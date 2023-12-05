Transformation: Unravelling the philosophy of digital native organisations

AWS | IBM

In today’s digital landscape, playing it safe simply doesn’t cut it. The relentless surge of digitisation is propelled by ingenious solutions and rapid problem-solving approaches. Enter Digital Native Organisations (DNOs), masters of adaptability. They navigate their markets armed with a philosophy that thrives on swift, spot-on solutions. Embracing change is not just a strategy for them – it’s a way of life.

The IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oxford Economics to delve deep into this business paradigm. Through a series of exclusive one-on-one interviews with tech trailblazers from both traditional and cloud-born enterprises, invaluable insights were gleaned.

The findings redefine the role of IT in enhancing the operational efficiency of modern businesses. They underscore that technology holds the key to solving virtually every challenge—it’s merely a matter of harnessing its potential.

Legacy enterprises struggle: Clinging to outdated systems in an era of plug-and-play solutions

Meanwhile, traditional enterprises, despite their success, are tethered to outdated digital infrastructures, clinging to the mantra of “steady, as she goes.” These systems remain unchanged, lacking the necessary enhancements for increased efficiency and growth. Stability is their preference. In their quest to maintain control over their assets, IT teams within these organisations persistently devise in-house solutions to sustain their operations. Regrettably, this approach results in substantial costs, involving a multitude of IT experts, a complex and interwoven infrastructure, and protracted processes for tool implementation and decision-making. Ironically, in today’s market, building proprietary tools has become unnecessary, given the abundance of readily available plug-and-play solutions catering to almost every conceivable problem.

In contrast, DNOs maintain minimalistic infrastructures. They avoid in-house solutions and hefty IT teams and instead borrow extensively from cloud providers and marketplaces. The onus of tool functionality rests with the developers, not the user company, ensuring a lean workforce for infrastructure maintenance. These practices provide essential agility in a swiftly evolving landscape, a lesson underscored by the pandemic’s demand for rapid adaptability and flexibility.

Moreover, DNOs leverage cutting-edge tools designed for diverse customers; these tools seamlessly integrate and function instantly. This seamless compatibility proves ideal for startups crafting their infrastructure anew. In simplified terms, they assemble their requirements like items in an online shopping cart, creating a high-quality, functional infrastructure immediately after checkout. Furthermore, these systems are incredibly adaptable, allowing swift adjustments when needed.

Embracing innovation: The digital native advantage

This flexibility drastically reduces friction within companies, creating ample space and an open mindset for fresh and sometimes revolutionary ideas, propelling innovation. The allure of experimenting with new concepts is enhanced when essential tools are just a click away, eliminating the need for in-house development. Naturally, budget considerations come into play. However, DNOs have demonstrated that investing in innovations can yield substantial profits. Research by IBV indicates that organisations embracing open innovation experienced a remarkable 59% higher rate of revenue growth compared to their counterparts who didn’t in 2021. This statistic underscores the tangible benefits of embracing innovation and the competitive edge it provides in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Embracing Digital Native Strategies for Success

This statistic underscores the imperative for traditional businesses to assimilate DNOs approaches and mindset, essential for thriving in our swiftly evolving economic landscape. It’s not about blind imitation but rather a profound analysis of DNOs’ strategies and philosophies, selectively adopting what proves beneficial in specific scenarios. Moreover, the traditional divide between business and technology realms must dissolve. Instead, they should harmonise into a unified entity, pivotal for swift and adaptable strategic advancements. It’s crucial to recognise that even modest innovations wield substantial power, propelling revenue growth—fearlessness in innovation is key to sustained success.



Explore the core ethos of Digital Native Organisations and uncover invaluable lessons for legacy enterprises in the research study, Pursuing Transformation Like Digital Natives.