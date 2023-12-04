ルフトハンザのデジタルな未来は「デジタル格納庫」から飛び立つ

6\u6708\u3001\u30eb\u30d5\u30c8\u30cf\u30f3\u30b6\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\uff08\u683c\u7d0d\u5eab\uff09\u304c\u30d0\u30eb\u30bb\u30ed\u30ca\u306b\u5230\u7740\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30d6\u30ea\u30e5\u30c3\u30bb\u30eb\u3001\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30af\u30d5\u30eb\u30c8\u3001\u30b0\u30c0\u30cb\u30b9\u30af\u3001\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30f3\u3001\u30c1\u30e5\u30fc\u30ea\u30c3\u30d2\u306b\u3082\u30cf\u30d6\u3092\u6301\u3064\u65b0\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u5bfe\u9762\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3068\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u5165\u308c\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u30b3\u30cd\u30af\u30c6\u30c3\u30c9\u30fb\u30c8\u30e9\u30d9\u30eb\u30fb\u30a8\u30af\u30b9\u30da\u30ea\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5275\u9020\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u7684\u306b\u30012022\u5e749\u6708\u306b\u8a2d\u7acb\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\n\u5404\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u5206\u6790\u306e\u30b9\u30da\u30b7\u30e3\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30c0\u30af\u30c8\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3001\u30b9\u30af\u30e9\u30e0\u30de\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u3001\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3001\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d5\u30a7\u30a4\u30b9\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30ca\u30fc\u304c\u6240\u5c5e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306eCTO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30af\u30ea\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30b9\u30d1\u30f3\u30d0\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u30d0\u30eb\u30bb\u30ed\u30ca\u304b\u3089CIO.com\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3001\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30a2\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u30fb\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306e\u5275\u7acb\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u771f\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u822a\u7a7a\u4f1a\u793e\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\u306e\u516c\u5f0f\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u822a\u7a7a\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u3053\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u304c\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u5f71\u97ff\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u9867\u5ba2\u3092\u4e2d\u5fc3\u306b\u8003\u3048\u3001\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30cb\u30fc\u306b\u6cbf\u3063\u3066\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u7de8\u6210\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u30bb\u30fc\u30eb\u30b9\u3084\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3054\u3068\u306b\u7d44\u7e54\u3055\u308c\u308b\u306e\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30b7\u30e5\u30d1\u30f3\u30d0\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u6c0f\u306f\u3053\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3068\u305d\u306e\u4eba\u6750\u304c\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u5f71\u97ff\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\u300c\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306a\u50cd\u304d\u65b9\u3068\u3001\u6a29\u9650\u59d4\u8b72\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\n\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\u822a\u7a7a\u3001\u30d6\u30ea\u30e5\u30c3\u30bb\u30eb\u822a\u7a7a\u3001\u30e6\u30fc\u30ed\u30a6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u3001\u30b9\u30a4\u30b9\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30ca\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30a8\u30a2\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u30ba\u306a\u3069\u3092\u904b\u55b6\u3059\u308b\u30b1\u30eb\u30f3\u306b\u672c\u793e\u3092\u7f6e\u304f\u822a\u7a7a\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u6b21\u4e16\u4ee3\u306e\u4e88\u7d04\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3001\u30d1\u30fc\u30bd\u30ca\u30e9\u30a4\u30bc\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u88fd\u54c1\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306eIT\u306b\u8ced\u3051\u308b\n\n\u6b21\u4e16\u4ee3\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30eb\u30d5\u30c8\u30cf\u30f3\u30b6\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u8ffd\u6c42\u3059\u308b\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u9593\u3067\u4eba\u6c17\u306e\u3042\u308b\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u305f\u3001\u3068\u30b7\u30e5\u30d1\u30f3\u30d0\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u7acb\u3061\u4e0a\u3052\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30df\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3057\u3001\u518d\u3073\u7acb\u3061\u4e0b\u3052\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u512a\u308c\u305f\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30c0\u30af\u30c8\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\u300d\n\n\u822a\u7a7a\u4f1a\u793e\u5185\u306e\u5f93\u6765\u306e\u6280\u8853\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u6bd4\u8f03\u3057\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001\u3053\u308c\u304c\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u30cf\u30d6\u306e\u6700\u3082\u5927\u304d\u306a\u9055\u3044\u3060\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3002\u300c\u88fd\u54c1\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u81ea\u7d66\u81ea\u8db3\u3067\u3042\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3057\u3001\u904b\u55b6\u3059\u308b\u6a29\u9650\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