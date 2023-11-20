Can developer productivity be measured? Better than you think

Measuring developer productivity has long been a Holy Grail of business. And like the Holy Grail, it has been elusive. But based on our work with companies from a range of industries, we think we may have figured out a way to do it that could work.

In 2020, McKinsey surveyed 440 large companies about their “developer velocity” — meaning the practices that best tap the full potential of development talent. The results were striking. Companies in the top quarter delivered four to five times faster revenue growth than those in the bottom quarter. The high performers also saw 60% higher shareholder returns and 20% higher operating margins. Their customers were more satisfied, and their business colleagues had a better employee experience.

And this doesn’t matter only for tech companies. In retail, for example, software has been the fastest-growing job category; about half of the world’s software engineers work outside the tech industry. Right now, there are roughly 27 million developers on the job, 4.4 million in the United States. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected that the number of software developers will grow 25% from 2021-31. Given the rise of generative artificial intelligence, that could well be a massive underestimate.

All this data leads to a simple conclusion: Leaders need to know they are deploying developer talent in the best way possible. That isn’t easy. The relationship between inputs and outputs is murky, and software development is inherently collaborative and creative. In addition, system, team, and individual productivity all need to be measured. Well-known metrics, such as deployment frequency, are useful when it comes to tracking teams but not individuals. So, it’s complicated. But we believe it can be done.

The developer productivity metrics that matter most

The reason we believe this is that we are working with 20 tech, finance, and pharmaceutical companies that are doing it. The results are not definitive, but they are promising. Based on internal research, when these companies acted based on the following process, they recorded positive results related to customer defects (20% to 30% down); employee experience (20% up); and customer satisfaction (60% up).

Here’s how it works. We started with two established sets of metrics, developed by Google and Microsoft, respectively: DORA (an acronym for DevOps Research and Assessment team), which measures outcomes; and SPACE (an acronym for satisfaction, performance, activity, communication/collaboration, and efficiency), which is good at evaluating measures related to optimization, such as interruptions. Then we complemented these with the following four “opportunity-focused metrics.”