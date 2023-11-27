台頭するチーフ・トランスフォーメーション・オフィサー

\u591a\u304f\u306eIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u305d\u3046\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u30ea\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u30c9\u30fb\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u3082\u8907\u6570\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u540c\u696d\u4ed6\u793e\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308a\u3001\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u4e8c\u91cd\u306e\u5f79\u5272\uff08\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u540c\u6642\u306b\u3001\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30bf\u30b9\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u5909\u9769\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\uff09\u306f\u3001\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u5bfe\u7acb\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u6700\u9ad8\u6280\u8853\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u8907\u96d1\u3055\u3068\u6280\u8853\u7684\u8ca0\u50b5\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3068IT\u306e\u8fd1\u4ee3\u5316\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002CTO\uff08\u6700\u9ad8\u5909\u9769\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\uff09\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u4f7f\u547d\u306f\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u52b9\u7387\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u4f01\u696d\u5909\u9769\u306e\u9663\u982d\u6307\u63ee\u3092\u57f7\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u3053\u306e2\u3064\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u610f\u56f3\u7684\u306b\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u5206\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5927\u304d\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u5909\u9769\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u3067\u306f\u59a5\u5354\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u91d1\u878d\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30fb\u4fdd\u967a\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30fb\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u517c\u6700\u9ad8\u6280\u8853\u30fb\u5909\u9769\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\uff08CTTO\uff09\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u3001\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e2\u3064\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u7570\u306a\u308b\u8003\u3048\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300cCIO\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u5ef6\u9577\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5909\u9769\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5225\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u826f\u3044\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u518d\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3068\u5bfe\u8a71\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\u3002\n\n\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u3001\u8907\u96d1\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30c9\u30aa\u30d5\u306e\u8b70\u8ad6\u3092\u81ea\u5df1\u7533\u544a\u3059\u308b\u6e96\u5099\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u3082\u3001\u559c\u3093\u3067\u3067\u304d\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u3082\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u5909\u9769\u52aa\u529b\u306e\u76e3\u7763\u306b\u5c02\u5ff5\u3059\u308b\u5f79\u8077\u3092\u6b63\u5f0f\u306b\u8a2d\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u5897\u3048\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092CIO\u304c\u62c5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3001\u53ce\u76ca\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u69cb\u9020\u306e\u5909\u9769\u306f\u4ee5\u524d\u304b\u3089\u9032\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u304d\u305f\u304c\u3001\u3053\u3053\u6570\u5e74\u306f\u5909\u5316\u304c\u52a0\u901f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6280\u8853\u3092\u99c6\u4f7f\u3057\u305f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3001\u30a8\u30af\u30b9\u30da\u30ea\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u3001\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u304c\u3001\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u6700\u4e2d\u3084\u305d\u306e\u4f59\u6ce2\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u53ce\u76ca\u306e\u78ba\u4fdd\u3068\u4e8b\u696d\u306e\u904b\u55b6\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u7a3c\u50cd\u3057\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u6280\u8853\u9762\u306f\u7279\u306b\u6d3b\u767a\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002Foundry\u306e2022\u5e74\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30ea\u30b5\u30fc\u30c1\u306e\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u306e3\u5206\u306e2\u8fd1\u304f\uff0861%\uff09\u304c\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u7684\u306a\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u6226\u7565\u306e\u7b56\u5b9a\u3068\u5b9f\u884c\u3092\u4f59\u5100\u306a\u304f\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30022023\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u306b\u3001\u56de\u7b54\u7d44\u7e54\u306e93\uff05\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6226\u7565\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u305f\u3001\u307e\u305f\u306f\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306e\u6ce2\u304c\u7d9a\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u8ab0\u3082\u3084\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u306a\u3044\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u5909\u9769\u6d3b\u52d5\u