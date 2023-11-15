CIO as enabler: Building an ecosystem of innovation partners

There\u2019s significant debate about the future of the CIO role, but one thing is clear: Digital leaders who want to be successful must look beyond the firewall and link up with an ecosystem of vendor partners, startups, and other organizations to ensure the enterprise thrives.\n\nThe\u00a0reason for this shift is simple: While CIOs can\u00a0often call on talented teams of internal IT professionals to deliver business solutions, no technology\u00a0department can be\u00a0expected to generate every innovation necessary to compete in a\u00a0fast-moving digital age. Instead, many CIOs are moving beyond \u201cnot invented here\u201d syndrome to embrace a variety of partnerships aimed at transforming IT into an enabler of\u00a0business innovation.\n\nFor those seeking to make this shift, the starting point, says Keith Woolley, chief digital information officer at the University of Bristol, is a strong grasp of your organization\u2019s capabilities and a deep understanding of what the business needs to achieve \u2014 and that requires going beyond the confines of IT.\n\n\u201cIf you\u2019re someone who doesn\u2019t understand business, finance, human resources, and audits, then don't become a CIO, because my job is about all of those things,\u201d he says. \u201cI would say, right now, I'm a technologist last. The conversations I\u2019m having with executives are not about technology, but about how we\u2019re going to empower people.\u201d\n\nWhether he\u2019s talking about how data is used in the research process or how digitalization will change the role of universities, Woolley listens deeply to business conversations in an effort to help find answers to the big questions. \u201cBeing this kind of enabler is very different to being someone who\u2019s only thinking about what technology systems you\u2019re going to use to deliver a desktop,\u201d he says.\n\nThe good news, says Bev White, CEO at recruitment specialist Nash Squared, is that the rest of the business is increasingly aware of the benefits that an effective CIO can enable. Her firm\u2019s recently released Digital Leadership Report shows more than two-thirds (69%) of global technology leaders are members of the operational board or executive management team.\n\nAfter many years of trying \u2014 and sometimes failing \u2014 to convince their C-suite peers about the critical role of IT leadership, CIOs are now seen as equals to some of their long-established senior colleagues, such as CFOs and COOs. White says this elevated position presents an exciting opportunity. \n\n\u201cI think CIO roles are changing dramatically and in a good way,\u201d she says. \u201cBeing the bridge between technology and business is crucial, especially now, when the CEO is asking, \u2018What are we doing about generative AI? What are we doing about cybersecurity? What are we doing about the transformation of the business?\u2019\u201d\n\nWhite says being an enabler isn\u2019t a straightforward role, either. It\u2019s crucial CIOs are curious about change and the broad range of IT systems and services on the market. But what\u2019s even more important is having an ability to take innovative ideas into the boardroom and articulate how they\u2019ll help the organization overcome challenges.\n\n\u201cBeing that gateway between technology and business has never been more important,\u201d she says. \u201cI think picking fantastic relationships with suppliers is key, so you get ahead of the curve and your board\u2019s briefed ahead of what trends are coming up. I think modern CIOs must be a strong consultant to the business.\u201d\n\nThe power of partnership\n\nSasha Jory, CIO at insurer Hastings Direct, agrees that effective partnerships are crucial to the work her IT team undertakes. \u201cAnd I mean partnerships as opposed to supplier relationships,\u201d she says. \u201cWe focus on creating relationships that are deep and partnered. So, we partner with Snowflake, Microsoft, EY, and Guidewire.\u201d\n\nThese companies are Hastings\u2019 core technology suppliers and systems integrators, and the IT organization aligns with them to ensure technologies are utilized effectively. Most of all, Jory tells her team it\u2019s good to ask for help. They look to these partners for support, but she also expects her suppliers to challenge the IT team\u2019s preconceived ideas.\n\n\u201cNo one knows everything,\u201d she says. \u201cWith the pace technology is moving, we\u2019re aware that as a relatively small organization \u2014 we\u2019re only 4,000 people \u2014 we\u2019ll never be able to cover it all or have the skills to do everything. So, partnering and having a close relationship where you\u2019re listening, learning, and understanding is vital to success.\u201d\n\nThat\u2019s a sentiment that resonates strongly with Jarrod Phipps, CIO at auto specialist Holman, who says smart CIOs focus on developing great front-end experiences. He says that trend will grow during the next decade, so he advises the next generation of IT leaders to prioritize extending their ecosystem of potential partners.\n\n\u201cGet the heck out of your office,\u201d he says. \u201cGo talk to customers, go talk to employees, your peers, leaders outside of your organization \u2014 just go out and speak to people. Get outside your comfort zone and be okay with the fact you don\u2019t know everything, and that\u2019s all right. Build a well-rounded view and learn from other people\u2019s mistakes and successes.