, Singh wants to ensure that \u201cthis tech will not box me into a vendor. My team is always looking to bring the best tech, which includes open source at times, so having the ability to integrate with other technology or extend to meet our custom needs is important.\u201d\n\n7. Create an ecosystem of innovation\n\nIn an age where tech knowledge is almost commoditized, it\u2019s not just about hiring IT professionals but about finding individuals who combine deep tech savvy with a keen understanding of business strategy, says Purdy.\n\n\u201cBy empowering team members and employees to be critical of only delivering outcomes that create value and challenging the status quo, an environment can be established where innovation thrives,\u2019\u2019 he says.\n\nHiring socially and culturally diverse teams brings varied perspectives, experiences, and problem-solving approaches, fostering creativity and out-of-the-box thinking. \u201cTrust your team members and give them the safety and autonomy to make tough decisions,\u2019\u2019 Purdy says. By creating an environment where failures are seen as learning opportunities, teams are more likely to take risks and come up with groundbreaking ideas.\u201d\n\nThis instills a sense of ownership and often leads to more innovative solutions as individuals feel empowered to explore and experiment, he adds. \u201cCIOs can build teams that are not only competent and skilled but also highly adept at fostering new and innovative ideas.\u201d\n\n8. Don\u2019t just plan for now \u2014 think about the future\n\nThere\u2019s no doubt technology changes quickly. If CIOs are not actively devising a strategy that anticipates the technological landscape of the next three to five years, they are less likely to stay caught up, says Jess Keeney, chief product and technology officer at Duck Creek Technologies, a provider of P&C insurance software, based in Boston.\n\nEmerging technologies such as generative AI, machine learning, and automation have become integral and require a comprehensive understanding of how they align with your organization\u2019s objectives, Keeney says.\n\n\u201cThere is still time to embrace technologies that have been postponed or overlooked in the past,\u2019\u2019 she says. \u201cThis transition will require taking a holistic, 30,000-foot view of your entire organization, enabling a balanced approach to manage transformation initiatives alongside customer service and satisfaction, and business growth via informed decisions.\u201d\n\nIt\u2019s common practice for CIOs to take the safe approach of investing in technology platforms that are robust, proven, and have been around for a while.\n\n\u201cYou know it works and that it\u2019s bulletproof,\u2019\u2019 Porter says. But while stability and reliability are crucial, recent leaps in technology, such as the rapid evolution of ChatGPT, highlight the need to be forward-thinking. CIOs must look at platforms and think not only about the present but also the future, he says.\n\nThe software choices you make today \u201cshould be able to grow and evolve in the face of upcoming changes over the next one, three, or five years,\u2019\u2019 Porter says. \u201cAlso, understand that you\u2019re not merely investing in a software package but in the company behind it. Are they agile and forward-looking? If the answer is no, you may pick something safe and probably not future-proofed for the change.\u201d\n\nAs a technologist, the CIO has the unique opportunity to envision the future. \u201cThis vision doesn\u2019t have to revolve solely around incremental improvements; it can take a bold, innovative direction. You can explore entirely new approaches to eliminate existing problems,\u2019\u2019 he says.\n\nIt behooves CIOs to think beyond day-to-day operations and engage in more ambitious, forward-thinking endeavors, taking advantage of the latest and most exciting technologies, Porter says.\n\n9. Deal with technical debt now\n\nTechnical debt is like the tax man: Sooner or later you\u2019re going to have to pay it, notes Brasseley. \u201cTechnical debt can start slow \u2014 so slow, in fact, that it\u2019s easy to defer addressing it to the next sprint.\u201d\n\nBut then one day, you realize you can no longer innovate as well or release as fast because it\u2019s time to pay the debt, he says. \u201cInvest early and often in addressing your technical debt. Elevate technical debt to be a first-class citizen in all your sprint planning.\u201d \n\n10. Democratize \u2014 and take care of your users\n\nThe transition to cloud offerings means yielding some control to external vendors, but security, of course, remains paramount, says Porter. Robust vendor management, risk analysis, and a proactive security culture are essential when going through a third party, he says. This doesn\u2019t mean IT can drop the ball.\n\n\u201cYour people can\u2019t be afraid to raise their hands and express concerns about vulnerabilities,\u2019\u2019 Porter stresses. \u201cHaving a proactive security mindset and culture that encourages teams to speak up when they think there may be a problem is critical.\u201d\n\nIn terms of choosing the right tools and vendors, user experience is a pivotal factor. The younger generation entering the workforce has grown up in the mobile era, accustomed to fast, fluid, and rich experiences on their smartphones, he says.\n\n\u201cThe days of clunky, outdated software are over,\u2019\u2019 Porter says. \u201cThey demand ease of use, efficiency, and seamless functionality to accomplish their tasks quickly. The user experience is often overlooked by CIOs when, in reality, it should be at the forefront of technology decisions.\u201d\n\n11. Empower your staff to explore\n\nIt\u2019s essential to recognize that it\u2019s more than just the CTO or CIO\u2019s responsibility to possess all the answers. \u201cWhile we do have the privilege of thinking strategically about the business, every employee should share in the expectation of contributing to the business\u2019s evolution and growth,\u2019\u2019 says Porter.\n\nTo foster this all-hands approach to tech advancement, all employees should be given dedicated time to reflect, brainstorm, and prototype, he advises.\n\n\u201cWhen employees are stretched to their limits, focusing solely on their daily tasks, they become limited to pulling one lever up and down rather than transforming that lever into a steering wheel,\u2019\u2019 Porter says. \u201cIt\u2019s crucial to provide employees with opportunities to explore and experience new technologies.\u201d\n\n12. Move beyond purchase to partnership\n\nEven with all that CIOs bring to the table, they should recognize the value of partnering with their vendors in a variety of ways.\n\nFor example, CTOs of tech vendors often have a keen sense of return on investment and cost optimization that CIOs can learn from, Kowsari says. \u201cCIOs can adopt these principles to make data-driven decisions regarding technology investments and maximize the value delivered by IT projects.\u201d\n\nKeeney is seeing more organizations turning to trusted vendors to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. \u201cThis shift in dynamic is intriguing, as insurers increasingly rely on technology vendors for operational performance, system observability, and increased quality and speed of delivery,\u2019\u2019 she says. \u201cThey will spend more time understanding customer data, which should fuel the fast-tracking of the development of new insurance products and growth with a focus on personalization and increasing customer retention.\u201d\n\nCIOs often overlook the opportunity to cultivate vendor relationships, yet it\u2019s something they should consider, Porter says. \u201cIt\u2019s not just a purchase or transaction; it\u2019s a partnership. When CIOs take the time to identify the right people within specific vendors and establish long-term relationships, it can profoundly impact maximizing your value and getting the most out of those solutions. It also ensures that when challenges arise, the vendor is there in the trenches, working to resolve them.\u201d