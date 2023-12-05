Africa

Why modernising applications needs to be a ‘must’ for businesses seeking growth

BrandPost
Dec 05, 20235 mins
Digital Transformation

Around one-third of enterprises are spending heavily on application modernisation and aiming for cloud native status. The implications for corporate culture, structure and priorities will be profound.

Credit:
AWS In collaboration with IBM

AWS | IBM

As business strive to roll out technology-driven transformations that reduce cost and drive innovation, more IT leaders are seeking to modernise critical enterprise applications.  

The key reason behind this trend is that legacy application architectures can slow down time to market and make businesses less flexible: the consequences of which can worsen customer sentiment and reduce growth.  

Instead, IT leaders are investing in microservices and DevOps practices which improve performance, enable innovation, and improve developer productivity. 

Recent Foundry research underlines the growing focus in this area. Half of the IT decision makers questioned in the State of the CIO study say they are more heavily involved in cloud migration projects this year.  

Among those with rising budgets to supervise, four out of 10 identify application modernisation as one of the priorities driving increased investment.   

CIOs have got the message. The days of lift and shift cloud migration strategies are numbered. Modernising applications using cloud native tooling and development processes has gone mainstream. 

As Dhana Vadivelan, EMEA Partner SA Leader, AWS explains: “We’re not seeing our customers slowing down. Demand is increasing year-on-year. Our customers are increasingly looking to modernise applications, operations, and infrastructure using containers, serverless, and DevOps. These are critical enablers for digital transformation.” 

So, what do organisations that successfully pursue application modernisation look like? Two substantial studies from IBM and AWS suggest the emerging shape of a new consensus between business and IT about the value of application modernisation. 

One report features the voices of IT leaders who are making the transition to modernised cloud native applications. It shows that the process of refactoring applications and shifting them into the public cloud saves money. Using the cloud itself allows organisations to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure maintenance issues.  

Meanwhile the second study, based upon the views of 1,500 C-level executives worldwide, confirms that non-technical C-level executives are becoming “fluent” in terms of the cloud technology. This increasing familiarity is accompanied by a marked preference for growth-focused priorities over stability-focused priorities (such as reducing costs and defending market share). 

These perspectives share a focus: the recognition that modernising applications to run in the public cloud enables the agility and productivity required to drive innovation forward. As Gregor Hohpe, senior principal evangelist at AWS, puts it: “Business strategy and IT strategy must fuel each other. Tech allows you to have business strategies that otherwise would not be feasible.” 

Yet the stark truth is that many refactoring projects do not deliver.   

The senior executives asked about project failures in the AWS research tended to blame IT’s failure to set expectations correctly, which in turn leads to budget overruns and delays. For IT architects, however, the most commonly cited reason for failure involves a lack of the kind of tools required to deal with the complexity of refactoring. 

These two key complaints – unrealistic expectations and a lack of tools – have a good deal in common. The common denominator is preparedness.  

Lack of preparedness is all too often fatal in the context of application modernisation projects. Today, for example, most large enterprises have one foot in the on-premises world and another in the cloud.  

Their needs are hybrid, but the solutions they adopt need to operate in a way that anticipates a fully cloud native ecosystem.  A good example of this approach in action is Red Hat’s OpenShift Service on AWS, which allows enterprises to build code in a consistently cloud native way, regardless of whether it will be deployed on premises or in the cloud. Ultimately, this approach simplifies the process of shifting workloads to the cloud when the time is right. 

The shift toward cloud native computing is gathering pace. Foundry’s research suggests a substantial level of commitment to using public cloud to increase levels of innovation, agility and competitiveness. 

Application modernisation allows enterprises to keep pace with the demand for digital transformation. Cloud-native computing will radically alter the culture, structure and priorities of enterprises. 

But perhaps the key consideration right now is how to be more certain of success amid tough market conditions. This means a focus on preparedness: ensuring that the right skills, tools, roadmaps and forecasts are in place to enable successful application modernisation projects. 

Learn more about AWS and IBM’s partnership here.  

