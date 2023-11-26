CIO50 Middle East 2023: Introducing the top 50 tech leaders in the Middle East

CIO Middle East is proud to unveil the expanded CIO50 Middle East Awards in 2023, recognizing the top 50 senior technology executives driving innovation, strengthening resiliency, and influencing rapid change across the Middle East.\n\nThe CIO50 Middle East Awards are aligned with Foundry\u2019s global awards program and are viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise. In 2021, CIO Middle East launched the first edition of the CIO50 Awards in the region, honouring transformational, inspirational, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels across the Middle East.\n\nTechnology leadership in numbers and words\n\nLeaders of the CIO50 Middle East award winners collectively hold responsibility for more than 40,000 IT employees across the Middle East, averaging more than 500 staff members per organization. The list covers a range of technology positions, spanning CIO, CISO, CTO, and CDO, in addition to transformation, business, and executive roles across five countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.\n\nMore than 15 industry sectors were represented as well, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, banking, real estate, telecommunications, aviation, government, transport, utilities, and trade unions.\n\nThe CIO50 Middle East awardee list highlights technology executives focused on creation and development, building first-to-market projects capable of overcoming the pandemic and setting the business up for future growth.\n\nSuch work also cements CIO50 Middle East as the leading awards program for technology leaders in the region, forming part of a broader worldwide initiative alongside the CIO50 Australia, CIO50 New Zealand, CIO100 ASEAN and CIO100 India Awards. These are in addition to CIO100 Awards in the US and UK.\n\nMantrac Group\u2019s Fady Sleiman takes top honors\n\nThe top-ranked technology leader in 2023 is Fady Sleiman, Group Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer at Matrac Group and his team are leading a digital-first agenda, enabling Mantrac Group\u2019s digital transformation journey while supporting the efficient and profitable operation of the company. Fady has held a number of group global roles such as CIO, CDO, CTO and chief advisor roles within the region for more than 20 years. Executing the transformations required changing the operating model, culture and launching new product lines and businesses.\n\nThe top 10 CIO50 Middle East awardees:\n\nThe complete list of CIO50 Awards winners listed alphabetically\n\nSPECIAL CATEGORIES\n\nCIO OF THE YEAR\n\nCISO OF THE YEAR\n\nLEADERSHIP IN INNOVATION\n\nLEADERSHIP IN THE WORKPLACE\n\nVISIONARY OF THE YEAR\n\nESPECIAL RECOGNITION TO\n\nIT TEAM OF THE YEAR\n\nIT TEAM LEADER IN SUSTAINABILITY\n\nIT TEAM LEADER IN INNOVATION\n\nIT TEAM LEADER IN CULTURE \n\nIT TEAM LEADER IN CUSTOMER VALUE\n\nIT TEAM LEADER IN TALENT\n\nThe CIO50 Middle East Awards criteria\n\nCIO50 Middle East was judged on the core pillars of innovation, culture and diversity, workplace, data intelligence and cybersecurity, honoring transformational, inspiring, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels within the Middle East.\n\nAll entries were reviewed by a select and independent CIO50 Middle East judging panel, Debbie Botha, Women in AI Middle East, Arturo Garcia, ex-CIO and Founder&CEO at Portvision, Mario Moreno del Toro, Editorial Coordinator Computerworld and CSO Foundry Spain and Victoria Mendes, Research Manager at IDC MEA, who rated each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list. The most powerful nominations provided real-world examples of where technology and digital chiefs are successfully providing value to organizations, driving innovation and leading teams.