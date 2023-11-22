従業員エンゲージメントのために：企業文化を改善する10のベストプラクティス

\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304b\u3089\u96e2\u8131\u3059\u308b\uff08\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u300c\u9759\u304b\u306a\u308b\u9000\u8077\u300d\u3068\u547c\u3070\u308c\u308b\uff09\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u8ecc\u9053\u304b\u3089\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u4e16\u754c\u7d4c\u6e08\u307e\u3067\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306b\u30c0\u30e1\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u6ce2\u53ca\u52b9\u679c\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u8d77\u3053\u3059\u3002\u30ae\u30e3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u793e\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u73fe\u8c61\u304c2022\u5e74\u306b7.8\u5146\u30c9\u30eb\u306e\u7d4c\u6e08\u640d\u5931\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u3068\u898b\u7a4d\u3082\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3068\u306f\u4f55\u304b\uff1f\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3068\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3001\u8077\u5834\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u62b1\u304f\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u3001\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3001\u732e\u8eab\u306e\u6c17\u6301\u3061\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u3092\u80b2\u3080\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u884c\u3046\u4e00\u9023\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u6307\u3059\u3002\n\n\u6b8b\u5ff5\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u7d0423\uff05\u3057\u304b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\u5e78\u904b\u306a\u5c11\u6570\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u610f\u7fa9\u3092\u898b\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3084\u7d44\u7e54\u3068\u306e\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u8a87\u308a\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3069\u3046\u611f\u3058\u308b\u304b\u306b\u591a\u5927\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u3002\u30ae\u30e3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u793e\u306e\u300eState of the Global Workforce 2023 Report\u300f\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u306e41\uff05\u304c\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u6b20\u5982\u306e\u539f\u56e0\u306f\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u8077\u5834\u98a8\u571f\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u8077\u5834\u98a8\u571f\u3092\u6539\u5584\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u9759\u304b\u306a\u9000\u8077\u3092\u963b\u6b62\u3057\u3001\u793e\u54e1\u304c\u8f9e\u3081\u308b\u524d\u306b\u58f0\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\n\n\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u6df1\u304f\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u3001\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u30d7\u30e9\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u3092\u6559\u3048\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4ee5\u4e0b\u304c\u305d\u306e\u30d2\u30f3\u30c8\u3060\u3002\n\n\u8868\u5f70\u3059\u308b\n\n\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u30ae\u30e3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u793e\uff0f\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d2\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u793e\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5145\u5b9f\u611f\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u516c\u5e73\u3067\u3001\u30d1\u30fc\u30bd\u30ca\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u3055\u308c\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u6587\u5316\u306b\u7d44\u307f\u8fbc\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u8868\u5f70\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u640d\u76ca\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u30b3\u30c4\u306f\u3053\u308c\u3092\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3084\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u30e9\u30f3\u30c0\u30e0\u306b\u30ae\u30d5\u30c8\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u914d\u308b\u306e\u306f\u697d\u3057\u3044\u304c\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u52b9\u679c\u306f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305d\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u8a8d\u8b58\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u307e\u305a\u8cea\u554f\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\uff1a \u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a55\u4fa1\u3055\u308c\u308b\u306e\u304c\u597d\u304d\u304b\uff1f\n\nDatasite\u793e\u306eCHRO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c7\u30d6\u30fb\u30e9\u30df\u30a2\u306f\u300c\u4e07\u80fd\u306e\u89e3\u6c7a\u7b56\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u9759\u304b\u306b\u304a\u793c\u3092\u8a00\u3044\u305f\u3044\u4eba\u3082\u3044\u308c\u3070\u3001\u516c\u7684\u306a\u30a4\u30d9\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u597d\u3080\u4eba\u3082\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u4eba\u3082\u3044\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3067\u5831\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5acc\u3046\u4eba\u3082\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6607\u9032\u3092\u671b\u3080\u4eba\u3082\u3044\u308c\u3070\u3001\u4eca\u306e\u307e\u307e\u3067\u597d\u304d\u306a\u6280\u8853\u306b\u643a\u308f\u308a\u305f\u3044\u4eba\u3082\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u5bb6\u65cf\u3068\u904e\u3054\u3059\u6642\u9593\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3057\u305f\u3044\u4eba\u3082\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30ae\u30e3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u793e\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5831\u916c\u3092\u6b63\u3057\u304f\u4e0e\u3048\u308c\u3070\u3001\u307b\u307c\u5373\u5ea7\u306b\u5229\u76ca\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u751f\u7523\u6027\u306f\u5411\u4e0a\u3057\u3001\u5b89\u5168\u4e8b\u6545\u3084\u6b20\u52e4\u306f\u6e1b\u5c11\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u90e8\u4e0b\u3068