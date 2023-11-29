4 remedies to avoid cloud app migration headaches

So plan for that in advance, adds Holcombe. “Don’t sign with a provider unless you have an agreement so you know how to get your data out and how to replicate those software services elsewhere,” he says.

But even if having an adequate ETL strategy can ensure you can move data between providers in a structured way and in a usable format, says Del Giudice, those plans are often non-existent. “Although cloud service providers emphasize the use of open platforms and data access protocols, which in theory are easy to use, network limitations and security to access these services are often overlooked,” he says.

When deciding which cloud-native services to use, sometimes organizations have no choice. Security is a good example. “If your security needs are high, generic cyber security might not be sufficient,” says Holcombe. The more specific your needs, the more rigid the service gets in terms of vendor lock-in. And companies with data-intensive operations face both storage and bandwidth issues, he says, adding that PaaS and IaaS providers use both as competitive differentiators. “If you’re trying to leverage high performance with both, that’s sticky,” he says.

Holcombe follows what he calls the “black spruce” approach to customizations that leverage native services. Just as the black spruce keeps its branches close to its trunk, USPTO keeps its customizations as “skinny” as possible, he says. Not only does that reduce lock-in, but it ensures the organization isn’t saddled with what he calls an overladen and costly versioning path.

Calusinski takes a similar approach. “Most PaaS options have a core capability and a set of ancillary capabilities,” he says. We limit the number of ancillary capabilities and focus on the core.”

Jeff Calusinski, SVP and CTO, USAA USAA

The same goes for SaaS-based applications, Holcombe adds — a maxim his team followed after moving from Remedy to ServiceNow and Salesforce. “Don’t customize a lot, and be able to change out when you need to,” he says. “We’re not beholden to them and it’s been a good structural platform. But if it’s overladen with optimizations, you’re stuck.”

This time, however, Calusinski approaches things differently. “With SaaS platforms, we adopt as much of the platform as possible because as a business we don’t see enough differentiation [in] vendor capabilities, and the probability of change is low.”

Head off potential moving pains

It’s clear that migrating between cloud providers presents myriad challenges. These include compatibility issues, security concerns, the need for extensive application reconfiguration, and dealing with images based on old operating systems and outdated technology stacks that won’t seamlessly integrate into a new environment. Transferring large amounts of data can also lead to downtime and potential data loss, and ensuring consistent performance and scalability during the transition is crucial. “Managing these challenges requires meticulous planning, thorough testing, and a well-defined rollback strategy,” says Del Giudice.

Also, key failure points for PaaS migrations include not meeting cost or business expectations, underskilled resources, lack of standardization and security foundations, not leveraging cloud-native features, security and compliance concerns, and not adopting a cloud operating model.

Del Giudice recommends a six-step approach for any organization considering migrating between cloud providers. First, evaluate the subscription model to make sure it aligns with your ROI goals. Adopt a hybrid cloud approach. Use cloud-agnostic solutions wherever possible to keep your future migration options open. When using native cloud services, design your applications with abstraction layers. Invest in data migration planning, testing, and backup strategies to mitigate risks. And review and adjust licensing agreements as needed.

Weigh your options carefully

Always look at transition costs and data ownership when considering any cloud provider transition, says Calusinski.

And when it comes to striking a balance between using native cloud services that increase lock-in versus staying agnostic, there’s no right answer, says Holcombe, only an optimal one for your organization and its mission. The question, he says, is whether the cloud-based application aligns with your organization’s mission and offers the best value for accomplishing that over time. “If you have an overly complex cost infrastructure, you can’t change when the business model changes,” he says, adding to keep your options open as the USPTO has with a multi-cloud architecture by design. “My primary reason was to have competition between service providers,” he says.

When strategizing a cloud migration, it’s important to be mindful of pricing models, says Del Giudice. “Explore potential cost-saving plans, and factor in data transfer costs,” he says. “This approach is vital to prevent unexpected spikes in cloud operating expenses and ensure alignment with your budgetary constraints.” When executing a migration strategy, consider two other factors, he adds. First, what services, such as microservices or serverless, are available from the cloud service providers to facilitate migration? You’ll need to decide between using customized solutions or managed services from the cloud provider, which generate vendor lock-in risks. Second, the cloud provider may offer incentive programs for migrating applications, with discounts that can be substantial for large migrations.

By their nature, cloud migrations can be risky. But CIOs who plan ahead and are persistent enough to go through this process may see more cost-effective cloud services and pricing models, improved scalability and resource allocation, and enhanced performance and responsiveness. “Reduced vendor lock-in fosters greater agility and innovation,” says Del Giudice. “Ultimately, cloud migration can drive greater competitiveness, innovation and efficiency.”