データアナリティクスとは何か？データでより良い意思決定を

著者： Thor Olavsrud

特集
Nov 20, 20232分
データ管理

データアナリティクスとは、データから洞察を引き出すことに焦点を当てた学問分野であり、データの分析、収集、整理、保存、そしてそのためのツールや技術が含まれる。

クレジットiStock/Deagreez

データアナリティクスとは、データから洞察を引き出すことに焦点を当てた学問である。データの収集、整理、保存を含む、データアナリティクスと管理のプロセス、ツール、テクニックから構成される。データアナリティクスの主な目的は、統計分析と技術をデータに適用して傾向を発見し、問題を解決することである。データアナリティクスは、ビジネスプロセスを分析・形成し、意思決定とビジネス成果を改善する手段として、企業においてますます重要性を増している。

データアナリティクスは、コンピュータプログラミング、数学、統計学など、さまざまな学問分野を駆使してデータアナリティクスを行い、業績の記述、予測、改善を目指す。確実な分析を行うため、データアナリティクスチームはデータマイニング、データクレンジング、データ変換、データモデリングなど、さまざまなデータ管理技術を活用する。

データアナリティクスの4つのタイプとは？

アナリティクスは大きく4つのタイプに分類される。記述的アナリティクスは、特定の時点で何が起こったかを記述しようとするもので、診断的アナリティクスは、なぜ何かが起こったかを評価するもので、予測的アナリティクスは、将来何かが起こる可能性を確認するもので、処方的アナリティクスは、望ましい結果を達成するために取るべき推奨行動を提供するものである。

これらをより具体的に説明すると、記述的アナリティクスでは、複数の情報源から過去と現在のデータを用いて、傾向とパターンを特定することにより、現在の状態、または特定の過去の状態を記述する。ビジネスアナリティクスでは、これはビジネスインテリジェンス（BI）の領域である。診断アナリティクスは、（多くの場合、記述アナリティクスによって生成される）データを使用して、過去のパフォーマンスの要因や理由を発見する。予測アナリティクスは、記述アナリティクスと診断アナリティクスのアウトプットに統計モデリング、予測、機械学習（ML）などのテクニックを適用し、将来の結果を予測する。予測アナリティクスはしばしば「高度なアナリティクス」の一種と考えられ、MLやディープラーニングに依存することが多い。また、処方的アナリティクスは、テストやその他のテクニックを適用して、望ましい結果をもたらす特定のソリューションを推奨する、高度なアナリティクスの一種である。ビジネスでは、予測アナリティクスはML、ビジネスルール、アルゴリズムを使用する。

データアナリティクスの手法とテクニック

データアナリストは、データを分析するために多くの手法やテクニックを用いる。CareerFoundryのマネージング・エディター、エミリー・スティーブンスによると、最もポピュラーなものは以下の7つである。

  • 回帰分析： 例えば、ソーシャルメディアへの支出が売上にどのように影響するか、など。
  • モンテカルロ・シミュレーション： リスク分析によく使用される数学的手法で、入力の不確実性の度合いにより他の方法では容易に予測できない事象の様々な結果の確率を決定するために、繰り返されるランダムサンプリングに依存する。
  • 因子分析： 膨大なデータセットを、より小さく管理しやすいデータセットに縮小し、隠れたパターンを発見するための統計的手法。
  • コホート分析： データセットを共通の特徴を持つグループ（コホート）に分割して分析を行う。
  • クラスター分析： データの構造を明らかにするために、項目をクラスターと呼ばれるグループに分類・整理する統計手法。保険会社は、例えば、特定の場所が特定の保険金請求に関連する理由を調査するためにクラスター分析を使用することがある。
  • 時系列分析： 一定期間または間隔のデータを分析し、週ごとの売上高や四半期ごとの売上高予測など、経時的な傾向を明らかにする統計手法。
  • センチメント分析： 自然言語処理、テキスト分析、計算言語学、その他のツールを使用して、顧客フォーラムでの回答から顧客がブランドや製品についてどのように感じているかなど、データで表現された感情を理解する手法。先の6つの手法が定量的データ（測定可能なデータ）を分析しようとするのに対し、センチメント分析は定性的データをテーマごとに整理して解釈・分類しようとするものである。