\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u5927\u5207\u306b\u3059\u308b\n\nYakTrak\u793e\u306eCOO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d6\u30e9\u30c3\u30c9\u30ea\u30fc\u30fb\u30c8\u30fc\u30de\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u300c\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u90e8\u4e0b\u3068\u904e\u3054\u3059\u6642\u9593\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u6210\u679c\u306f\u5927\u5e45\u306b\u5411\u4e0a\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u7ba1\u7406\u696d\u52d9\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u76ee\u6a19\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3001\u6307\u5c0e\u306b\u6642\u9593\u3092\u8cbb\u3084\u3059\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n1Password\u306eCTO\u3001\u30da\u30c9\u30ed\u30fb\u30ab\u30ca\u30ef\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30ec\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3082\u884c\u3044\u3001\u9054\u6210\u5ea6\u3084\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u90aa\u9b54\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3069\u3046\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u306a\u3069\u3092\u8a71\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u30681\u5bfe1\u3067\u8a71\u3092\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001"\u30da\u30c9\u30ed\u3068\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30d2\u30fc "\u3068\u79f0\u3057\u30665\u4eba\u3067\u5ea7\u3063\u3066\u4f55\u3067\u3082\u8cea\u554f\u3067\u304d\u308b\u4f1a\u3092\u958b\u50ac\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u90e8\u4e0b\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u8907\u96d1\u3067\u3042\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u793e\u4ea4\u7684\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300c\u305f\u3060\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u805e\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u4f1a\u8a71\u3092\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u3044\u3044\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3001\u80b2\u3063\u305f\u5834\u6240\u3001\u4f1d\u7d71\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5c0b\u306d\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\u4f1a\u3046\u7406\u7531\u304c\u4f55\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3001\u4eba\u9593\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u6642\u9593\u3092\u3068\u308d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u8a55\u4fa1\u304c\u9069\u5207\u306a\u306e\u304b\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u3069\u3053\u306b\u9032\u3081\u305f\u3044\u306e\u304b\u307e\u3067\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5fc3\u7406\u7684\u5b89\u5168\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u51fa\u3059\n\n\u4eba\u306f\u5fc3\u7406\u7684\u306b\u5b89\u5168\u3060\u3068\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3068\u304d\u3001\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u611f\u899a\u306f\u4eba\u9593\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u793e\u4f1a\u79d1\u5b66\u8005\u306f\u3053\u308c\u3092\u4eba\u9593\u306e\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u6b32\u6c42\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u6b20\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3001\u4eba\u306f\u767a\u8a00\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u5192\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u61f8\u5ff5\u3092\u8868\u9762\u306b\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3057\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3002\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u3092\u5171\u6709\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30de\u30c3\u30ad\u30f3\u30bc\u30fc\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e89\uff05\u304c\u5fc3\u7406\u7684\u5b89\u5168\u6027\u306f\u8077\u5834\u3067\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u8077\u5834\u306b\u5fc3\u7406\u7684\u5b89\u5168\u6027\u3092\u7bc9\u304f\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u307e\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u610f\u898b\u3092\u805e\u3044\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3044\u3001\u4e0d\u6e80\u3084\u61f8\u5ff5\u3092\u3076\u3064\u3051\u3066\u3082\u7f70\u305b\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3002\n\n\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001\u983c\u308a\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u304c\u4f55\u304b\u3064\u3089\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u6253\u3061\u660e\u3051\u305f\u3089\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3002\u300c\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3042\u3052\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30ab\u30ca\u30ef\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u3092\u4e57\u308a\u8d8a\u3048\u308b\u624b\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3002\u3053\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u80cc\u4e2d\u3092\u8ffd\u3044\u304b\u3051\u3001\u5358\u306b\u6b6f\u8eca\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u4eba\u9593\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6c17\u306b\u304b\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u4f1d\u308f\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30df\u30b9\u3092\u8a8d\u3081\u3066\u3082\u5b89\u5168\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5fc3\u7406\u7684\u306a\u5b89\u5168\u6027\u3082\u7bc9\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u30ab\u30ca\u30ef\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u975e\u3092\u8a8d\u3081\u306a\u3044\u4e8b\u5f8c\u5831\u544a\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u826f\u3044\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u5931\u6557\u3084\u30df\u30b9\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u304d\u306b\u30a4\u30f3\u30b7\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u30fb\u30ec\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3002\u5192\u982d\u3067\u3001\u8ab0\u306e\u305b\u3044\u306b\u3082\u3057\u305f\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u5ba3\u8a00\u3059\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\u3002\n\n\u3055\u3089\u306b\u4e00\u6b69\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3001\u30ab\u30ca\u30ef\