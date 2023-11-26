CIO50 Middle East 2023: Introducing the top 50 tech leaders in the Middle East

CIO Middle East is proud to unveil the expanded CIO50 Middle East Awards in 2023, recognizing the top 50 senior technology executives driving innovation, strengthening resiliency, and influencing rapid change across the Middle East.

The CIO50 Middle East Awards are aligned with Foundry’s global awards program and are viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise. In 2021, CIO Middle East launched the first edition of the CIO50 Awards in the region, honouring transformational, inspirational, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels across the Middle East.

Technology leadership in numbers and words

Leaders of the CIO50 Middle East award winners collectively hold responsibility for more than 40,000 IT employees across the Middle East, averaging more than 500 staff members per organization. The list covers a range of technology positions, spanning CIO, CISO, CTO, and CDO, in addition to transformation, business, and executive roles across five countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

More than 15 industry sectors were represented as well, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, banking, real estate, telecommunications, aviation, government, transport, utilities, and trade unions.

The CIO50 Middle East awardee list highlights technology executives focused on creation and development, building first-to-market projects capable of overcoming the pandemic and setting the business up for future growth.

Such work also cements CIO50 Middle East as the leading awards program for technology leaders in the region, forming part of a broader worldwide initiative alongside the CIO50 Australia, CIO50 New Zealand, CIO100 ASEAN and CIO100 India Awards. These are in addition to CIO100 Awards in the US and UK.