304c\u6025\u901f\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u5909\u9769\u6d3b\u52d5\u306e\u8235\u53d6\u308a\u3092\u3059\u308b\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u8a2d\u3051\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3001\u5927\u624b\u30d8\u30eb\u30b9\u30b1\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3067\u6700\u9ad8\u5909\u9769\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u305f\u3001\u591a\u696d\u754c\u306eCXO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a2\u30f3\u30b8\u30a7\u30e9\u30fb\u30e8\u30fc\u30b1\u30f3\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u5358\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3092\u8fd1\u4ee3\u5316\u3001\u5408\u7406\u5316\u3001\u6700\u9069\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u771f\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3092\u5909\u9769\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306b\u306f\u3001 \u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u5909\u5316\u3092\u76e3\u7763\u3059\u308b\u4eba\u7269\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u305d\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u6307\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u6b63\u5f0f\u306a\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30fb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u6307\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3001\u5225\u306eC\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306e\u7ba1\u8f44\u3068\u3059\u308b\u304b\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u3084\u5909\u9769\u30a2\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u7bc4\u56f2\u3068\u671f\u9593\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u7570\u306a\u308b\u3002\u3053\u3053\u6570\u5e74\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3068\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u304c\u3001\u5909\u9769\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u52a0\u901f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u4e2d\u5fc3\u7684\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001IT \u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306f\u6b63\u5f0f\u306a\u80a9\u66f8\u304d\u3092\u6301\u305f\u306a\u3044\u307e\u307e\u3067\u3042\u3063\u305f\u30022023\u5e74\u7248\u300cCIO\u306e\u73fe\u72b6\u300d\u8abf\u67fb\u306eIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u306e83\uff05\u304c\u3001CIO\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306e\u5909\u9769\u306e\u5074\u9762\u304c\u4f9d\u7136\u3068\u3057\u3066\u524d\u9762\u306b\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u300184\uff05\u304c\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u6bd4\u8f03\u3057\u3066\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u4e3b\u5c0e\u306b\u3088\u308a\u6df1\u304f\u95a2\u4e0e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u8abf\u67fb\u5bfe\u8c61\u8005\u306e\u534a\u6570\u4ee5\u4e0a\uff0861\uff05\uff09\u304c\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6226\u7565\u5bb6\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u3084\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6226\u7565\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u6a5f\u80fd\u3001\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5f8c\u8005\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306fIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u306e85\uff05\u304c\u6319\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5148\u9032\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306e\u9032\u5316\u306b\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u5f71\u97ff\u304c\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5927\u304d\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001CIO\u304c\u5909\u9769\u306e\u5e3d\u5b50\u3092\u304b\u3076\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u7406\u306b\u304b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30e8\u30fc\u30b1\u30e0\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u5909\u9769\u306e\u672c\u8cea\u304c\u30a2\u30c9\u30ec\u30b9\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u5e02\u5834\u3092\u62e1\u5927\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308b\u306a\u3089\u3070\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u307e\u3063\u305f\u304f\u5225\u306e\u4eba\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u306e\u4f7f\u547d\n\n\u30e8\u30fc\u30b1\u30e0\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u6700\u9ad8\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306b\u4efb\u547d\u3055\u308c\u308b\u524d\u306f\u3001\u30d8\u30eb\u30b9\u30b1\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30d8\u30eb\u30b9\u4e8b\u696d\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u3001\u5f93\u6765\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u53ce\u76ca\u6a5f\u4f1a\u306e\u958b\u62d3\u3092\u547d\u3058\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u30e8\u30fc\u30b1\u30e0\u306f\u3001CTO\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u76f4\u63a5\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u610f\u56f3\u7684\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6226\u7565\u3068\u53ce\u76ca\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3078\u3068\u5c0e\u3044\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u30e8\u30fc\u30b1\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u610f\u56f3\u7684\u306b\u4e8b\u696d\u6226\u7565\u3084\u53ce\u76ca\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3078\u3068\u5411\u304b\u308f\u305b\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u62e1\u5927\u3055\u308c\u305f\u6a29\u9650\u3068\u5f37\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u53ef\u8996\u6027\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u4f01\u696d\u5909\u9769\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306e\u5148\u982d\u306