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u81ea\u3089\u306e\u904e\u3061\u3092\u7387\u76f4\u306b\u8a8d\u3081\u308b\u3002\u300c\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u671b\u3080\u884c\u52d5\u3092\u793a\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306f\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u3001\u3044\u3064\u5931\u6557\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5931\u6557\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u633d\u56de\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4f55\u3092\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3092\u5206\u304b\u3061\u5408\u3046\u3002\u82e6\u96e3\u3092\u4e57\u308a\u8d8a\u3048\u3001\u305d\u3053\u304b\u3089\u3069\u3046\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u304b\u3092\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306b\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3002\n\n\u610f\u5473\u306e\u63a2\u6c42\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3059\u308b\n\n\u4eba\u9593\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u6700\u5927\u306e\u539f\u52d5\u529b\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u306f\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u610f\u5473\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u304d\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305d\u308c\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u9032\u307f\u305f\u3044\u65b9\u5411\u3078\u3068\u5c0e\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u304d\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u30b9\u30a4\u30fc\u30c8\u30b9\u30dd\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u4eba\u304c\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u610f\u5473\u3092\u898b\u51fa\u3059\u3068\u306f\u9650\u3089\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u610f\u5473\u3092\u63a2\u3059\u306e\u3092\u624b\u52a9\u3051\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u7bc9\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u7d44\u7e54\u3001\u90e8\u7f72\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3068\u306e\u4e00\u4f53\u611f\u3092\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u751f\u307e\u308c\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30de\u30c6\u30a3\u30ab\u306eSVP\u517cCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b0\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u30fb\u30c8\u30f3\u30d7\u30bd\u30f3\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u610f\u5473\u306e\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u8ca2\u732e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\uff1f\u300d\n\n\u4ed5\u4e8b\u305d\u306e\u3082\u306e\u306b\u610f\u7fa9\u3092\u898b\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3044\u5834\u5408\u306f\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u4f7f\u547d\u3084\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u76ee\u6a19\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u9867\u5ba2\u3092\u5e78\u305b\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u610f\u7fa9\u3092\u898b\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30cd\u30af\u30b9\u30c8PR\u306eCOO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30a7\u30ea\u30fb\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30bd\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u3084\u308b\u6c17\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3068\u306e\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u3084\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3082\u3089\u308f\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306f\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u3068\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u610f\u5473\u306e\u3042\u308b\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u793e\u54e1\u306e\u597d\u304d\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u3001\u305d\u306e\u60c5\u71b1\u3092\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306b\u53cd\u6620\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3002\u610f\u5473\u3068\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u4e00\u81f4\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u751f\u7523\u6027\u304c\u5411\u4e0a\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u4fa1\u5024\u89b3\u3092\u5b9f\u8df5\u3059\u308b\u30d2\u30fc\u30ed\u30fc\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\n\nGrowthspace\u306e\u5171\u540c\u8a2d\u7acb\u8005\u517cCEO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30aa\u30de\u30fc\u30fb\u30b0\u30e9\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u300c\u4fa1\u5024\u89b3\u3084\u6587\u5316\u3067\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u306e\u306f\u7c21\u5358\u3060\u3002\u5b9f\u884c\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30b7\u30f3\u30d7\u30eb\u306a\u306e\u3060\u3002\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u30fb\n\n\u307e\u305a\u4fa1\u5024\u89b3\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u306e\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3057\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u884c\u52d5\u304c\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3044\u306e\u304b\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u6b21\u306b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306e\u884c\u52d5\u3092\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u5316\u3057\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u7d44\u307f\u8fbc\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304f\u3002\u300c\u4f55\u5ea6\u3082\u3001\u4f55\u5ea6\u3082\u3001\u4f55\u5ea6\u3082\u884c\u52d5\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u53e3\u5148\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u884c\u52d5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u307f\u3093\u306a\u306b\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u306e\u3060\u300d\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u6700\u5584\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306fCEO\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3060\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\nCEO\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u4fa1\u5024\u89b3\u306e\u6d78\u900f\u3092\u4efb\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u7269\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u8056\u706b\u3092\u6301\u3061