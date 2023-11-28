Africa

著者： CIOスタッフ

ワールプールCIO、デジタルビジネスモデルをエンドツーエンドで実行

Nov 28, 20231分
ビジネスITアライメントデジタルトランスフォーメーションIT指導者

このたび実施されたCIOリーダーシップライブセッションにおいて、家電メーカーの最大手であるワールプール社のSVP兼CIOのダニエラ・ブラウン氏は、協力的なチームとデータ管理が製品リーダーシップとカスタマージャーニー全体にとって不可欠であることを詳述しました。

家電製品業界で名を馳せるでワールプール社は年間220億ドルの売上を誇っています。世界54拠点に製造および技術リサーチセンターを有しており、そのブランドポートフォリオには、キッチンエイドやメイタグ、アマナ、ヤムリーをはじめとするいくつかの有名ブランドが名を連ねています。世界中で6万9,000人を雇用する同社のSVP兼CIOを務めるブラウン氏は、同社のDX（デジタルトランスフォーメーション）戦略の進め方において独自の視点を持っています。

2020年、グローバル情報システムを先導するために入社したブラウン氏は、新たな製品やサービスを生み出すための機能横断的コラボレーションとデータの効果的活用が将来の成功に不可欠なだけでなく、特権的な地位において責任を持って話をすること、すなわちテクノロジーがどこに向かっているかについて意見を持ち、把握することの必要性を理解しています。

「当社のビジョンは、家庭生活の向上を常に追及し、キッチンおよびランドリー製品を提供する最高企業となることです。生活の向上は過去数年においてより明確に、そして重要になってきました。消費者が当社の製品をより継続的に使用していることはデータで明らかになっており、オンラインでのリサーチやブラウジング、購入がさらに増加していることもわかっています。これらすべてが当社のビジネスに大きな転機をもたらしているのです」とブラウン氏は述べています。

ワールプール社はもちろん、常にカスタマージャーニー全体の向上に取り組んでおり、これはブラウン氏の入社以前に始まっていました。「当社の経営陣との関わりから私が常に伝えていることですが、当社はITにおいて独自の視点を持ってます。当社は様々な工程を見ることができるという有利な地点におり、これら多くの点を結びつけることが私たちの役割の一部なのです。そこでこれをフルジャーニーとして捉え、消費者が持っているものを知る機会に繋がります。そのテクノロジーについて、またIT企業としてそれがどのように階層化されているかについて考えなければなりません。それは私たちが提供できる価値の一部なのです。私の入陣により、IT組織はリーダーシップチームとして重点的にそのような点に取り組むことになりました」

同氏は最近、センサーデータによる製品特性の進化、デジタルツイン戦略の推進、サプライチェーンの力関係の再考案などについて、CIOリーダーシップライブのホストであるマリーフラン・ジョンソン氏と話しました。以下にその会話からの抜粋をご紹介します。ビデオ全体をご覧になり、さらなる見識を深めていただくこともできます。

企業のデータ戦略について：私は自ら認めるデータオタクです。内部データを活用する際は、データガバナンスを行わなければなりません。その2つは極めて重要なことです。我々の優先事項は、製品イノベーションを提供し、データが基本となるデジタルツインやデジタルスレッドを実現することです。これは、製品構成戦略と連携し、データをいかに簡素化し、デジタルな方法で、あるいは記録システムに埋め込む形で、確実に全体に行き渡らせるかということです。プロダクトのライフサイクル全体で使用できるように、製品データに関する適切なガバナンスを確立することも重要になります。このように、データガバナンスは当社にとって極めて重大であり、アナリティクスによってその価値が解き放たれるのです。

4つの戦略優先事項について：１つ目は製品リーダーシップの実現であり、これには製品のライフサイクルを通してデジタルツインやデジタルスレッドなどをサポートするデータやテクノロジーが含まれます。その際に、IT組織はその製品リーダーシップ実現のサポートに一役買うことになります。2つ目は、我々が消費者に提供する新たなデジタルサービスやデジタル製品をサポートするIoTやAIの活用です。3つ目は、テクノロジーを活用して製品の購入前から購入後まで顧客に関与することにより、顧客のデジタルジャーニーを勝ち取ることです。戦略における4つ目の優先事項は、より優れた可視性を備えたバリューチェーンを再構築することです。これもまた、IT組織がビジネスパートナーと協力し合ってこれを進めていくことができた方法の一つです。このように、我々の戦略優先事項は、終始、時の試練に耐えることができました。

優れた人材の再募集について：今日の従業員はこれまでになく多くのオプションを持っており、企業はそのバリュープロポジションを推進しなければなりません。「従業員が上司から離れることはあるが、それは会社から離れることを意味するわけではない」というフレーズがありますが、従業員は自身のキャリア向上に関心を寄せてくれる上司を求めています。キャリア向上は従業員自身の役割ですが、自身は限られた視点しか持っていないため、上司やスーパーバイザーとパートナーを組むことになります。当社には「キャリアコンパス」というツールがありますが、これは従業員の経験を共有し、マネージャーが従業員のキャリアに関心を持っていることを知らせるツールです。組織の中でリーダーが替わったり、新しいリーダーになった時でも、従業員は自身のこれまでの経歴を忘れてほしくありません。従業員のこれまでのキャリアをスタート台にして、従来のキャリアラダーとは異なる方法で自身が求めるキャリアを探っていくツールです。ラティス（キャリア格子）と呼ばれることもあります。キャリア開発には様々なルートがあり、仕事や昇進に関わるものだけでなく、どのような経験を積んでいきたいかに関わるものです。グローバルCIOやエンタープライズアーキテクトなどを目指すなら、それに応じた経験が求められるからです。これは大変重要であり、才能ある人材の確保につながります。

イノベーションエコシステムについて：すでに成熟しているテクノロジーとより投機的なテクノロジーについて考えなければなりません。AIや機械学習はすでに成熟しており、RPAやそれと同質のものによってテクノロジーを使用する自然言語処理などもあります。我々はビジネスや市場にてそのようなテクノロジーを活用していますが、メタバースやブロックチェーン、またそれと同質の、より投機的なテクノロジーも存在します。当社はこれらの最先端技術を社内で試し、当社のビジネスにどのように適用できるか、また新たな機会やこれまでと異なる機会をどのように開拓できるかについて考えます。しかし、最終消費者への不可価値が重要であり、テクノロジーのことだけを考慮するわけにはいかないのです。

