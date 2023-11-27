Africa

台頭するチーフ・トランスフォーメーション・オフィサー
Beth Stackpole
著者: Beth Stackpole
台頭するチーフ・トランスフォーメーション・オフィサー

Nov 27, 2023
広範なビジネス変革の陣頭指揮を執る新たなリーダー的役割が登場する中、ITリーダーは肩書きに関係なく、デジタル変革を推進する存在であり続けている。

多くのITリーダーがそうであるように、リチャード・ウィーデンベックも複数の役割を果たしている。しかし、同業他社とは異なり、ウィーデンベックの二重の役割（テクノロジー部門のトップであると同時に、アメリタスにおける変革のリーダー）は、しばしば対立している。

最高技術責任者として、ウィーデンベックは複雑さと技術的負債を減らすために自動化とITの近代化を推進している。CTO（最高変革責任者）としての現在の使命は、業務効率を目指す企業変革の陣頭指揮を執ることだ。この2つの目標を達成するため、ウィーデンベックは意図的に役割を分けている。彼はまた、より大きな企業変革の目標を推進するために、デジタルの課題では妥協している。

金融サービス・保険会社のシニア・バイス・プレジデント兼最高技術・変革責任者（CTTO）であるウィーデンベックは、「私は、この2つの役割について、本当に異なる考えを持っている」と言う。「CIOの仕事の延長としてではなく、変革を確実に達成するための別の役割として考えている。良いニュースは、目標を再設定するために自分自身と対話できることだ」。

すべてのリーダーが、複雑なトレードオフの議論を自己申告する準備ができているわけでも、喜んでできるわけでもない。しかし、大規模な変革努力の監督に専念する役職を正式に設けることに積極的な企業は増えており、その役割をCIOが担っている場合もある。

ビジネス・プロセス、収益モデル、組織構造の変革は以前から進められてきたが、ここ数年は変化が加速している。デジタル技術を駆使した新しいサービス、エクスペリエンス、ワークフローが、パンデミックの最中やその余波の中で、収益の確保と事業の運営を維持するために稼働したため、技術面は特に活発だった。Foundryの2022年デジタル・ビジネス・リサーチの回答者の3分の2近く（61%）が、世界的なパンデミックによって、デジタル・ファースト戦略の策定と実行を余儀なくされたことを確認している。2023年までに、回答組織の93％がデジタルファーストのビジネス戦略を採用した、または採用する予定であると回答し、変革の波が続いている。

「このような仕事は、これまで誰もやったことがないわけではないが、変革活動が急速に進んでいるため、企業は変革活動の舵取りをする役割を設ける必要性を感じている」と、大手ヘルスケアプロバイダーで最高変革責任者を務めた、多業界のCXOであるアンジェラ・ヨーケンは言う。「単にビジネスを近代化、合理化、最適化するだけでなく、真にビジネスを変革するものには、 おそらく、その重要な変化を監督する人物が必要になる。」

その作業を指揮する正式なチーフ・トランスフォーメーション・オフィサーの役割を指定するか、別のCレベルのエグゼクティブの管轄とするかは、企業や変革アジェンダの範囲と期間によって異なる。ここ数年、テクノロジーとデジタルビジネスへの取り組みが、変革への取り組みを加速させる中心的な役割を担ってきたため、IT リーダーは、その役割を担うようになったが、その多くは正式な肩書きを持たないままであった。2023年版「CIOの現状」調査のITリーダー回答者の83％が、CIOの役割の変革の側面が依然として前面に出ていると回答し、84％が、他のビジネスリーダーと比較してデジタルトランスフォーメーションの主導により深く関与していると答えている。調査対象者の半数以上（61％）が、ビジネス戦略家としての責任、コンサルタントやビジネス戦略アドバイザーとしての機能、チェンジメーカーとしての役割を担っていることを確認しており、後者についてはITリーダーの回答者の85％が挙げている。