\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u540c\u610f\u3057\u305f\u3089\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u5165\u308c\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3002\u300c\u30b0\u30e9\u30b9\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u65e5\u3005\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u4f7f\u3046\u3002\u4f1a\u8b70\u306e\u30c6\u30fc\u30de\u3084\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u5165\u308c\u308b\u3002\u30bd\u30fc\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u3067\u8a71\u984c\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3002\u4f1a\u8a71\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u7d44\u307f\u8fbc\u3080\u3002\u3053\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u89b3\u306e\u4f1d\u9053\u8005\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\u300d\n\n\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4eba\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306b\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\u300c\u8ab0\u304b\u304c\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u3092\u5b9f\u8df5\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3073\u306b\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4eba\u3092\u8912\u3081\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\u4fa1\u5024\u89b3\u3092\u5b9f\u8df5\u3059\u308b\u30d2\u30fc\u30ed\u30fc\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u6e2c\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\n\n\u300c\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u6e2c\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u6975\u3081\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u300d\u3068Datasite\u306e\u30e9\u30df\u30a2\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u8abf\u67fb\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u307e\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3069\u3093\u306a\u306b\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3068\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3064\u306a\u304c\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u9593\u9055\u3063\u305f\u5370\u8c61\u3092\u6301\u305f\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30a2\u30f3\u30b1\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u3069\u3046\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u73fe\u5b9f\u7684\u306a\u6307\u6a19\u304c\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\u30ab\u30eb\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u30a2\u30f3\u30d7\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u300c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u8abf\u67fb\u306f\u3001\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u884c\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u6570\u5b57\u3068\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3002\u6700\u65b0\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u6bd4\u8f03\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u7d4c\u5e74\u5909\u5316\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u8abf\u67fb\u306f\u3001\u62bd\u8c61\u7684\u306a\u6982\u5ff5\u3092\u5b9f\u884c\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u6d1e\u5bdf\u306b\u5909\u63db\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u3082\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u306f\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u306e\u652f\u63f4\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3002\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u8abf\u67fb\u304b\u3089\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u5f97\u3066\u3001\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u3053\u3068\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u884c\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001AI\u306e\u30b5\u30de\u30ea\u30fc\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u8aad\u307f\u51fa\u3057\u3060\u3051\u3092\u8aad\u3093\u3067\u306f\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3001\u3068\u30a2\u30fc\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u9280\u884c\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30fb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\uff06\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u3001\u30ed\u30fc\u30e9\u30fb\u30de\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u66f8\u3044\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3092\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u8aad\u307e\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u5927\u5909\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u306f\u5341\u5206\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u30de\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u5168\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u8aad\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305d\u308c\u3092\u96c6\u8a08\u3059\u308b\u3002\u5404\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u8aad\u307f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u96c6\u8a08\u3057\u3001"\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u4f55\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f"\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u8cac\u4efb\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3002\n\n\u983b\u7e41\u306b\u4eba\u3005\u306e\u8108\u3092\u53d6\u308b\n\n\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u8abf\u67fb\u306f\u3001\u958b\u59cb\u304b\u3089\u7d42\u4e86\u307e\u3067\u6570\u30ab\u6708\u304b\u304b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u3001\u901a\u5e38\u306f\u5e741\u56de\u884c\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3088\u308a\u3082\u3082\u3063\u3068\u983b\u7e41\u306b\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304c\u3044\u3044\u3001\u3068\u30e9\u30e1\u30a2\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u8108\u62cd\u306e\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u3057\u307e\u3057\u3087\u3046\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30e2\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30fb\u30b9\u30b3\u30a2[NPS]\u3092\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u53d6\u5f97\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306b\u6700\u9069\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u7c21\u5358\u306a1\u554f\u306e\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u3067\u3042\u308b\uff1a\u5bb6\u65cf\u3084\u53cb\u4eba\u306b\u3053\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u3092\u85a6\u3081\u308b\u304b\uff1f \u300d\n\n\u300c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u4f1a\u793e\u3092\u63a8\u85a6\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u306a\u3089\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u559c\u3093\u3067\u4f1a\u793e\u3092\u52e7\u3081\u308b\u306a\u3089\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u6c17\u5206\u3092\u5e38\u306b\u628a\u63e1\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u65e5\u3005\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u3044\u3064\u4f55\u3092\u3059\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u8abf\u67fb\u306f\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u300d\u3068\u30de\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u540c\u610f\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300c\u6700\u521d\u306e\u6bb5\u968e\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306b\u5b9f\u65bd\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u3084\u3001\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u3069\u3053\u306b\u30ae\u30e3\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u300d\n\n\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u697d\u3057\u3080\n\n\u4e16\u754c\u304c\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u3084\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306e\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u306b\u3064\u308c\u3001\u304b\u3064\u3066\u306f\u5171\u6709\u306e\u5834\u3067\u8d77\u304d\u3066\u3044\u305f\u4eba\u9593\u7684\u306a\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u304c\u5931\u308f\u308c\u3084\u3059\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30ae\u30e3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u793e\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5834\u6240\u306f\u554f\u984c\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u610f\u56f3\u7684\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3081\u3070\u3001\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u74b0\u5883\u3084\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u74b0\u5883\u3067\u3082\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u8d77\u3053\u308a\u3046\u308b\u3002\n\n\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u540c\u3058\u5834\u6240\u306b\u884c\u304f\u672c\u5f53\u306e\u7406\u7531\u304c\u306a\u3044\u306e\u306a\u3089\u3001\u697d\u3057\u3080\u305f\u3081\u306b\u884c\u304f\u306e\u3060\u3002\u300c\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306f\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u30b3\u30a2\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30e9\u30e1\u30a2\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3088\u304f\u50cd\u304d\u3001\u3088\u304f\u904a\u3076\u3002\u300d\n\n\u540c\u793e\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30d4\u30af\u30eb\u30b9\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u30c8\u30fc\u30ca\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u5b50\u72ac\u3092\u62b1\u3063\u3053\u3059\u308b\u30d1\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u307e\u3067\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4f01\u753b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3084\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u793e\u54e1\u3068\u77e5\u308a\u5408\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u7b11\u3063\u305f\u308a\u5b50\u72ac\u3068\u62b1\u304d\u5408\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u307f\u3093\u306a\u3092\u672c\u5f53\u306e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3067\u77e5\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30d0\u30fc\u30c1\u30e3\u30eb\u3067\u3082\u53ef\u80fd\u3060\u30021Password\u306e\u30ab\u30ca\u30ef\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u8077\u5834\u306b\u904a\u3073\u611f\u899a\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u30d0\u30fc\u30c1\u30e3\u30eb\u30cf\u30c3\u30ab\u30bd\u30f3\u3092\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u96c6\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u56db\u534a\u671f\u306b\u4e00\u5ea6\u307b\u3069\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3068\u306f\u5168\u304f\u95a2\u4fc2\u306e\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u6642\u9593\u3092\u793e\u54e1\u306b\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u904a\u3073\u5fc3\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u904a\u3073\u5fc3\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u307f\u3093\u306a\u3092\u8208\u596e\u3055\u305b\u3001\u304a\u4e92\u3044\u3092\u77e5\u308a\u3001\u697d\u3057\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u6210\u9577\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30ae\u30e3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u793e\u304c\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u305f\u300c\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u8077\u5834\u306e\u73fe\u72b6\u300d\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u306e41\uff05\u304c\u3001\u3088\u308a\u660e\u78ba\u306a\u76ee\u6a19\u3068\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u30ac\u30a4\u30c0\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u6b32\u3057\u3044\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u90e8\u4e0b\u306e\u6210\u9577\u306e\u9053\u7b4b\u3092\u5ff5\u982d\u306b\u7f6e\u304d\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u884c\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306b\u884c\u3051\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u624b\u52a9\u3051\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u90e8\u4e0b\u306e\u500b\u3005\u306e\u6210\u9577\u3068\u767a\u9054\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30ab\u30ca\u30ef\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\u3084AI\u306b\u643a\u308f\u308a\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306b\u3082\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4eba\u3092\u3001\u79c1\u304c\u3064\u306a\u3050\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\u3084AI\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306b\u3082\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4eba\u7269\u306e\u9593\u3092\u3064\u306a\u3050\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u8a8d\u8b58\u3068\u540c\u69d