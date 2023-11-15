Microsoft Ignite 2023: 11 takeaways for CIOs

This year’s Microsoft Ignite developer conference might as well be called AIgnite, with over half of the almost 600 sessions featuring artificial intelligence in some shape or form.

Generative AI, in particular, is at the heart of many of the new product announcements Microsoft is making at the event, including new AI capabilities for wrangling large language models (LLMs) in Azure, new additions to its Copilot range of generative AI assistants, new hardware, and a new tool to help developers deploy small language models (SLMs) too.

Here’s some of the top AI news CIOs will want to take away from Microsoft Ignite 2023.

1. Bing Chat Enterprise goes away

When OpenAI released ChatGPT Enterprise in September, there was speculation that it could cause trouble for Microsoft’s Bing Chat Enterprise, launched just two months prior. Sure enough, Bing Chat Enterprise will soon disappear — but it’s only the name that’s going away: The product lives on and will be known simply as Copilot.

With the name change will come new capabilities, including — for organizations using Microsoft’s Entra cloud-based identity management service — the ability to protect commercial data used within the chatbot. The new Copilot will be generally available from Dec. 1, 2023.

2. Copilots a go-go

Of course, Microsoft product naming could never be so simple, and there won’t simply be one Copilot. There’s also Copilot in Dynamics 365, Copilot for Microsoft 365, Copilot in GitHub, Copilot in Viva, and now: Copilot for Service and Copilot for Sales.