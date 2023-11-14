Relationship management: The unsung art of optimizing IT teams

Success for an IT leader requires mastering a wide range of skills. One must have technical acumen and business savvy, be a great communicator and problem-solver, and know how to secure funding and capitalize on it.

But getting the most out of IT staff and unleashing synergies among IT teams is among the more underappreciated skills an IT leader must have to optimize their organization’s efforts. And for that you must develop an uncanny knack for relationship management and an understanding of how differing personalities can enforce and work with one another to great effect.

After all, IT brings together a diverse range of personalities, from statisticians, mathematicians, and developers who are rooted in the rigors of computer science, to liberal arts majors who might just as soon be writing a novel if it could pay the bills.

So, how do you as an IT leader unify these wide-ranging personalities into a cohesive project team?

The short answer is that you don’t try to change anyone. Instead, you seize on common goals most team members have: To see success, feel good about the work they do, and contribute in ways that play to their strengths — while avoiding what they find off-putting or unproductive.

Relationship management in action

Mastering this, of course, isn’t easy. For IT team leaders and CIOs, it can require as much psychology as it does skills matching when you build a project team. And for all the talk of skills balance in team creation, chemistry among the personalities involved — their relationships and ways of bringing their best selves to the tasks at hand — are more often than not the key to unlocking synergies otherwise hidden within your teams.