「先進テクノロジーがビジネスモデルの進化に与える影響が非常に大きいことを考えると、CIOが変革の帽子をかぶることは理にかなっている」とヨーケムは言う。「変革の本質がアドレス可能な市場を拡大することであるならば、それはまったく別の人かもしれない。」

トランスフォーメーション・チーフの使命

ヨーケムの場合、最高トランスフォーメーション責任者に任命される前は、ヘルスケアプロバイダーの最高デジタル責任者を務め、テクノロジー、サイバーセキュリティ、データグループ、デジタルヘルス事業の責任者であるとともに、従来とは異なる収益機会の開拓を命じられていた。ヨーケムは、CTOの役割を直接求めていたわけではなかったが、自分のキャリアを意図的にビジネス戦略と収益の責任へと導いたと言う。ヨーケンは、自分のキャリアを意図的に事業戦略や収益の責任へと向かわせたと言う。そのように拡大された権限と強化された可視性によって、彼女は企業変革の取り組みの先頭に立つための自然な選択となった。

「業界としてのヘルスケアの新たな成長と変革の多くは、たまたま私が所有していたスペースで起こっていた。」

CTOに就任したからといって、ヨーケムの職務内容や日々の責任が変わるわけではない。彼女は、この肩書きの変更は、変革課題の重要性を確立し、一般的にCIOや技術に特化した役割に関連する可能性のある制約を排除するためだったと言う。「CIOに起こることの一部は、一部の経営幹部がCIOを枠にはめ、なぜIT以外のことを話すのかと疑問を抱くことです」と彼女は説明する。「肩書きが変わることで、文化的にIT以外の話をすることが許される。デジタルは変革の鍵であり、（CTOの役割は）それを表明するものだった」と彼女は言う。

ウィーデンベックは、アメリタスのIT組織と技術戦略を10年以上にわたって監督した後、2022年に変革の手綱を握った。同社は、テクノロジー面だけでなく、ビジネス・プロセスや組織構造全体にわたって、業務効率化を推進するための企業改革の真っ只中にある。ウィーデンベックは、ビジネス戦略とオペレーションに深い専門知識を持ち、変革の責任者に抜擢された。彼は、CIOのポストを残す代わりに、CTTOの役割を統合して両方の職務を維持することを訴えた。

変革責任者の帽子をかぶったウィーデンベックは、組織の隅から隅まで、そしてCレベルの役員に働きかけて、プロセス変更、従業員文化、会社のデジタル対応力が、変革目標（この場合は業務効率の改善）を達成するために整合し、前進していることを確認するインフルエンサーの役割を果たす。ウィーデンベックはCIOとして、近代化と技術的負債の削減に取り組んでいる。時には、この戦略が対立することもある。

「アメリタスが将来の状態に向けて最適化を推進するために必要な自動化は、完璧ではないかもしれない」と彼は認める。「企業のニーズとITのニーズのバランスを取る必要がある。」

影響力に加え、透明性と説明責任も、ウィーデンベックのチェンジマネジメント・プレイブックには欠かせない。ウィーデンベックの指揮の下、同社は問題解決と変革努力の推進に完全に焦点を絞ったチェンジマネジメント・オフィスを設立した。チェンジ・マネジメント・オフィスと、ウィーデンベックの任務の一部であるトランスフォーメーション・オフィサーは、広範なトランスフォーメーション目標を確実に前進させることに全力を注いでいる。この一連の職務の一環として、ウィーデンベックは日々、目標を明確にし、業務範囲に影響を与え、調整し、変革の取り組みが実行されるだけでなく、永続的な牽引力を持つことを確実にするための意思決定の優先順位付けを支援することに費やしている。

現代のCIOの多くは技術的な領域に精通し、ビジネスセンスに磨きをかけているが、プロセス改善の領域、作業パターンのリエンジニアリング、チェンジマネジメントの人材面を理解することが、CTTOの変革の側面を、一般的なITリーダーに求められるものとは一線を画すものにしている。