\u201d\n\nA crucial source of insight for those knowledge-building exercises will be startups, says Nash Squared\u2019s White. While these nascent businesses might not have the scale of their enterprise counterparts, digital leaders can learn huge amounts from smaller businesses.\n\n\u201cTech right now is an exciting place to be,\u201d she says. \u201cFinding out that small businesses have these incredible ideas that you can bring into your business and spark new services is fantastic. You can work with a network of these businesses to achieve an incredible result.\u201d\n\nEmbracing the leading edge\n\nThat\u2019s certainly the case at PepsiCo, where the drinks giant works with a range of startup companies to achieve big results in important areas, such as sustainability. The company has scaled more than 30 startups in more than 200 countries so far.\n\nTake the company\u2019s partnership with technology firm WINT, which uses AI to prevent water leaks in PepsiCo factories. Estimates suggest the system can cut annual water consumption by as much as 25%. In Turkey, PepsiCo, Pulse Industrial, and BrenPower are working together to monitor and detect failures in steam traps in the company\u2019s plants through an AI system.\n\nPepsiCo is also working with UBQ Materials to turn unsorted household waste into a bio-based thermoplastic that\u2019s used in product display stands. At a time of what seems like almost constant change, Nigel Richardson, SVP and CIO Europe at PepsiCo, says big companies like his have a lot to learn from a wide ecosystem of partners.\n\n\u201cThe past few years have proven that history is no longer a good predictor of the future,\u201d he says. \u201cRight now, our industry and operating environment are changing fast. Technologies that were once the realm of science fiction are becoming reality, reshaping everything about the way we live and work.\u201d.\n\nPepsiCo\u2019s response over the past couple of years, says Richardson, has been to address those realities head on, with their brands and scale as a force for good and growth. \u201cWe\u2019re constantly pushing ourselves to look outside at other leading-edge companies, vendors, industries, and even the world to get inspired and see what we can learn and apply,\u201d he says.\n\nIt\u2019s a similar story at Audi, where the automotive giant has established a Production Lab to find innovations that can help boost efficiency and quality across the company\u2019s plants. The Lab, created in 2012, tests whether technologies that aren\u2019t yet used in production processes have the potential for mass adoption.\n\n\u201cOur role is to try and figure out what technologies are out there,\u201d says Henning L\u00f6ser, head of Audi Production Lab. \u201cWe\u2019re transforming from internal combustion engines to battery electric vehicles. This shift is challenging because we have new technologies coming up to produce these battery electric vehicles, but it\u2019s also a great opportunity because we\u2019re changing our production lines.\u201d\n\nL\u00f6ser says the aim is to use a VMware hyperconverged cloud platform to test technologies, such as virtual reality headsets and large-scale production systems, under lab conditions. \u201cWe are the nerds,\u201d he says. \u201cWe get to play around with new technologies, and by doing that, we figure out what\u2019s useful.\u201d\n\nBack at the University of Bristol, Woolley says his institution also dedicates significant resources to innovation. Working with startups isn\u2019t just a matter of bringing in external expertise. The university also helps to nurture talent through Engine Shed, a specialist initiative in the heart of Bristol that began as a collaboration between itself and Bristol City Council in 2013. It houses a members\u2019 lounge, five meeting rooms, four event spaces, three coworking spaces, and 18 offices, and each year, more than 30,000 people use it to connect, collaborate, and innovate. Woolley says the aim of the initiative is to bring people together. \n\n\u201cIt\u2019s where we support our spinouts,\u201d he says, adding that the initative aspires to be an \u201cincubator of incubators.\u201d\n\n\u201cWe\u2019re constantly looking for innovation and thinking about how we can help others create products and take them to market. I\u2019m genuinely proud that we make a difference,\u201d he says.\n\nWoolley encourages other CIOs to think about how they can foster an innovation network, too: \u201cUnless you understand where the markets are going, how can you be sure about whether you\u2019re implementing the right technologies to enable the change the business requires?\u201d\n\nAs a member of the university\u2019s executive board, Woolley works with his C-level peers to think about how technologies might help the institution meet its goals and deliver better experiences for academics and students. His says this tightly defined focus on business leadership is what defines the successful CIO enabler.\n\n\u201cThe IT leadership piece is the day job that I lead and support,\u201d he says. \u201cBut as a senior executive, I must understand how technology fits into the wider organizational strategy. And I think CIOs who don\u2019t become business enablers are going to be dinosaurs very quickly.\u201d