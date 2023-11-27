10 things keeping IT leaders up at night

CIOs are hardly Luddites, but even some technologists fret about artificial intelligence, the rapid pace of tech evolution, and their ability to keep up.\n\nThat\u2019s not to say they\u2019re looking to ditch their roles or smash machines, as the real Luddites had.\n\nYet CIOs do admit that they\u2019re worried about multiple issues these days. Here are 10 worries keeping IT leaders up at night.\n\n1. Cybersecurity risks\n\nThis one is no surprise, given the scary statistics on the growing number of cyberattacks, the rate of successful attacks, and the increasingly high consequences of being breached.\n\nRecent figures do nothing to ease anxiety. The September Monthly Threat Intelligence Report from cybersecurity firm NCC Group delivers plenty of reasons to worry. For example, it highlighted a 153% rise in global ransomware attacks from September 2022 to September 2023. And it called out a 76% increase in the quantity of double extortion ransomware groups between these time periods, adding that the number suggests \u201cthat the interest in ransomware for profit is by no means dwindling.\u201d\n\nGiven that reality, is it any surprise that CIOs are worried about breaches and hacks?\n\n\u201cIt seems to be an increasing worry \u2014 worry over whether the enterprise is secure and its data is protected, because everything else falls to the wayside if that\u2019s not taken care of first,\u201d says John Buccola, CTO of E78 Partners, which provides consulting and managed services in finance technology and other professional areas.\n\nEven CIOs working at organizations that have CISOs to oversee security aren\u2019t spared here, Buccola has found. \u201cIf there\u2019s a breach, there is shared ownership; it\u2019s still all-hands-on-deck, and everyone is responsible for the response,\u201d he says.\n\n2. AI fallout\n\nIt doesn\u2019t take a data scientist to predict that AI would be on this list. After all, even industry leaders have raised alarms over AI, warning that the technology poses an existential threat to humanity.\n\nAlthough some CIOs may harbor such fears, others say their concerns are around more immediate, and much more pragmatic, considerations.\n\nThe Society for Information Management (SIM) recently conducted its annual trends study and found that nearly a quarter of the IT leaders polled listed AI and machine learning as an area of concern, says SIM CEO Mark Taylor.\n\nThose CIOs aren\u2019t expressing fear about the future of humanity, Taylor says. Rather, they\u2019re stressed about how AI will impact their own organizations. They\u2019re wondering how AI technologies, such as ChatGPT and generative AI in general, will increase risks. They\u2019re questioning whether they\u2019re implementing adequate safeguards and whether they\u2019re seizing on the right opportunities to use these technologies.\n\n\u201cAll that puts a lot of pressure on CIOs,\u201d Taylor says.\n\nTo top it off, Taylor says many CIOs report having CEOs, C-suite colleagues, and workers throughout their organizations clamoring for the technology and even launching their own pet projects using the tech, further upping the stress.\n\n3. Tech debt\n\nTech debt may well be the monster lurking in the closet, and another issue that keeps CIOs up at night.\n\nA 2023 study titled \u201cEmbracing modernization: From technical debt to growth,\u201d from DXC Leading Edge, sheds some daylight on the creature. The tech company surveyed 750 IT executives and found that only five respondents did not list tech debt on their risk registers. It further found that the others recognized \u201cthat tech debt limits an organization\u2019s ability to adapt to change.\u201d\n\nThe report continued: \u201cThese pockets of outdated tech, code, practices, or ways of working are obstacles in other ways as well. They block the path to innovation.\u201d The report noted that 46% of IT executives said they \u201cvery often encounter restrictions\u201d or that \u201ctech debt has a dramatic effect\u201d on their organization\u2019s ability to pursue digital transformation and growth.\n\nThe worry is the IT environment being too brittle, with little or no ability to scale and to support evolving business requirements and modern application needs, says John Cannava, CIO at Ping Identity, a provider of security software.\n\nAuthors of the DXC Leading Edge report acknowledged the fear factor, saying \u201cany executive\u2019s blood runs cold to think that 20% to 40% of the value of their entire tech estate before depreciation may be tied up in technical debt.\u201d\n\n4. IT unknowns\n\nMeanwhile, many CIOs are troubled by a similar, related issue \u2014 a lack of full knowledge of and visibility into what they have in their IT environments.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s not knowing what you don\u2019t know,\u201d says Laura Hemenway, president, founder, and principle of Paradigm Solutions, which supports large enterprise-wide transformations.\n\nMany IT departments lack strong documentation around their code, processes, and systems, says Hemenway, who also serves as a fractional CIO and is a leader with the Arizona SIM chapter. Additionally, they don\u2019t know all the places where their organization\u2019s data lives, who touches it, and why.\n\n\u201cCIOs went through so much so quickly in the past few years, that there is no transformation project that\u2019s not full of data unknowns, process gaps, broken interfaces, or expired programs,\u201d she says, calling them \u201call ticking time bombs.\u201d\n\n\u201cAnd unless CIOs take the time to create a solid foundation, this is going to be pulling at them, rolling around in the back of their head,\u201d she says.\n\n5. The economy\n\nThere\u2019s another unknown that has some CIOs a bit spooked: the economy.\n\nSurveys show a mixed executive outlook, indicating a level of uncertainty about what to expect. And CIOs are feeling the effects of that.\n\nFor example, Antonio Taylor, vice president of infrastructure, services, and security at Transnetyx and marketing chair for SIM\u2019s Memphis chapter, says he\u2019s dealing with the impact of inflation. Costs for products and services that had seen annual rate increases of around 3% for years are now jumping upwards of 10% or more.