b\u7acb\u3064\u305f\u3081\u306e\u81ea\u7136\u306a\u9078\u629e\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u696d\u754c\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u30d8\u30eb\u30b9\u30b1\u30a2\u306e\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u6210\u9577\u3068\u5909\u9769\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306f\u3001\u305f\u307e\u305f\u307e\u79c1\u304c\u6240\u6709\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30b9\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u8d77\u3053\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\nCTO\u306b\u5c31\u4efb\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3068\u3044\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30e8\u30fc\u30b1\u30e0\u306e\u8077\u52d9\u5185\u5bb9\u3084\u65e5\u3005\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u304c\u5909\u308f\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u80a9\u66f8\u304d\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u306f\u3001\u5909\u9769\u8ab2\u984c\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3092\u78ba\u7acb\u3057\u3001\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306bCIO\u3084\u6280\u8853\u306b\u7279\u5316\u3057\u305f\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u5236\u7d04\u3092\u6392\u9664\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300cCIO\u306b\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306f\u3001\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u304cCIO\u3092\u67a0\u306b\u306f\u3081\u3001\u306a\u305cIT\u4ee5\u5916\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a71\u3059\u306e\u304b\u3068\u7591\u554f\u3092\u62b1\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300c\u80a9\u66f8\u304d\u304c\u5909\u308f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u6587\u5316\u7684\u306bIT\u4ee5\u5916\u306e\u8a71\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8a31\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3002\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u306f\u5909\u9769\u306e\u9375\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\uff08CTO\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306f\uff09\u305d\u308c\u3092\u8868\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30bf\u30b9\u306eIT\u7d44\u7e54\u3068\u6280\u8853\u6226\u7565\u309210\u5e74\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066\u76e3\u7763\u3057\u305f\u5f8c\u30012022\u5e74\u306b\u5909\u9769\u306e\u624b\u7db1\u3092\u63e1\u3063\u305f\u3002\u540c\u793e\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u9762\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3084\u7d44\u7e54\u69cb\u9020\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u6539\u9769\u306e\u771f\u3063\u53ea\u4e2d\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3002\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6226\u7565\u3068\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u6df1\u3044\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u6301\u3061\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306b\u629c\u64e2\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u3001CIO\u306e\u30dd\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u6b8b\u3059\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u306b\u3001CTTO\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u7d71\u5408\u3057\u3066\u4e21\u65b9\u306e\u8077\u52d9\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a34\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\n\u5909\u9769\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306e\u5e3d\u5b50\u3092\u304b\u3076\u3063\u305f\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u9685\u304b\u3089\u9685\u307e\u3067\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066C\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u5f79\u54e1\u306b\u50cd\u304d\u304b\u3051\u3066\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u5909\u66f4\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u6587\u5316\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5bfe\u5fdc\u529b\u304c\u3001\u5909\u9769\u76ee\u6a19\uff08\u3053\u306e\u5834\u5408\u306f\u696d\u52d9\u52b9\u7387\u306e\u6539\u5584\uff09\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u6574\u5408\u3057\u3001\u524d\u9032\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30eb\u30a8\u30f3\u30b5\u30fc\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u3002\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u306fCIO\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u8fd1\u4ee3\u5316\u3068\u6280\u8853\u7684\u8ca0\u50b5\u306e\u524a\u6e1b\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u6226\u7565\u304c\u5bfe\u7acb\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30bf\u30b9\u304c\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u72b6\u614b\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u6700\u9069\u5316\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u306f\u3001\u5b8c\u74a7\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a8d\u3081\u308b\u3002\u300c\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3068IT\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5f71\u97ff\u529b\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3001\u900f\u660e\u6027\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u8cac\u4efb\u3082\u3001\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u30fb\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30d6\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u306f\u6b20\u304b\u305b\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u6307\u63ee\u306e\u4e0b\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306f\u554f\u984c\u89e3\u6c7a\u3068\u5909\u9769\u52aa\u529b\u306e\u63a8\u9032\u306b\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u7d5e\u3063\u305f\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u3092\u8a2d\u7acb\