データアナリティクスとは何か？データでより良い意思決定を

\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u306f\u4f55\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u305f\u5b66\u554f\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u53ce\u96c6\u3001\u6574\u7406\u3001\u4fdd\u5b58\u3092\u542b\u3080\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u7ba1\u7406\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3001\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u304b\u3089\u69cb\u6210\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u4e3b\u306a\u76ee\u7684\u306f\u3001\u7d71\u8a08\u5206\u6790\u3068\u6280\u8853\u3092\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u9069\u7528\u3057\u3066\u50be\u5411\u3092\u767a\u898b\u3057\u3001\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u5206\u6790\u30fb\u5f62\u6210\u3057\u3001\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6210\u679c\u3092\u6539\u5584\u3059\u308b\u624b\u6bb5\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3092\u5897\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30bf\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u6570\u5b66\u3001\u7d71\u8a08\u5b66\u306a\u3069\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u5b66\u554f\u5206\u91ce\u3092\u99c6\u4f7f\u3057\u3066\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\u696d\u7e3e\u306e\u8a18\u8ff0\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\u3001\u6539\u5584\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u3002\u78ba\u5b9f\u306a\u5206\u6790\u3092\u884c\u3046\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30af\u30ec\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5909\u63db\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30e2\u30c7\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306a\u3069\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7ba1\u7406\u6280\u8853\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e4\u3064\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30d7\u3068\u306f\uff1f\n\n\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u5927\u304d\u304f4\u3064\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30d7\u306b\u5206\u985e\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3002\u8a18\u8ff0\u7684\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u4f55\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3092\u8a18\u8ff0\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3001\u8a3a\u65ad\u7684\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u306a\u305c\u4f55\u304b\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\u7684\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u4f55\u304b\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3001\u51e6\u65b9\u7684\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u671b\u307e\u3057\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u53d6\u308b\u3079\u304d\u63a8\u5968\u884c\u52d5\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u3089\u3092\u3088\u308a\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001\u8a18\u8ff0\u7684\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u8907\u6570\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u6e90\u304b\u3089\u904e\u53bb\u3068\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7528\u3044\u3066\u3001\u50be\u5411\u3068\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u72b6\u614b\u3001\u307e\u305f\u306f\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u72b6\u614b\u3092\u8a18\u8ff0\u3059\u308b\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30b9\uff08BI\uff09\u306e\u9818\u57df\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u8a3a\u65ad\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u3001\uff08\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u8a18\u8ff0\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u751f\u6210\u3055\u308c\u308b\uff09\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3001\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u8981\u56e0\u3084\u7406\u7531\u3092\u767a\u898b\u3059\u308b\u3002\u4e88\u6e2c\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u8a18\u8ff0\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u8a3a\u65ad\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u30d7\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u7d71\u8a08\u30e2\u30c7\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\u3001\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\uff08ML\uff09\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u9069\u7528\u3057\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u4e88\u6e2c\u3059\u308b\u3002\u4e88\u6e2c\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u300c\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306a\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u300d\u306e\u4e00\u7a2e\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3001ML\u3084\u30c7\u30a3\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u4f9d\u5b58\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u51e6\u65b9\u7684\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u9069\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3001\u671b\u307e\u3057\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u63a8\u5968\u3059\u308b\u3001\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306a\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u4e00\u7a2e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306fML\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30eb\u30fc\u30eb\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u624b\u6cd5\u3068\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u624b\u6cd5\u3084\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u7528\u3044\u308b\u3002CareerFoundry\u306e\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30a8\u30c7\u30a3\u30bf\u30fc\u3001\u30a8\u30df\u30ea\u30fc\u30fb\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30d6\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u6700\u3082\u30dd\u30d4\u30e5\u30e9\u30fc\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306f\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e7\u3064\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u5c0e\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3002\u6700\u3082\u30dd\u30d4\u30e5\u30e9\u30fc\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3092\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u6319\u3052\u308b\uff1a\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u6bd4\u8f03\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4f7f\u7528\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30dd\u30fc\u30cd\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u30d7\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30e5\u30a2\u30e9\u30a4\u30bc\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u30d7\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u7814\u7a76\u3057\u3001\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u7528\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u9055\u3044\u306f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u304c\u73fe\u5b9f\u306e\u73fe\u5728\u307e\u305f\u306f\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u72b6\u614b\u3092\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u305d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u672a\u6765\u3092\u4e88\u6e2c\u3057\u305f\u308a\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7528\u8a9e\u306f\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u540c\u3058\u610f\u5473\u3067\u4f7f\u308f\u308c\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u30b5\u30d6\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u7d50\u8ad6\u3092\u5c0e\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u3001\u30af\u30ec\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u5909\u63db\u3001\u30e2\u30c7\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u95a2\u4fc2\u3059\u308b\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3092\u5b9f\u884c\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3084\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u3082\u542b\u307e\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u6bd4\u8f03\n\n\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3082\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u30b5\u30d6\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u7d71\u8a08\u5206\u6790\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\u30e2\u30c7\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u6280\u8853\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u4e0a\u306e\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3059\u308b\u3002\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3092\u300c\u30b7\u30ca\u30ea\u30aa\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3057\u3001\u73fe\u5b9f\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u72b6\u614b\u3092\u4e88\u6e2c\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5206\u6790\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3084\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4f7f\u7528\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u300d\u3068\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u4f8b\n\n\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u696d\u754c\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u306e\u6539\u5584\u3001\u53ce\u76ca\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5909\u9769\u306e\u4fc3\u9032\u3092\u56f3\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306b3\u3064\u306e\u4f8b\u3092\u6319\u3052\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u7d66\u4e0e\n\nPayScale\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff08\u7c73\u56fd\u3067\u306e\uff09\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u5e73\u5747\u5e74\u53ce\u306f66,310\u30c9\u30eb\u3067\u3001\u7d66\u4e0e\u7bc4\u56f2\u306f48,000\u30c9\u30eb\u304b\u308991,000\u30c9\u30eb\u3068\u5831\u544a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u985e\u4f3c\u8077\u7a2e\u306e\u7d66\u4e0e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u901a\u308a\u3002\n\nPayScale\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u7d66\u4e0e\u304c\u5168\u56fd\u5e73\u5747\u3088\u308a\u9ad8\u3044\u90fd\u5e02\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30b5\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30b7\u30b9\u30b3\uff0830.8\uff05\uff09\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e8\u30fc\u30af\uff0810.7\uff05\uff09\u3001\u30ef\u30b7\u30f3\u30c8\u30f3\uff0810\uff05\uff09\u306a\u3069\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002