The retail edge: Where data powers game-changing customer experiences

[1] CBRE, What Is the Share of E-Commerce in Overall Retail Sales? May 2022.

[2] LS Retail, 5 smart ways to encourage impulse buys in your store, July 2023.

[3] Market Tailor, Personalized marketing for the retail industry, May 2023.

[4] Ecommerce Fastlane, What Is AI-Powered Recommendation And Best Practices For Shopify Merchants, accessed October 2023.

[5] Reprice, What is Dynamic Pricing and Why Is it Important? Strategy, Tactics and Benefits, June 2023.

[6] VNTANA, Augmented Reality Marketing: Increase Your eCommerce Conversions, accessed October 2023.

[7] Invesp, E-commerce Product Return Rate – Statistics and Trends [Infographic], accessed October 2023.