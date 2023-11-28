ワールプールCIO、デジタルビジネスモデルをエンドツーエンドで実行

\u5bb6\u96fb\u88fd\u54c1\u696d\u754c\u3067\u540d\u3092\u99b3\u305b\u308b\u3067\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u793e\u306f\u5e74\u9593220\u5104\u30c9\u30eb\u306e\u58f2\u4e0a\u3092\u8a87\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4e16\u754c54\u62e0\u70b9\u306b\u88fd\u9020\u304a\u3088\u3073\u6280\u8853\u30ea\u30b5\u30fc\u30c1\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u6709\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30ea\u30aa\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30ad\u30c3\u30c1\u30f3\u30a8\u30a4\u30c9\u3084\u30e1\u30a4\u30bf\u30b0\u3001\u30a2\u30de\u30ca\u3001\u30e4\u30e0\u30ea\u30fc\u3092\u306f\u3058\u3081\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u6709\u540d\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u304c\u540d\u3092\u9023\u306d\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u30676\u4e079,000\u4eba\u3092\u96c7\u7528\u3059\u308b\u540c\u793e\u306eSVP\u517cCIO\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u30d6\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306eDX\uff08\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\uff09\u6226\u7565\u306e\u9032\u3081\u65b9\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u8996\u70b9\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n2020\u5e74\u3001\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u60c5\u5831\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u5148\u5c0e\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5165\u793e\u3057\u305f\u30d6\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u88fd\u54c1\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6a5f\u80fd\u6a2a\u65ad\u7684\u30b3\u30e9\u30dc\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u6d3b\u7528\u304c\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306b\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u306a\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u7279\u6a29\u7684\u306a\u5730\u4f4d\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u8a71\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u3059\u306a\u308f\u3061\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u304c\u3069\u3053\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u610f\u898b\u3092\u6301\u3061\u3001\u628a\u63e1\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u5bb6\u5ead\u751f\u6d3b\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u3092\u5e38\u306b\u8ffd\u53ca\u3057\u3001\u30ad\u30c3\u30c1\u30f3\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30ea\u30fc\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u6700\u9ad8\u4f01\u696d\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u751f\u6d3b\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u306f\u904e\u53bb\u6570\u5e74\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3088\u308a\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6d88\u8cbb\u8005\u304c\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u3088\u308a\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306b\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3067\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30aa\u30f3\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3067\u306e\u30ea\u30b5\u30fc\u30c1\u3084\u30d6\u30e9\u30a6\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u8cfc\u5165\u304c\u3055\u3089\u306b\u5897\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u308f\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u3059\u3079\u3066\u304c\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u5927\u304d\u306a\u8ee2\u6a5f\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30d6\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u793e\u306f\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30cb\u30fc\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30d6\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u6c0f\u306e\u5165\u793e\u4ee5\u524d\u306b\u59cb\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u7d4c\u55b6\u9663\u3068\u306e\u95a2\u308f\u308a\u304b\u3089\u79c1\u304c\u5e38\u306b\u4f1d\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u306fIT\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u8996\u70b9\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u5de5\u7a0b\u3092\u898b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u6709\u5229\u306a\u5730\u70b9\u306b\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u591a\u304f\u306e\u70b9\u3092\u7d50\u3073\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3053\u3067\u3053\u308c\u3092\u30d5\u30eb\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30cb\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6349\u3048\u3001\u6d88\u8cbb\u8005\u304c\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u306b\u7e4b\u304c\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u307e\u305fIT\u4f01\u696d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u968e\u5c64\u5316\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8003\u3048\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u63d0\u4f9b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u4fa1\u5024\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u79c1\u306e\u5165\u9663\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001IT\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u91cd\u70b9\u7684\u306b\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u70b9\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\n\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u6700\u8fd1\u3001\u30bb\u30f3\u30b5\u30fc\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u3088\u308b\u88fd\u54c1\u7279\u6027\u306e\u9032\u5316\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c4\u30a4\u30f3\u6226\u7565\u306e\u63a8\u9032\u3001\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u529b\u95a2\u4fc2\u306e\u518d\u8003\u6848\u306a\u3069\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001CIO\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u306e\u30db\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30de\u30ea\u30fc\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30fb\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30bd\u30f3\u6c0f\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306b\u305d\u306e\u4f1a\u8a71\u304b\u3089\u306e\u629c\u7c8b\u3092\u3054\u7d39\u4ecb\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d3\u30c7\u30aa\u5168\u4f53\u3092\u3054\u89a7\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306a\u308b\u898b\u8b58\u3092\u6df1\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3060\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6226\u7565\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\uff1a\u79c1\u306f\u81ea\u3089\u8a8d\u3081\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30aa\u30bf\u30af\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5185\u90e8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u884c\u308f\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u305d\u306e2\u3064\u306f\u6975\u3081\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306e\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u306f\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u57fa\u672c\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c4\u30a4\u30f3\u3084\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30b9\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u69cb\u6210\u6226\u7565\u3068\u9023\u643a\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u3044\u304b\u306b\u7c21\u7d20\u5316\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u8a18\u9332\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u57cb\u3081\u8fbc\u3080\u5f62\u3067\u3001\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u884c\u304d\u6e21\u3089\u305b\u308b\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30d7\u30ed\u30c0\