u73fe\u5728\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5909\u9769\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3068\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u3001\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u304c\u5f15\u304d\u91d1\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u306f\u4f55\u304b\u304c\u6b20\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u65c5\u884c\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u4e0d\u5b89\u5b9a\u3055\u3001\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u304c\u3044\u3064\u307e\u3067\u7d9a\u304f\u304b\u308f\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3001\u65c5\u884c\u8005\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30eb\u30d5\u30c8\u30cf\u30f3\u30b6\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306f\u65e2\u5b58\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u4f53\u9a13\u306e\u624b\u6cd5\u3092\u8fd1\u4ee3\u5316\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6c17\u3065\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f3\u5e74\u524d\u3001\u4e88\u7d04\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u6574\u5408\u5316\u304b\u3089\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u306e\u65c5\u3092\u59cb\u3081\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u5371\u6a5f\u306e\u969b\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u3079\u304d\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306f\u4e88\u7d04\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u30b7\u30e5\u30d1\u30f3\u30d0\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30d4\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u691c\u7d22\u3001\u4e88\u7d04\u3001\u4ed8\u5e2f\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3001\u30d1\u30fc\u30bd\u30ca\u30e9\u30a4\u30bc\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a1\u30a4\u30eb\u3001\u30ed\u30a4\u30e4\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u3001\u652f\u6255\u3044\u3001\u65c5\u884c\u4f53\u9a13\u3001\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30fc\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3001B2B\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u305f\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30fb\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30e0\u306e7\u3064\u306e\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30fb\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30b9\u30d1\u30f3\u30d0\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u304c\u5f53\u793e\u3092\u9078\u3076\u306e\u306f\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u3068\u306e\u65c5\u306e\u5168\u884c\u7a0b\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u7d4c\u9a13\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u4fe1\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30a8\u30af\u30b9\u30da\u30ea\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u30b1\u30fc\u30ad\u306e\u4e0a\u306e\u30b5\u30af\u30e9\u30f3\u30dc\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u306e\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30ce\u30fc\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u683c\u5b89\u822a\u7a7a\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u6642\u4ee3\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u30d5\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\u3068\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u624b\u6bb5\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30d5\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\u306f\u30b3\u30e2\u30c7\u30a3\u30c6\u30a3\u4f53\u9a13\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\u300c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u4f53\u9a13\u306f\u3001\u65c5\u884c\u8005\u304c\u6a5f\u5185\u3067\u540c\u50da\u3068\u904e\u3054\u3059\u7269\u7406\u7684\u306a\u4f53\u9a13\u3068\u3064\u306a\u304c\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3053\u308c\u304c\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u4f53\u9a13\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u300c\u751f\u6d3b\u306e\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u8907\u96d1\u3055\u304c\u5897\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u5229\u4fbf\u6027\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u624b\u8377\u7269\u306e\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc3\u914d\u306a\u3089\u3001\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306a\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u304c\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u4f53\u9a13\u306b\u5927\u304d\u304f\u95a2\u308f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u3092\u6b63\u3057\u304f\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5358\u306b\u4ed5\u69d8\u66f8\u3092\u66f8\u3044\u3066IT\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u9001\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u6240\u6709\u3059\u308b\u90e8\u9580\u6a2a\u65ad\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3001\u3068\u30b9\u30d1\u30f3\u30d0\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3092\u8aac\u5f97\u3057\u3066\u5354\u529b\u3055\u305b\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u5358\u306b\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u51fa\u8377\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u6210\u679c\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30eb\u30d5\u30c8\u30cf\u30f3\u30b6\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u904b\u55b6\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3057\u3001\u6e2c\u5b9a\u3057\u3001\u5b66\u7fd2\u3059\u308b\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u5f93\u3063\u3066\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\u300c\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3001\u6e2c\u5b9a\u3001\u5b66\u7fd2\u306b\u306f\u8cac\u4efb\u304c\u4f34\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3001\u5065\u5168\u306a\u5931\u6557\u6587\u5316\u3084\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u5927\u3044\u306b\u95a2\u4fc