Malicious innovation, building resilience, and the importance of chocolate

I recently had the privilege of talking with Keren Elazari, Joanne Friedman, and Isaac Sacolick. They are just three of the smart, compassionate, and forward-thinking speakers you can hear from at CSO’s Future of Cybersecurity Summit on December 7, 2023. This is a virtual event so take part from wherever you are, but don’t miss out on the inspiration and information that is being offered for free to those who qualify to attend.

Keren was speaking with me from her home in Israel. Our conversation about resilience had an extra layer of meaning as she told me about the shelter in her home and her experiences over the past few weeks. Despite the war going on around her, Keren was able to focus on telling me about her cybersecurity work, her research on malicious innovation, and her insights about how to balance technology’s benefits against the risks it brings with it.

Keren kicks off the event at 11:30 ET and is followed by Joanne and Isaac. You won’t want to miss their candid conversation about stress, trust, and what you can do to make sure that you and your team thrive during periods of anxiety and change. You’ll have to attend the session to find out about the importance of chocolate. I hope to see you there! Register now.