「人、プロセス、テクノロジーという呼称は軽視されがちだが、トランスフォーメーション・オフィサーとして、その役割から価値を引き出すには、この3つすべてに十分な深さのコンピテンシーを持たなければならない」とウィーデンベックは言う。

変革におけるCIOの有機的役割

強固なトランスフォーメーション・アジェンダを持つCIOの中には、正式なCTOの役割とクロスオーバーすることにあまり興味を示さない者もいる。カトリーナ・アグスティは、カーハートのCIOとして、市場投入スケジュールの見直し、流通網の拡大、エンド・ツー・エンドのカスタマージャーニーの開発、より持続可能な製品やパッケージへのシフトなど、変革のイニシアティブを主導する上で積極的な役割を果たしてきた。数カ月前、変革オフィスの立ち上げを任されていた幹部が退社した際、カーハートのトップはアグスティに連絡を取り、後任が決まるまでオフィスを立ち上げ、取り組みを監督してもらえないかと打診した。

アグスティは、同社での勤続年数が長く（20年）、事業戦略を推進し、部門横断的なチームと協力して変革マネジメントに取り組んできた実績があることから、変革の役割に自分が求められたと考えている。アグスティは、IT部門長として、ビジネスの方向性を理解し、トレードオフを検討し、組織の準備態勢を評価し、異なる機能間の難しい議論を仲介する能力など、変革リーダーと同じ能力や特徴を多く共有しているという。

「私たちIT部門は、トランスフォーメーションの名を冠さずに多くのプロジェクトを主導してきたため、トランスフォーメーションに取り組むための信頼と信用を築いてきました」と彼女は言う。

それでもアグスティは、長期的にCTOを務めることに興味はなく、両方の役割をこなすことは、トランスフォーメーション・オフィスにとって不利益になると考えている。

「これは副業ではありえない。集中しなければならないし、他の優先事項があるため、私一人では一貫してできない」と彼女は付け加える。

確かに両機能は重複しているが、ほとんどのCIOは、CTOの職務とキャリアトラックは直接対立するものではなく、補完的なものだと考えている。例えば、CTOが組織、市場、チェンジマネジメントの課題に重点を置くのに対し、CIOはデジタル部門に重点を置くことが多い。

テクノロジー・インテグレーターであるSAICのシニア・バイス・プレジデント兼CIOインフラ・イネーブルメント担当のネイサン・ロジャーズは、「正しく設定されていれば、両者の役割は互いに補完し合うと私は考えている」と言う。「同じ人に報告するか、同じレベルで報告するかは別として、戦略的に一致していれば、強力な組み合わせになる」。

Truckpro社のCIOであるスリ・アドゥスミリは、ヘビーデューティー・アフターマーケット・トラック部品・付属品の独立系販売会社である同社で起きている変革のデジタル面すべてについて責任を負っており、組織構造や文化的観点から作業を監督するコーポレート・イニシアチブ担当副社長と協働している。Truckproは正式なCTOを任命しておらず、アドゥスミリは、企業が一生のうちに受ける大規模な変革の取り組みは限られているため、この役割は一過性のものだと考えているという。

「CTOは時間を拘束される役割だ」と彼は主張する。「数年ごとに企業文化や事業モデルを変えることはない。

彼や他のITリーダーがCTOの肩書きを目指すかどうかにかかわらず、最終的にはCIOがすでに変革の指揮という重労働をこなしているため、それは関係ないとアドゥスミリは主張する。

「CIOは、自分の仕事をしていれば、すでに変革のエグゼクティブなのだ。私はトランスフォーメーション・オフィサーになるつもりはない。」

Beth Stackpole
著者： Beth Stackpole
Beth Stackpole is a veteran reporter who has covered the intersection of business and technology issues for more than 20 years.

