How ServiceNow gets the most out of generative AI

Competition among software vendors to be \u201cthe\u201d platform on which enterprises build their IT infrastructure is intensifying, with the focus of late on how much noise they can make about their implementation of generative AI features.\n\nServiceNow wasn\u2019t the first to announce its generative AI capabilities, but it was among the first of the major platform vendors to make them generally available to all customers.\n\n\u201cOne reason we\u2019re releasing early is because we\u2019re ready,\u201d says ServiceNow CIO Chris Bedi. \u201cWe\u2019ve been working on large language models for years.\u201d\n\nThe Vancouver release of the company\u2019s workflow automation Now Platform added the generative AI-powered Now Assist for IT Service Management, Customer Service Management, and HR Service Delivery: interactive chatbots with new text creation and summarization features tailored for three distinct areas of enterprise activity. Businesses can use Now Assist to triage tickets, automating responses to some and helping agents be more productive as they deal with others.\n\nThe September addition of Now Assist to the platform\u2019s core could be bad news for the third-party software developers that had built AI-powered automations for ServiceNow\u2019s ticketing system \u2014 although, says Bedi, \u201cTheir traction was pretty limited anyway.\u201d\n\nServiceNow isn\u2019t the only vendor introducing AI functionality previously provided by the surrounding ecosystem. More recently, OpenAI upset the business plans of smaller developers that sold specialized chatbots built on its flagship product, ChatGPT. In early November it released a tool that enables anyone to add instructions and extra knowledge to create special-purpose versions of ChatGPT that it calls \u201cGPTs.\u201d The simplicity with which enterprises can create them makes it less likely they will need to turn to third-party suppliers.\n\nBedi, naturally, sees value in the integration of functionality on a single platform, and says other CIOs are telling him, \u201cI just want a platform. I want less complexity. I don't want all those points solutions out there.\u201d\n\nPutting gen AI to work\n\nServiceNow doesn\u2019t just sell its Now Platform to other enterprises; it uses it internally, too. As customer zero, Bedi had a head start in adopting the new generative AI features \u2014 albeit just a few weeks, given the lightning pace of developments in the field.\n\nStill, Bedi and company have already leveraged Now Platform\u2019s new generative AI capabilities to improve the user experience for customers and employees, enhance agent productivity, and accelerate digital transformation, he says, adding that the user experience improvements and productivity enhancements are a result of using generative AI to deliver self-service access to problem-solving tools.\n\n\u201cThe understanding of the human intent is much more powerful, and the ability to take from a knowledge base article what you need to know and surface it right away is huge,\u201d Bedi says of the advantage that generative AI has over previous generations of automated tools aimed at helping users triage their own problems.\n\nWhen Bedi talks of enhancing \u201cagent\u201d productivity, he uses the term broadly to mean HR staff, IT service desk operatives, customer service agents, and sales staff, all of whom can benefit from generative AI\u2019s ability to find answers in masses of documentation.\n\nWith one large language model (LLM), he says, \u201cWe indexed all of our go-to-market content and product documentation.\u201d The goal? \u201cMake a sales rep who joins Monday infinitely knowledgeable.\u201d User adoption of tools like that is skyrocketing week by week, he says.\n\nAs for generative AI\u2019s role in accelerating digital transformation, that\u2019s all about applying the technology to deliver text-to-code and text-to-flow capabilities. The latter, Bedi says, involves building processes in low-code development platforms. In the hands of a business analyst working on a complex process, \u201cIt\u2019ll get you 70% to 80% of the way there,\u201d he says. \u201cOnce the flow is done, then you have somebody a little bit more technical fill in some of the blanks underneath.\u201d Such tools can provide a way of bringing the business teams and technical teams closer together, he adds.\n\nWhile some workers fear that generative AI is going to take away their jobs, Bedi sees little to no risk of that for developers. \u201cIt\u2019s not like we need less software engineers. It\u2019s more that we can get more done with our existing labor pool, and maybe even make our average software engineers our best software engineers,\u201d he says.\n\nMeasurement: The key to success\n\nBased on his experience with the internal rollout of Now Platform\u2019s Vancouver release, Bedi has some general advice for CIOs seeking to get the most out of generative AI applications.\n\nMeasurement is key, he says. Much as carpenters advise to \u201cmeasure twice, cut once\u201d for a good fit, Bedi has been measuring generative AI\u2019s fit using four distinct categories of metrics: sentiment, adoption, coverage, and business impact.\n\nSentiment can be a measure of how willing employees will be to use generative AI in their workflow. When IT agents were asked, \u201cAre these things helping you be more productive?\u201d he says, 58% said yes after one month of use.\n\nAdoption, he says, is another metric entirely, \u201cbecause it\u2019s very different to say, \u2018I like it,\u2019 and then, \u2018I\u2019m adopting it,\u2019 which means going back to it again and again.\u201d\n\n\u201cOur learning has been that the adoption where it\u2019s not incorporated into the flow of work naturally is going to wane,\u201d he says.\n\nCoverage is more nuanced, being a measure of \u201cCan generative AI help with this?\u201d For example, generative AI can reliably condense texts, so for tasks such as summarizing cases, coverage is going to be 100%, Bedi says. \u201cBut on search we defined a threshold of confidence below which we say gen AI should not contribute to an answer, and you'll get the usual knowledge base article, so coverage is defined as the percentage of times where generative AI can actually play a role.\u201d\n\nBusiness impact is measured by more familiar KPIs, he says: speed, productivity, customer Net Promoter Score (NPS), or employee NPS.\n\nFor anybody diving into generative AI, he says, \u201cI would think about these four categories of metrics and how you\u2019re going to instrument them to measure exactly what\u2019s going on.\u201d