8\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u304b\u306b\u6ce8\u610f\u3092\u6255\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300c\u8ab0\u304b\u306b\u3042\u308b\u65b9\u5411\u3092\u6307\u3057\u793a\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u5f7c\u3089\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u8208\u5473\u6df1\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5f8c\u3067\u77e5\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7d4c\u9a13\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30e9\u30e1\u30a2\u306f\u3001\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3053\u305d\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u6210\u9577\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u652f\u6301\u8005\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6307\u5c0e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u3060\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u6210\u9577\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u4f1a\u8a71\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u5fc3\u306e\u8aad\u307f\u624b\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u4e0a\u53f8\u3068\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4f1a\u8a71\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3092\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5909\u5316\u3092\u4e57\u308a\u8d8a\u3048\u308b\u624b\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u3059\u308b\n\n\u300c\u4e16\u754c\u304c\u5909\u5316\u3057\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u305d\u308c\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3068\u304d\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u60aa\u3044\u53cd\u5fdc\u3092\u793a\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30ab\u30ca\u30ef\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u5909\u5316\u306f\u8ab0\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u8f9b\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3002\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3084\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30c8\u30b3\u30eb\u306e\u66f4\u65b0\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u3078\u306e\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u7684\u306a\u5371\u6a5f\u3078\u306e\u5bfe\u5fdc\u306a\u3069\u306a\u3069\u3002\u300c\u306a\u305c\u305d\u306e\u5909\u5316\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u4f4e\u4e0b\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u305d\u3053\u3067\u5f7c\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u5909\u5316\u306e\u80cc\u5f8c\u306b\u3042\u308b\u7406\u7531\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u7d30\u5fc3\u306e\u6ce8\u610f\u3092\u6255\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u611f\u60c5\u7684\u306a\u89b3\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u65e5\u3005\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6d3b\u52d5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u304c\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306b\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u306e\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u624b\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3002\n\n\u5909\u9769\u306f\u30de\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3060\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u5909\u9769\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u30a2\u30fc\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u9280\u884c\u3067\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u7686\u3092\u305d\u306e\u9053\u3078\u3068\u5c0e\u304d\u305f\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u8eab\u306b\u3064\u3051\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u8077\u3092\u5931\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u308b\u4eba\u3082\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u6016\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u306e\u5909\u9769\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3084\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u518d\u6559\u80b2\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u8077\u5834\u3067\u652f\u63f4\u3084\u6642\u9593\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u542b\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u304c\u767a\u4fe1\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5f8c\u306e1\u5e74\u9593\u3067\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306f21\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3082\u8df3\u306d\u4e0a\u304c\u308a\u3001\u9a5a\u304f\u3079\u304d\u6210\u679c\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300c\u9280\u884c\u696d\u52d9\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u3042\u308b\u7537\u6027\uff08\u6280\u8853\u8077\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\uff09\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u5b66\u3076\u3053\u3068\u306b\u8208\u5473\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u4f1a\u793e\u306f\u5f7c\u306b\u8a31\u53ef\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3001\u6642\u9593\u3001\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3001\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30fb\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c8\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3064\u3064\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u524d\u5411\u304d\u306a\u5909\u5316\u3092\u7d39\u4ecb\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306f\u6bce\u6708\u300c\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30c8\u30fc\u30af\u300d\u3092\u958b\u50ac\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u81ea\u3089\u306e\u5909\u9769\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a9e\u308b\u30d0\u30fc\u30c1\u30e3\u30eb\u30fb\u30a4\u30d9\u30f3\u30c8\u3060\u3002\u300c\u3053\u306e\u30a6\u30a7\u30d3\u30ca\u30fc\u306b\u306f\u6bce\u6708500\u4eba\u307b\u3069\u304c\u53c2\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300c\u3059\u3054\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u304b\u306b\u8033\u3092\u50be\u3051\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u624b\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u9280\u884c\u3068\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u5909\u3048\u305f\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u3082\u5909\u3048\u305f\u3002