\n\n\u201cObviously you want to negotiate for better rates, but I also believe you get what you pay for,\u201d he says, noting that \u201cwe don\u2019t have a timeframe for when price increases will start to even out.\u201d\n\nThat has CIOs like Taylor up late, thinking about their budgets, reconsidering priority lists, and making sure they\u2019re not overextended.\n\n\u201cEvery CIO is struggling, trying to get increased budgets,\u201d adds Nitish Mittal, a partner at Everest Group, a research firm.\n\nHe notes that many CIOs had acclimated to looser purse strings in recent years as companies invested heavily in digital programs to survive COVID-related disruptions. Consequently, today\u2019s demands for tighter spending can be a bit jarring, he says.\n\n6. Keeping pace with business needs\n\nThose economic-induced worries, and the corresponding (and seemingly perennial) pressure to do more with less, come as CIOs are working to keep up with an ever-increasing pace of evolving business needs.\n\nBobby Cain, senior vice president and CIO, North America, at Schneider Electric, acknowledges the anxiety that such pressures can produce.\n\n\u201cWhat keeps me up at night is solving those business problems,\u201d he says. \u201cWhen you look at Schneider Electric and our growth, it is hypergrowth. It is transformational growth. But what got us to where we are is not what\u2019s going to get us to where we want to be. That\u2019s not just from a systems landscape but across the entire IT environment \u2014 from data to how we\u2019re structured to the percentage of budget we spend on IT. And it\u2019s about having that balance between keep the lights on and innovation spending. That\u2019s what really concerns me.\u201d\n\nHe\u2019s not alone in such feelings, as most CIOs now are expected to deliver top-line value. CIO.com\u2019s most recent State of the CIO report found that 85% of CIOs agree that the CIO is becoming a changemaker, increasingly leading business and technology initiatives, and 83% said they\u2019re committed to transformation work.\n\nAlthough such high expectations may be stressful, Cain puts a positive spin on the situation, calling it \u201cconstructive paranoia.\u201d\n\nHe explains: \u201cThe paranoia is, I don\u2019t want to be the obstacle; I don\u2019t want to be the one preventing us from achieving that.\u201d\n\nThat, Cain adds, is also a powerful motivator.\n\n7. IT credibility\n\nSimilarly, many CIOs still worry about their credibility and the perception of IT and IT leadership, says Taylor, the SIM CEO.\n\n\u201cCOVID pushed tech to the forefront and everyone said, \u2018Oh yeah, we need these guys. They\u2019re important.\u2019 That situation gave budget and credibility to everyone in IT. But that success also raised expectations,\u201d Taylor says.\n\nBut IT \u2014 like the rest of the world \u2014 is in a different place today, he adds.\n\nCIOs and IT staffers worked crazy hours at the start of the pandemic to digitally transform. They can\u2019t \u2014 nor should they be expected to \u2014 work that schedule all the time. Yet some business colleagues still expect the same rapid turnaround on new functions and features.\n\nThat expectation, and the inability to meet it, can leave CIOs a bit unsettled, Taylor adds.\n\nEverest Group\u2019s Mittal cites a related issue that takes up a lot of CIO headspace: the need to know something about everyone else\u2019s job.\n\n\u201cCIOs now have to be polyglots; they have to know multiple languages,\u201d he says.\n\nForget just speaking the language of business, he explains. CIOs today are expected to do that and speak the language of finance, HR, marketing, operations, supply chain, and so on.\n\nGranted, CIOs don\u2019t need to master all those roles and languages, Mittal says, but they do need to know enough to understand the OKRs and KPIs in each area and how technology initiatives can move them in the right direction.\n\n8. Future-proofing today\u2019s IT decisions\n\nAnother issue that has some CIOs burning the midnight oil: devising a technology plan with some longevity.\n\nPing Identity\u2019s Cannava says he and other tech execs have seen the shelf life of many technology investments drop precipitously, as innovations can make what were stellar solutions at the time of purchase seem nearly obsolete when a disruption hits.\n\nConsequently, Cannava says he and other CIOs worry more about \u201cfuture-proofing decisions.\u201d\n\nHe asks: \u201cHow do you make a selection knowing that the technology will change quickly \u2014 possibly in the next six months?\u201d\n\nOf course, CIOs have long felt the pressure to make smart technology bets. It\u2019s just now, the calls come faster and the stakes are higher.\n\n\u201cWe have to race to implement but at the same time we have to make sure we get value out of it,\u201d Cannava says. \u201cBut all of us CIOs are going to have to get used to this shorter evolution cycle.\u201d\n\n9. Tough competition for IT talent\n\nAlthough there have been some layoffs among tech workers, unemployment in this space is just 2.2% \u2014 lower than the overall national unemployment rate of 3.8%.\n\nKumud Kokal, CIO of Farmers Business Network, says figures like that keep his mind spinning. Like many IT execs, Kokal knows the importance of getting and keeping top talent. He focuses on providing competitive compensation, training opportunities, and career pathways.\n\nStill, he says, it\u2019s a worker\u2019s market for technologists.\n\n\u201cMaybe we won\u2019t get as crazy as we were a few years ago with all the hiring, but I think the talent market will heat up,\u201d he adds.\n\n10. Ensuring operational excellence amid transformation\n\nAll the challenges, worries, and anxieties that come with today\u2019s digital era are in addition to \u2014 not in place of \u2014 the need to keep the proverbial lights on.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s not that the worries about the basics have gone away. As CIO you still worry about keeping the lights on. We do not want to send the message that we\u2019re moving away from that core responsibility,\u201d Cain says.\n\nIn fact, Cain says the digital era has upped the ante on that core mission. For example, his company now moves 24 terabytes of data a minute. At the same time Cain\u2019s working to create greener IT operations in support of his company\u2019s sustainability objectives.\n\nIt all means, he says, \u201cwe have to be manically focused on the blocking and tackling.\u201d