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30fb\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u3068\u3001\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u4efb\u52d9\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u5e83\u7bc4\u306a\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u524d\u9032\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u5168\u529b\u3092\u6ce8\u3044\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u4e00\u9023\u306e\u8077\u52d9\u306e\u4e00\u74b0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u65e5\u3005\u3001\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3057\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u7bc4\u56f2\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3001\u8abf\u6574\u3057\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u304c\u5b9f\u884c\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u6c38\u7d9a\u7684\u306a\u727d\u5f15\u529b\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u306e\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u4ed8\u3051\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u8cbb\u3084\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u73fe\u4ee3\u306eCIO\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306f\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u9818\u57df\u306b\u7cbe\u901a\u3057\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30bb\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u78e8\u304d\u3092\u304b\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u6539\u5584\u306e\u9818\u57df\u3001\u4f5c\u696d\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u30ea\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u4eba\u6750\u9762\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001CTTO\u306e\u5909\u9769\u306e\u5074\u9762\u3092\u3001\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306aIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3068\u306f\u4e00\u7dda\u3092\u753b\u3059\u3082\u306e\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4eba\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3068\u3044\u3046\u547c\u79f0\u306f\u8efd\u8996\u3055\u308c\u304c\u3061\u3060\u304c\u3001\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u304b\u3089\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e3\u3064\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306b\u5341\u5206\u306a\u6df1\u3055\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30c6\u30f3\u30b7\u30fc\u3092\u6301\u305f\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u5909\u9769\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308bCIO\u306e\u6709\u6a5f\u7684\u5f79\u5272\n\n\u5f37\u56fa\u306a\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30a2\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30c0\u3092\u6301\u3064CIO\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u306f\u3001\u6b63\u5f0f\u306aCTO\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3068\u30af\u30ed\u30b9\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3042\u307e\u308a\u8208\u5473\u3092\u793a\u3055\u306a\u3044\u8005\u3082\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30ab\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30ca\u30fb\u30a2\u30b0\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u3001\u30ab\u30fc\u30cf\u30fc\u30c8\u306eCIO\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u6295\u5165\u30b9\u30b1\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u3001\u6d41\u901a\u7db2\u306e\u62e1\u5927\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30c4\u30fc\u30fb\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30cb\u30fc\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3001\u3088\u308a\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u88fd\u54c1\u3084\u30d1\u30c3\u30b1\u30fc\u30b8\u3078\u306e\u30b7\u30d5\u30c8\u306a\u3069\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306e\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3092\u4e3b\u5c0e\u3059\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u6570\u30ab\u6708\u524d\u3001\u5909\u9769\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306e\u7acb\u3061\u4e0a\u3052\u3092\u4efb\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u5e79\u90e8\u304c\u9000\u793e\u3057\u305f\u969b\u3001\u30ab\u30fc\u30cf\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u30a2\u30b0\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u306b\u9023\u7d61\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u3001\u5f8c\u4efb\u304c\u6c7a\u307e\u308b\u307e\u3067\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u3092\u7acb\u3061\u4e0a\u3052\u3001\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u76e3\u7763\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3048\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3068\u6253\u8a3a\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u30a2\u30b0\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u3001\u540c\u793e\u3067\u306e\u52e4\u7d9a\u5e74\u6570\u304c\u9577\u304f\uff0820\u5e74\uff09\u3001\u4e8b\u696d\u6226\u7565\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3057\u3001\u90e8\u9580\u6a2a\u65ad\u7684\u306a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u5909\u9769\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u304d\u305f\u5b9f\u7e3e\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30a2\u30b0\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u9577\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u65b9\u5411\u6027\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30c9\u30aa\u30d5\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3057\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u6e96\u5099\u614b\u52e2\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3057\u3001\u7570\u306a\u308b\u6a5f\u80fd\u9593\u306e\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u8b70\u8ad6\u3092\u4ef2\u4ecb\