Steps Gerresheimer takes to transform its IT

By mid-2023, Walldorf-based Gerresheimer had its IT strategy revised, and a central component of this was its cloud journey, for which CIO Zafer Nalbant and his team built a hybrid environment consisting of a public cloud part based on Microsoft Azure, and a private cloud part that runs in a data center completely managed by T-Systems. And according to Nalbant, IT can freely decide and adapt which systems and applications run in which cloud environment.

“Over the next three years, all 54 locations will gradually migrate to this cloud environment,” he says. Only production software and machines that can’t have latency remain on site.

At the same time, Gerresheimer is building an IoT platform. “In the future, we’ll connect all production and application servers to this and build our own data lake,” he says, adding that the next step will be to use AI there to learn from their own data.

Evaluate everything

The technological realignment also requires a change in the IT strategy. “In the past, IT was mainly concerned with resolving tickets and ensuring availability,” he says. But today, Gerresheimer is increasingly relying on the cloud and purchasing IT management services from managed service providers to ensure high availability. This not only frees up IT time and resources to focus more on supporting business operations, but is intended to generate greater added value for business processes and company success. “We want to push forward digitalization and AI together with the business areas,” says Nalbant.

For this purpose, central, cross-divisional teams are set up for important company processes to take stock of the processes and evaluate how they can be standardized, digitized, automated, and supported by AI.

The goal is to optimize around 70% of the processes in the specialist departments at the 54 locations by 2028.