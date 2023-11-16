ServiceNow adds gen AI to more workflows, including chatbot creation

ServiceNow is rolling out another wave of generative AI additions to facilitate workflow management on its Now Platform.

The update adds gen AI capabilities for field service workers, chatbot creators, and developers, among others.

In September the Vancouver release of Now Platform added Now Assist for ITSM, Customer Service Management, and HR Service Delivery — but one of the company’s biggest workflows, field service management (FSM), was missing from the list.

That omission has now been fixed, and Now Assist for Field Service Management is now available to all customers, the company announced Thursday.

Now Assist for FSM will draw on data on past incidents, activities, and parts to perform tasks such as summarizing work orders in a form convenient for the mobile devices that field service workers typically use.

The company is steadily working its way through the biggest workflows to ensure it offers something closely tailored to users’ needs, said Jeremy Barnes, ServiceNow’s VP of AI product. Barnes was previously chief architect then CTO at Element AI, a Canadian deep AI startup acquired by ServiceNow in late 2020.