従業員エンゲージメントのために：企業文化を改善する10のベストプラクティス
著者: Christina Wood
Contributing writer

従業員エンゲージメントのために：企業文化を改善する10のベストプラクティス

特集
Nov 22, 20232分
IT指導者

エンゲージメントカルチャーは、ビジネスの生産性と従業員の定着率を向上させる。ITリーダーや専門家が、従業員とのつながりを保ち、コミットメントを維持するためのヒントを紹介する。

Business, employees and staff in a meeting, collaboration and discussion for a new project, share ideas and planning. Coworkers, men and women brainstorming, communication and teamwork at the office
クレジットPeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

従業員が仕事から離脱する（しばしば「静かなる退職」と呼ばれる）ことは、その従業員のキャリアの軌道からチーム、会社、そして世界経済まで、あらゆるものにダメージを与える波及効果を引き起こす。ギャラップ社は、この現象が2022年に7.8兆ドルの経済損失をもたらすと見積もっている。

従業員エンゲージメントとは何か？従業員エンゲージメントとは、従業員が自分の仕事、チームメイト、職場、組織全体に対して抱くつながり、コミットメント、献身の気持ちのことである。また、一般的には、従業員のつながりを育むために企業が行う一連の取り組みを指す。

残念ながら、世界の従業員の約23％しか仕事にエンゲージしていない。幸運な少数の従業員は、仕事に意義を見出し、チームや組織とのつながりを感じ、自分の仕事に誇りを感じている。リーダーは、人々が自分の仕事についてどう感じるかに多大な影響を与える。ギャラップ社の『State of the Global Workforce 2023 Report』によると、回答者の41％が、エンゲージメントの欠如の原因はリーダーシップと職場風土にあると答えている。職場風土を改善することで、静かな退職を阻止し、社員が辞める前に声を上げることができる。

従業員エンゲージメントに深く取り組んでいるリーダーに、ベストプラクティスを教えてもらった。以下がそのヒントだ。

表彰する

最近のギャラップ社／ワークヒューマン社の調査によると、充実感があり、信頼でき、公平で、パーソナライズされ、企業文化に組み込まれている従業員表彰は、従業員エンゲージメントにとって非常に重要であり、それが損益につながることもある。もちろん、コツはこれをうまくやることだ。ランダムにギフトカードを配るのは楽しいが、エンゲージメントを高める効果はほとんどない。その調査によると、正しい認識を得るには、まず質問から始めることだ： 従業員はどのように評価されるのが好きか？

Datasite社のCHROであるデブ・ラミアは「万能の解決策はない」と言う。

静かにお礼を言いたい人もいれば、公的なイベントを好む人もいる。より多くの機会を求める人もいれば、より多くの仕事で報われることを嫌う人もいる。昇進を望む人もいれば、今のままで好きな技術に携わりたい人もいるし、家族と過ごす時間を増やしたい人もいる。

しかし、ギャラップ社によれば、報酬を正しく与えれば、ほぼ即座に利益を得ることができる。生産性は向上し、安全事故や欠勤は減少する。

部下との時間を大切にする

YakTrak社のCOOであるブラッドリー・トーマスは、「リーダーが部下と過ごす時間を増やすことで、成果は大幅に向上する」と言う。管理業務に集中するのではなく、コーチング、目標設定、指導に時間を費やすと彼は言う。

1PasswordのCTO、ペドロ・カナワティは言う。「チームレビューも行い、達成度や、何が邪魔をしているか、仕事についてどう感じているかなどを話す。また、チームメンバーと1対1で話をしたり、”ペドロとのコーヒー “と称して5人で座って何でも質問できる会を開催したりすることもある。」

部下を知ることは複雑である必要はない。社交的なスキルも必要ない。「ただ、自分のことを聞くことから会話を始めるだけでいい。彼らの経験、育った場所、伝統について尋ねるのだ。会う理由が何であれ、人間としてつながる時間をとろう。そうすることで、どのような評価が適切なのかから、彼らが自分のキャリアをどこに進めたいのかまで、あらゆることを理解できるようになる。」

心理的安全を作り出す

人は心理的に安全だと感じるとき、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮する。この感覚は人間にとって非常に重要であり、社会科学者はこれを人間の基本的欲求と考えている。それが欠けていると、人は発言したり、リスクを冒したり、懸念を表面に出したりしなくなる。アイデアを共有したり、最高の仕事をしたりすることもない。マッキンゼーによると、従業員の89％が心理的安全性は職場で不可欠なものだと考えている。

職場に心理的安全性を築くには、従業員を知ることから始まる。しかし、そのためには、自分の意見を聞いてもらい、不満や懸念をぶつけても罰せられることはないと知ってもらうことも必要だ。

たとえば、頼りにしている人が何かつらいことがあると打ち明けたら、適切に対応することが重要だ。「サポートしてあげてください」とカナワティは言う。「それを乗り越える手助けをする。こうすることで、チームは彼らの背中を追いかけ、単に歯車としてではなく、人間として気にかけていることが伝わる。」