データアナリティクスツール

データアナリストは、データから洞察を導き出すために様々なツールを使用する。最もポピュラーなものをいくつか挙げる：

  • Apache Spark： オープンソースのデータサイエンス・プラットフォームで、ビッグデータを処理し、クラスタ・コンピューティング・エンジンを作成する。
  • Domo Analytics： データの収集と変換を行うBI SaaSプラットフォーム 
  • Excel： マイクロソフトの表計算ソフトで、数理分析や表形式のレポーティングを行う。
  • Klipfolio（クリップフォリオ セルフサービスBIとレポーティングのためのクラウドベースのウェブアプリケーション
  • Looker グーグルのデータアナリティクス・BIプラットフォーム
  • Power BI: レポートやダッシュボードを作成・配布するマイクロソフトのデータ可視化・分析ツール
  • Python： データの抽出、要約、可視化を行う、データサイエンティストに人気のオープンソースプログラミング言語。
  • Qlik： データを探索し、データ可視化を作成するためのツール群
  • QuickSight： クラウドデータソースと統合するために設計されたアマゾンの分析サービス
  • R: 統計分析とグラフィカル・モデリングのためのオープンソースのデータアナリティクスツール
  • RapidMiner： ビジュアルワークフローデザイナーを含むデータサイエンスプラットフォーム
  • SAP Analytics Cloud： クラウドベースの分析・計画ソリューション
  • SAS: ビジネスインテリジェンスとデータマイニングのための分析プラットフォーム
  • Sisense： 人気のセルフサービスBIプラットフォーム
  • Tableau データダッシュボードやビジュアライゼーションを作成するためのSalesforceのデータアナリティクスソフトウェア
  • Talend: データエンジニアが使用するETLツール： データエンジニア、データアーキテクト、アナリスト、開発者が使用するETLツール
  • Zoho Analytics： セルフサービスBIおよびデータアナリティクスプラットフォーム

データアナリティクスとデータサイエンスの比較

データアナリティクスは、組織のデータがどのようなものかを理解するために使用されるデータサイエンスのコンポーネントである。一般的に、データアナリティクスのアウトプットはレポートとビジュアライゼーションである。データサイエンスは、アナリティクスのアウトプットを研究し、問題を解決するために用いる。

データアナリティクスとデータサイエンスの違いは、多くの場合タイムスケールにある。データアナリティクスが現実の現在または過去の状態を説明するのに対し、データサイエンスはそのデータを使って未来を予測したり理解したりする。

データアナリティクスとデータアナリティクス

データアナリティクスとデータアナリティクスという用語はしばしば同じ意味で使われるが、データアナリティクスはデータアナリティクスのサブセットであり、結論を導き出すためのデータの調査、クレンジング、変換、モデリングに関係する。データアナリティクスには、データアナリティクスを実行するためのツールやテクニックも含まれる。

データアナリティクスとビジネスアナリティクスの比較

ビジネスアナリティクスもデータアナリティクスのサブセットである。ビジネスアナリティクスは、データマイニング、統計分析、予測モデリングなどのデータアナリティクス技術を使用して、より良いビジネス上の意思決定を促進する。ガートナーは、ビジネスアナリティクスを「シナリオを作成し、現実を理解し、将来の状態を予測するための分析モデルやシミュレーションを構築するために使用されるソリューション」と定義している。

データアナリティクスの例

あらゆる業界の組織がデータアナリティクスを活用して、業務の改善、収益の増加、デジタル変革の促進を図っている。以下に3つの例を挙げる。

  • フレゼニウス・メディカル・ケアは予測アナリティクスで合併症を予測：腎臓透析サービスを専門とするフレゼニウス・メディカル・ケアは、ほぼリアルタイムのIoTデータと臨床データを組み合わせて使用することで、腎臓透析患者が透析内低血圧（IDH）と呼ばれる生命を脅かす可能性のある合併症にいつ見舞われるかを予測する先駆的な取り組みを行っている。
  • UPSは予測分析で回復力と柔軟性を提供： 多国籍運送会社のUPSは、顧客データ、業務データ、計画データを取得・分析し、ネットワーク上を移動するすべての荷物の状況をリアルタイムで追跡できるHarmonized Enterprise Analytics Tool（HEAT）を開発した。このツールは、同社が毎日配達する約2100万個の荷物を追跡するのに役立っている。
  • オーエンズ・コーニングは予測分析をタービンブレード開発に活用： メーカーのオーエンズ・コーニングは、分析センター・オブ・エクセレンスの助けを借りて、風力タービンブレード用のガラス繊維の製造に使用されるバインダーの試験プロセスを合理化するために予測分析を使用した。アナリティクスのおかげで、同社は新素材の試験時間を10日から約2時間に短縮することができた。

データアナリティクスの給与

PayScaleのデータによると、（米国での）データアナリストの平均年収は66,310ドルで、給与範囲は48,000ドルから91,000ドルと報告されている。類似職種の給与データは以下の通り。

肩書き給与幅平均給与
Analytics manager$74,000 to $136,000$104,540
Business analyst$50,000 to $88,000$66,898
Business analyst, IT$54,000 to $104,000$73,893
Data analyst$48,000 to $91,000$66,310
Market research analyst$44,000 to $80,000$59,103
Operations research analyst$51,000 to $120,000$82,833
Quantitative analyst$65,000 to $142,000$92,089
Senior business analyst$67,000 to $121,000$89,595
Statistician$59,000 to $126,000$86,349

PayScaleはまた、データアナリストの給与が全国平均より高い都市を特定している。サンフランシスコ（30.8％）、ニューヨーク（10.7％）、ワシントン（10％）などである。

もっと見せて

