How ServiceNow gets the most out of generative AI

Competition among software vendors to be “the” platform on which enterprises build their IT infrastructure is intensifying, with the focus of late on how much noise they can make about their implementation of generative AI features.

ServiceNow wasn’t the first to announce its generative AI capabilities, but it was among the first of the major platform vendors to make them generally available to all customers.

“One reason we’re releasing early is because we’re ready,” says ServiceNow CIO Chris Bedi. “We’ve been working on large language models for years.”

The Vancouver release of the company’s workflow automation Now Platform added the generative AI-powered Now Assist for IT Service Management, Customer Service Management, and HR Service Delivery: interactive chatbots with new text creation and summarization features tailored for three distinct areas of enterprise activity. Businesses can use Now Assist to triage tickets, automating responses to some and helping agents be more productive as they deal with others.

The September addition of Now Assist to the platform’s core could be bad news for the third-party software developers that had built AI-powered automations for ServiceNow’s ticketing system — although, says Bedi, “Their traction was pretty limited anyway.”

ServiceNow isn’t the only vendor introducing AI functionality previously provided by the surrounding ecosystem. More recently, OpenAI upset the business plans of smaller developers that sold specialized chatbots built on its flagship product, ChatGPT. In early November it released a tool that enables anyone to add instructions and extra knowledge to create special-purpose versions of ChatGPT that it calls “GPTs.” The simplicity with which enterprises can create them makes it less likely they will need to turn to third-party suppliers.