ミスを認めても安全であることを明確にすることで、心理的な安全性も築くことができる。カナワティは言う。「非を認めない事後報告は、このための良い方法です。「私たちは失敗やミスがあったときにインシデント・レビューを行う。冒頭で、誰のせいにもしたくないと宣言するんだ」。

さらに一歩進んで、カナワティは自らの過ちを率直に認める。「リーダーが望む行動を示すことは重要だ。私はしばしば、いつ失敗したか、どのように失敗したか、そして挽回するために何をしたかを分かち合う。苦難を乗り越え、そこからどう学んだかをオープンにする」。

意味の探求に参加する

人間にとって最大の原動力のひとつは仕事の意味である。人々が自分にとって重要なことをしているとき、そしてそれが自分の進みたい方向へと導いているとき、彼らはエンゲージメントのスイートスポットにいる。すべての人が同じように意味を見出すとは限らないが、人々が意味を探すのを手助けすることで、エンゲージメントを築くことができる。

「エンゲージメントは、従業員が組織、部署、チームメイト、仕事との一体感を感じることで生まれる」とインフォマティカのSVP兼CIOであるグレーム・トンプソンは言う。「従業員にとって意味のあることに貢献しているか？」

仕事そのものに意義を見出すこともある。しかし、そうでない場合は、会社の使命や自分のキャリア目標、あるいは顧客を幸せにすることに意義を見出すことができる。

ネクストPRのCOOであるジェリ・ジョンソンは、「チームメンバーのやる気を維持するためには、自分の仕事とのつながりや価値を感じてもらわなければならない」と言う。「リーダーとしての私たちの仕事は、会社とメンバーの両方にとって意味のある役割を作ることだ。社員の好きなことを見つけ、その情熱をプロジェクトに反映させる。意味と仕事が一致することで、従業員の生産性が向上するだけでなく、チームメンバーは自分のスキルが重要であると感じるようになる。」

価値観を実践するヒーローを作る

Growthspaceの共同設立者兼CEOであるオマー・グラスは、「価値観や文化でエンゲージメントを高めるのは簡単だ。実行するのは難しい。しかし、シンプルなのだ。」と言う・

まず価値観を明確に定義する。「そして、それぞれのバリューが何を意味し、どのような行動がそれにつながり、何がそうでないのかを明確にする」と彼は言う。「これはすべて非常に具体的でなければならない。

次に、それらの行動をモデル化し、仕事の中に組み込んでいく。「何度も、何度も、何度も行動しなければならない。あなたが口先だけでなく、行動していることをみんなに知ってもらうのだ」。

これを達成する最善の方法は、それをリーダーの仕事の一部にすることだ。「これはCEOの仕事だ」と彼は言う。

CEO、あるいは価値観の浸透を任されている人物は、この聖火を持ち続けることに同意したら、それをあらゆることに取り入れるべきだ。「グラスは言う。日々のコミュニケーションに使う。会議のテーマやクロージング・メッセージに取り入れる。ソーシャルメディアで話題にする。会話の中に組み込む。この価値観の伝道者になるのだ。」

そして、人を評価する方法の一部にするのだ。「誰かがバリューを実践するたびに、その人を褒めるのだ。価値観を実践するヒーローを作るのだ。」

エンゲージメントを測定する

「エンゲージメントを測定することは極めて重要だ」とDatasiteのラミアは言う。「それは従業員エンゲージメント調査から始まる。」

どんなに従業員とうまくつながったとしても、間違った印象を持たれてしまうかもしれない。アンケートを実施することで、従業員がどう感じているかという現実的な指標が得られる。カルチャーアンプによれば、「従業員エンゲージメント調査は、効果的な意思決定を行うために必要な数字と洞察を与えてくれる。最新の調査結果を過去の調査データと比較することで、エンゲージメントの経年変化を追跡することができる。調査は、抽象的な概念を実行可能な洞察に変換するのにも役立つ。」

しかし、エンゲージメント調査にはトップダウンの支援が必要だ。リーダーは調査から知識を得て、学んだことに基づいて行動する必要がある。また、AIのサマリーやデータの読み出しだけを読んではいけない、とアーベスト銀行のチーフ・トランスフォーメーション＆オペレーション・オフィサー、ローラ・マーリングは言う。「人々が書いたものを実際に読まなければならない。」

これは大変なことのように感じるかもしれないが、その価値は十分にあると彼女は言う。マーリングのチームは全従業員からのフィードバックを読んでいる。「そしてそれを集計する。各リーダーは、自分のチームのフィードバックを読み、それを集計し、”私たちは何に取り組む必要があるのか？”と言う責任がある」。

頻繁に人々の脈を取る

エンゲージメント調査は、開始から終了まで数カ月かかることもあり、通常は年1回行われる。だから、それよりももっと頻繁にチェックするのがいい、とラメアは言う。

「脈拍のチェックをしましょう」と彼女は言う。「ネット・プロモーター・スコア[NPS]を簡単に取得するのは、これに最適である。これは、簡単な1問のチェックである：家族や友人にこの会社を薦めるか？ 」

