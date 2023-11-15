New Zealand’s CIO50 2023 winners honoured at celebration evening

New Zealand’s most impactful technology executives and their teams have been acknowledged at the 2023 CIO50 Awards.

The CIO50 Awards program celebrates the achievements of the top senior technology and digital executives in New Zealand who are driving innovation, rapid change, building great cultures, and influencing leadership teams across their organisations.

The CIO50 2023 List was unveiled at an exclusive, invite-only event in Auckland on Wednesday night.

The number one ranked CIO for 2023, Nicholas Fourie. Foundry

Nicholas Fourie, Vice President ICT at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, took out the CIO50 top spot for 2023. Over the past two years, Fourie and his team have undertaken 38 large-scale strategic digital projects, aligning with the company’s sustainable growth strategy. Under his guidance, ICT has become a driving force in the organisation, contributing significantly to F&P Healthcare’s success and positioning the company as an industry leader in digital transformation and inclusive workplace practices.

Ranked No. 2 in this year’s CIO50 list is Angela Nash, former Chief Information and Technology Officer at NZ Rugby. Among the many initiatives Nash and the NZ Rugby technology team delivered included the launch of a data centre of excellence, a new fan engagement system, an integrated Teams in Black app, a new OTT/streaming platform NZR+ and a Roblox activation, that all run off a completely re-architected and re-built data warehouse and SSO solution.

And coming in No. 3 on the 2023 list is Simon Kennedy, Chief Digital Officer at Foodstuffs North Island. Kennedy and his team were recognised for the innovative solutions they delivered to keep the business and stores operational in the wake of three destructive weather events – the East Cape Cyclone Hale, followed by the Auckland floods and then finally Cyclone Gabrielle. The impact of these provided an early post-Covid reminder that the grocery industry is an essential service in the lives of New Zealanders. The technology team were front and centre in FSNI’s response to each of these events, using the cumulative learnings from innovations developed through Hale and the Auckland floods to underpin a decisive response to Gabrielle.