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30b5\u30a4\u30af\u30eb\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u4f7f\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u78ba\u7acb\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u5f53\u793e\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u6975\u3081\u3066\u91cd\u5927\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u305d\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u89e3\u304d\u653e\u305f\u308c\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n4\u3064\u306e\u6226\u7565\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\uff1a\uff11\u3064\u76ee\u306f\u88fd\u54c1\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u5b9f\u73fe\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306b\u306f\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30b5\u30a4\u30af\u30eb\u3092\u901a\u3057\u3066\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c4\u30a4\u30f3\u3084\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30b9\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u306a\u3069\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3084\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u969b\u306b\u3001IT\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u305d\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u5b9f\u73fe\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u4e00\u5f79\u8cb7\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u30022\u3064\u76ee\u306f\u3001\u6211\u3005\u304c\u6d88\u8cbb\u8005\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3084\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308bIoT\u3084AI\u306e\u6d3b\u7528\u3067\u3059\u30023\u3064\u76ee\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u8cfc\u5165\u524d\u304b\u3089\u8cfc\u5165\u5f8c\u307e\u3067\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u95a2\u4e0e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30cb\u30fc\u3092\u52dd\u3061\u53d6\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u6226\u7565\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b4\u3064\u76ee\u306e\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u512a\u308c\u305f\u53ef\u8996\u6027\u3092\u5099\u3048\u305f\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u518d\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3082\u307e\u305f\u3001IT\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u5408\u3063\u3066\u3053\u308c\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u65b9\u6cd5\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306e\u6226\u7565\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u306f\u3001\u7d42\u59cb\u3001\u6642\u306e\u8a66\u7df4\u306b\u8010\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u512a\u308c\u305f\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u518d\u52df\u96c6\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\uff1a\u4eca\u65e5\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306b\u306a\u304f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30aa\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u305d\u306e\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30d7\u30ed\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u4e0a\u53f8\u304b\u3089\u96e2\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3042\u308b\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u4f1a\u793e\u304b\u3089\u96e2\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3059\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30ba\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u5411\u4e0a\u306b\u95a2\u5fc3\u3092\u5bc4\u305b\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u4e0a\u53f8\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u5411\u4e0a\u306f\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u306f\u9650\u3089\u308c\u305f\u8996\u70b9\u3057\u304b\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u4e0a\u53f8\u3084\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30fc\u3068\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3092\u7d44\u3080\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f53\u793e\u306b\u306f\u300c\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30b3\u30f3\u30d1\u30b9\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u5171\u6709\u3057\u3001\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306b\u95a2\u5fc3\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u3089\u305b\u308b\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u3059\u3002\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u66ff\u308f\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u6642\u3067\u3082\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u7d4c\u6b74\u3092\u5fd8\u308c\u3066\u307b\u3057\u304f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u53f0\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5f93\u6765\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30e9\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u81ea\u8eab\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u63a2\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30e9\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\uff08\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u683c\u5b50\uff09\u3068\u547c\u3070\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u958b\u767a\u306b\u306f\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u30eb\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3084\u6607\u9032\u306b\u95a2\u308f\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u7a4d\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304d\u305f\u3044\u304b\u306b\u95a2\u308f\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30ebCIO\u3084\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c8\u306a\u3069\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u306a\u3089\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u305f\u7d4c\u9a13\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u5927\u5909\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u624d\u80fd\u3042\u308b\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u78ba\u4fdd\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a8\u30b3\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\uff1a\u3059\u3067\u306b\u6210\u719f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3068\u3088\u308a\u6295\u6a5f\u7684\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8003\u3048\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002AI\u3084\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\u306f\u3059\u3067\u306b\u6210\u719f\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001RPA\u3084\u305d\u308c\u3068\u540c\u8cea\u306e\u3082\u306e\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u81ea\u7136\u8a00\u8a9e\u51e6\u7406\u306a\u3069\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3084\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u3066\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30e1\u30bf\u30d0\u30fc\u30b9\u3084\u30d6\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u3001\u307e\u305f\u305d\u308c\u3068\u540c\u8cea\u306e\u3001\u3088\u308a\u6295\u6a5f\u7684\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3082\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u6700\u5148\u7aef\u6280\u8853\u3092\u793e\u5185\u3067\u8a66\u3057\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u9069\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3001\u307e\u305f\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3084\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u3068\u7570\u306a\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u958b\u62d3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8003\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u6d88\u8cbb\u8005\u3078\u306e\u4e0d\u53ef\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3051\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3059\u308b\u308f\u3051\u306b\u306f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002