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u306a\u3069\u3001\u5909\u9769\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u540c\u3058\u80fd\u529b\u3084\u7279\u5fb4\u3092\u591a\u304f\u5171\u6709\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061IT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u3001\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u540d\u3092\u51a0\u3055\u305a\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u4e3b\u5c0e\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u305f\u3081\u306e\u4fe1\u983c\u3068\u4fe1\u7528\u3092\u7bc9\u3044\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u30a2\u30b0\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u3001\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306bCTO\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u8208\u5473\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u4e21\u65b9\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u3053\u306a\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u4e0d\u5229\u76ca\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u526f\u696d\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u3048\u306a\u3044\u3002\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u304c\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u79c1\u4e00\u4eba\u3067\u306f\u4e00\u8cab\u3057\u3066\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\n\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u4e21\u6a5f\u80fd\u306f\u91cd\u8907\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001CTO\u306e\u8077\u52d9\u3068\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u76f4\u63a5\u5bfe\u7acb\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u88dc\u5b8c\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001CTO\u304c\u7d44\u7e54\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u3001\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u304f\u306e\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3001CIO\u306f\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30b0\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308bSAIC\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30fb\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u517cCIO\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30fb\u30a4\u30cd\u30fc\u30d6\u30eb\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u62c5\u5f53\u306e\u30cd\u30a4\u30b5\u30f3\u30fb\u30ed\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30ba\u306f\u3001\u300c\u6b63\u3057\u304f\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308c\u3070\u3001\u4e21\u8005\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u4e92\u3044\u306b\u88dc\u5b8c\u3057\u5408\u3046\u3068\u79c1\u306f\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u540c\u3058\u4eba\u306b\u5831\u544a\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3001\u540c\u3058\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3067\u5831\u544a\u3059\u308b\u304b\u306f\u5225\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6226\u7565\u7684\u306b\u4e00\u81f4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u306b\u306a\u308b\u300d\u3002\n\nTruckpro\u793e\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b9\u30ea\u30fb\u30a2\u30c9\u30a5\u30b9\u30df\u30ea\u306f\u3001\u30d8\u30d3\u30fc\u30c7\u30e5\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30fb\u30a2\u30d5\u30bf\u30fc\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u30fb\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u90e8\u54c1\u30fb\u4ed8\u5c5e\u54c1\u306e\u72ec\u7acb\u7cfb\u8ca9\u58f2\u4f1a\u793e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u540c\u793e\u3067\u8d77\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5909\u9769\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u9762\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u8ca0\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u69cb\u9020\u3084\u6587\u5316\u7684\u89b3\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u76e3\u7763\u3059\u308b\u30b3\u30fc\u30dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30c8\u30fb\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u62c5\u5f53\u526f\u793e\u9577\u3068\u5354\u50cd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002Truckpro\u306f\u6b63\u5f0f\u306aCTO\u3092\u4efb\u547d\u3057\u3066\u304a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u30a2\u30c9\u30a5\u30b9\u30df\u30ea\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u4e00\u751f\u306e\u3046\u3061\u306b\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u5909\u9769\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306f\u9650\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u4e00\u904e\u6027\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300cCTO\u306f\u6642\u9593\u3092\u62d8\u675f\u3055\u308c\u308b\u5f79\u5272\u3060\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u4e3b\u5f35\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300c\u6570\u5e74\u3054\u3068\u306b\u4f01\u696d\u6587\u5316\u3084\u4e8b\u696d\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u5f7c\u3084\u4ed6\u306eIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304cCTO\u306e\u80a9\u66f8\u304d\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306b\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306fCIO\u304c\u3059\u3067\u306b\u5909\u9769\u306e\u6307\u63ee\u3068\u3044\u3046\u91cd\u52b4\u50cd\u3092\u3053\u306a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u95a2\u4fc2\u306a\u3044\u3068\u30a2\u30c9\u30a5\u30b9\u30df\u30ea\u306f\u4e3b\u5f35\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300cCIO\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3059\u3067\u306b\u5909\u9769\u306e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u306e\u3060\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3064\u3082\u308a\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d