2\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3002\n\n\u30d0\u30eb\u30bb\u30ed\u30ca\u3053\u305d\u6700\u9069\u306e\u5730\n\n\u30eb\u30d5\u30c8\u30cf\u30f3\u30b6\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306f\u3001\u6d88\u8cbb\u8ca1\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u30c0\u30ce\u30f3\u3084\u30e6\u30cb\u30ea\u30fc\u30d0\u3001\u30cf\u30a4\u30c6\u30af\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30c0\u30a4\u30ca\u30c8\u30ec\u30a4\u30b9\u3001\u88fd\u85ac\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u30ed\u30b7\u30e5\u306a\u3069\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30d0\u30eb\u30bb\u30ed\u30ca\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30cf\u30d6\u306e\u7acb\u3061\u4e0a\u3052\u306b\u53c2\u753b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30b9\u30d1\u30f3\u30d0\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u3068\u30eb\u30d5\u30c8\u30cf\u30f3\u30b6\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3082\u3001\u540c\u696d\u4ed6\u793e\u3068\u540c\u3058\u7406\u7531\u3067\u30d0\u30eb\u30bb\u30ed\u30ca\u306b\u9b45\u529b\u3092\u611f\u3058\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6280\u8853\u9769\u65b0\u3084\u65b0\u8208\u4f01\u696d\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u306b\u5bcc\u3093\u3060\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306a\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30c6\u30a3\u304c\u3042\u308b\u30d0\u30eb\u30bb\u30ed\u30ca\u306e\u74b0\u5883\u306f\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u6709\u671b\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u3001\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306e\u30af\u30aa\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30aa\u30f3\u304c\u904b\u55b6\u3059\u308b\u30d0\u30eb\u30bb\u30ed\u30ca\u306e\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u30fb\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u30cf\u30d6\u3092\u88dc\u5b8c\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\u300c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306e\u904b\u55b6\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u3069\u306e\u5834\u6240\u3067\u3082\u540c\u3058\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5dee\u5225\u5316\u306f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30d0\u30eb\u30bb\u30ed\u30ca\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u96c6\u4e2d\u529b\u3001\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3001\u653f\u5e9c\u306e\u652f\u63f4\u3067\u3001\u6280\u8853\u754c\u5168\u4f53\u304b\u3089\u9ad8\u3044\u8a55\u4fa1\u3092\u5f97\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30d0\u30eb\u30bb\u30ed\u30ca\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u653f\u5e9c\u306e\u652f\u63f4\u3001\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3001\u96c6\u4e2d\u529b\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001\u6280\u8853\u754c\u3067\u9ad8\u3044\u8a55\u4fa1\u3092\u5f97\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u304a\u304b\u3052\u3067\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u5b66\u7fd2\u66f2\u7dda\u306f\u5e73\u5766\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7570\u306a\u308b\u6587\u5316\u3084\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30c6\u30a3\u304c\u3053\u3053\u306b\u96c6\u307e\u308a\u3001\u30b3\u30e9\u30dc\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u5bb9\u6613\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u30b8\u30a7\u30cd\u30ec\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6AI\u306b\u3082\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u59cb\u3081\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30eb\u30d5\u30c8\u30cf\u30f3\u30b6\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u30fb\u30dd\u30fc\u30bf\u30eb\u306b\u6700\u521d\u306b\u4f7f\u7528\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u30b7\u30e5\u30d1\u30f3\u30d0\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u307e\u305a\u4e00\u822c\u306b\u516c\u958b\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u57fa\u790e\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u8a00\u8a9e\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300cChatGPT\u306e\u5229\u7528\u3092\u4e00\u822c\u306b\u516c\u958b\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u8ab0\u304b\u304c\u540c\u3058\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u6642\u9593\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068CTO\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306f\u3001\u5dee\u5225\u5316\u8981\u56e0\u306f\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30eb\u30d5\u30c8\u30cf\u30f3\u30b6\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3068\u305d\u306e\u5098\u4e0b\u306e\u822a\u7a7a\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u3082\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u4f1a\u793e\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5927\u624b\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u3001\u7279\u306b\u65c5\u884c\u696d\u754c\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u7684\u306a\u6280\u8853\u5927\u624b\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a2\u30de\u30c7\u30a6\u30b9\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u4f55\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u300c\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4e2d\u6838\u3068\u306a\u308bIT\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306f\u307e\u3060\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u63d0\u4f9b\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30b9\u30d1\u30f3\u30d0\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u3092\u9032\u3081\u308c\u3070\u9032\u3081\u308b\u307b\u3069\u3001\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3084\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u304c\u6069\u6075\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3001\u8ca2\u732e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u4fe1\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d