「従業員が会社を推薦してくれるなら、それは大きなことです」と彼女は言う。「従業員が喜んで会社を勧めるなら、それは大きなことです」と彼女は言う。

このチェックによって、従業員の気分を常に把握することができる。また、日々のエンゲージメントを高めるために、いつ何をすべきかを知ることもできる。

「調査は重要だ」とマーリングは同意する。「最初の段階だけでなく、継続的に実施することで、プロセスの状況や、やっていることのどこにギャップがあるのかを確認することができる」

一緒に楽しむ

世界がハイブリッドやリモートワークの環境に移行するにつれ、かつては共有の場で起きていた人間的なつながりが失われやすくなった。しかし、ギャラップ社の調査によると、場所は問題ではない。リーダーが意図的に取り組めば、リモート環境やハイブリッド環境でもエンゲージメントは起こりうる。

仕事のために同じ場所に行く本当の理由がないのなら、楽しむために行くのだ。「楽しみは私たちのコアバリューです」とラメアは言う。「私たちはよく働き、よく遊ぶ。」

同社では、ピクルスボールトーナメントから子犬を抱っこするパーティーまで、あらゆることを企画している。「仕事やプロジェクトを通じてだけでなく、社員と知り合うことで、笑ったり子犬と抱き合ったりすることができる。みんなを本当のレベルで知ることができる。」

これはバーチャルでも可能だ。1Passwordのカナワティのチームは、職場に遊び感覚をもたらすバーチャルハッカソンをするために集まっている。「四半期に一度ほど、仕事とは全く関係のないことに取り組む時間を社員に与えています」と彼は言う。「そして、遊び心のあるアプローチを取るようにしている。そして、遊び心のあるアプローチを取るようにしている。そうすることで、みんなを興奮させ、お互いを知り、楽しむことができる。」

成長を促進する

ギャラップ社が実施した「グローバル職場の現状」調査では、回答者の41％が、より明確な目標と強力なガイダンスが欲しいと答えている。リーダーは部下の成長の道筋を念頭に置き、彼らが行きたいところに行けるように手助けしなければならない。

「私は部下の個々の成長と発達に重点を置いています」とカナワティは言う。「機械学習やAIに携わりたいと話しているにもかかわらず、その機会を得られていないような人を、私がつなぐことができる。機械学習やAIに取り組みたいと話しているにもかかわらず、その機会を得られていないような人物の間をつなぐことができる。」

認識と同様、人々が何を望んでいるかに注意を払わないと、これはうまくいかないことがある。「誰かにある方向を指し示して、それが彼らにとって興味深いものでなかったことを後で知ったという経験がある」と彼は言う。

ラメアは、だからこそ、人々が自分自身の成長のための支持者になるように指導することが重要なのだと言う。「マネジャーが成長について会話できるようにすることが重要です」と彼女は言う。「しかし、マネジャーは心の読み手ではない。だから、自分のキャリアについて上司とどのように会話するかを従業員にコーチすることも重要だ。」

変化を乗り越える手助けをする

「世界が変化し、人々がそれを理解できないとき、彼らは悪い反応を示す」とカナワティは言う。「変化は誰にとっても辛いものだ。」

しかし、変化は必要だ。ツールやセキュリティ・プロトコルの更新、市場への対応、世界的な危機への対応などなど。「なぜその変化が必要なのか、人々が理解できない場合、エンゲージメントは低下する」と彼は言う。

そこで彼は、人々が変化の背後にある理由を理解できるよう、細心の注意を払っている。「私は、感情的な観点から、彼らが何をしているのか、日々どのように活動しているのか、そして彼らのプロジェクトが会社の成功にどのように役立つのかを理解する手助けをする」。

変革はマーリングの仕事だ。「私たちは変革を行なっているのです」と彼女はアーベスト銀行での仕事について語る。「私たちは皆をその道へと導きたいのです」と彼女は言う。しかし、変革に必要なスキルを身につけなければ、職を失うことになると考える人もいるかもしれない。これは怖いことだ。だから、彼女の変革の一部には、スキルアップやスキル再教育のために職場で支援や時間を提供することも含まれている。

このメッセージが発信された後の1年間で、従業員のエンゲージメントは21ポイントも跳ね上がり、驚くべき成果もあった。「銀行業務チームのある男性（技術職ではない）は、コードを学ぶことに興味を持っていた。会社は彼に許可を与え、時間、ツール、サポートを与えた。彼はクラウド・アーキテクトになりつつあります」と彼女は言う。

こうした前向きな変化を紹介するために、同社は毎月「トランスフォーメーション・トーク」を開催している。これは、人々が自らの変革について語るバーチャル・イベントだ。「このウェビナーには毎月500人ほどが参加する。「すごいことです」と彼女は言う。

人々が何を望んでいるかに耳を傾け、それを実現する手助けをすることは、銀行とキャリアを変えただけでなく、従業員のエンゲージメントをも変えた。

著者： Christina Wood
Contributing writer

