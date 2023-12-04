Africa

ルフトハンザのデジタルな未来は「デジタル格納庫」から飛び立つ
著者: Mark Chillingworth
Author

ルフトハンザのデジタルな未来は「デジタル格納庫」から飛び立つ

ケーススタディー
Dec 04, 20231分
デジタルトランスフォーメーション

ルフトハンザのデジタルに特化した新しいビジネスユニットは、ヨーロッパ各地に拠点を置き、顧客体験を向上させるために部門横断的で製品中心のアプローチを採用している。

business travel / traveller / transportation / journey / suitcase / airport
クレジットOrbon Alija / Getty Images

6月、ルフトハンザ・グループのデジタルハンガー（格納庫）がバルセロナに到着した。ブリュッセル、フランクフルト、グダニスク、ウィーン、チューリッヒにもハブを持つ新事業部門であるデジタル・ハンガーは、対面サービスとデジタルサービスの両方を取り入れ、世界最高のコネクテッド・トラベル・エクスペリエンスを創造することを目的に、2022年9月に設立された。

各ハンガーには、アジャイルコーチ、ビジネスアナリスト、データと分析のスペシャリスト、プロダクトオーナー、スクラムマスター、ソフトウェアエンジニア、ユーザーインターフェイスデザイナーが所属している。

デジタル・ハンガーのCTOであるクリスチャン・スパンバウアー氏は、バルセロナからCIO.comの取材に応じ、スターアライアンス・ネットワークの創立メンバーとして真のグローバル航空会社となったドイツの公式フラッグキャリア航空会社にとって、この新しい取り組みがもたらす影響について語った。

「私たちは顧客を中心に考え、カスタマージャーニーに沿って組織を編成しています。これは、セールスやオペレーションといったビジネスラインごとに組織されるのとは異なります」と、シュパンバウアー氏はこの新しい取り組みとその人材がもたらす影響について語る。「アジャイルな働き方と、権限委譲が必要です」

ハンガーは、オーストリア航空、ブリュッセル航空、ユーロウィングス、スイスインターナショナルエアラインズなどを運営するケルンに本社を置く航空会社のために、次世代の予約プロセス、情報サービス、パーソナライゼーション、セルフサービスツールを開発している。

製品ベースのITに賭ける

次世代の顧客サービスを開発するため、ルフトハンザのデジタル・ハンガーは、デジタルトランスフォーメーションを追求する組織の間で人気のある新しいビジネス・オペレーティング・モデルを採用した、とシュパンバウアーは言う。

「デジタルサービスは、プロジェクトを立ち上げ、そのミッションを設定し、再び立ち下げるのではなく、本当に優れた結果を得るためには、プロダクトマネジメントのアプローチが必要だと考えているからだ。」

航空会社内の従来の技術チームと比較した場合、これがハンガーハブの最も大きな違いだと彼は続ける。「製品チームは自給自足である必要があり、デジタル製品を開発し、運営する権限を与えられる必要がある。」

現在ビジネスで行われている多くの大きな変革プログラムと同様に、コロナウイルスによるパンデミックが引き金となった。「私たちの状況には何かが欠けていることが明らかになりました」と彼は言う。旅行市場の不安定さ、パンデミックがいつまで続くかわからないこと、旅行者からのプレッシャーから、ルフトハンザ・グループは既存の顧客体験の手法を近代化する必要があることに気づいた。

「私たちは3年前、予約プラットフォームの整合化からデジタルの旅を始めましたが、コロナ危機の際、私たちが顧客に提供すべきデジタルサービスは予約だけではないことが明らかになりました」とシュパンバウアーは言う。

その結果、デジタル・ハンガーには、インスピレーション、検索、予約、付帯サービス、パーソナライゼーション、プロファイル、ロイヤルティ、支払い、旅行体験、カスタマー・サービス、B2Bに焦点を当てたバリュー・ストリームの7つのバリュー・ストリームがある。これらについてスパンバウアー氏は、「私は、顧客が当社を選ぶのは、当社との旅の全行程における経験によるものだと信じている。エクスペリエンスはケーキの上のサクランボだけではないの」と語った。

そして、ノーフィル格安航空会社の時代におけるフライトと、顧客を獲得し競争力を維持するための新しいデジタル手段を見つけることについて、フライトはコモディティ体験ではないと彼は付け加えた。「デジタル体験は、旅行者が機内で同僚と過ごす物理的な体験とつながっており、これが顧客の全体的な体験につながると考えている。」

「生活のあらゆる分野で複雑さが増しているため、誰もが利便性を求めている。手荷物のことが心配なら、積極的なサービスがあれば、それは体験に大きく関わることだ」。

デジタルを正しく利用するには、単に仕様書を書いてIT部門に送るのではなく、製品を所有する部門横断チームによってデジタルサービスを開発する必要がある、とスパンバウアーは言う。

「ビジネスパートナーを説得して協力させる必要はない。単に機能を出荷するのではなく、成果に応じてチームを管理する。」

デジタル・ハンガーはまた、ルフトハンザ・グループのこれまでのデジタル・チームとは異なる運営モデルを持っている。「私たちは、テストし、測定し、学習するシステムに従って、何が顧客のために価値を生み出しているかを確認しています」と彼は付け加える。「テスト、測定、学習には責任が伴うので、健全な失敗文化やリーダーシップと大いに関係がある」。

バルセロナこそ最適の地

ルフトハンザ・グループは、消費財メーカーのダノンやユニリーバ、ハイテク企業のダイナトレイス、製薬会社のロシュなどによるバルセロナのデジタル・ハブの立ち上げに参画している。スパンバウアーとルフトハンザ・グループも、同業他社と同じ理由でバルセロナに魅力を感じた。

「技術革新や新興企業へのアクセスが可能で、非常に多様性に富んだオープンなコミュニティがあるバルセロナの環境は、非常に有望です」と彼は言い、パートナーのクオンティオンが運営するバルセロナのセンターは、デジタル・ハンガー・ネットワークの他のハブを補完するものだと付け加えた。「デジタル・ハンガーの運営モデルは、どの場所でも同じであり、差別化はしていない。」

バルセロナは、デジタル化のペースを上げようとする企業に対する集中力、スキル、政府の支援で、技術界全体から高い評価を得ている。

「バルセロナは、デジタル化のペースを上げようとする企業に対する政府の支援、スキル、集中力において、技術界で高い評価を得ている。そのおかげで、私たちの学習曲線は平坦になった。多くの異なる文化やコミュニティがここに集まり、コラボレーションを容易にしてくれている。」

デジタル・ハンガーはもちろん、ジェネレーティブAIにも取り組み始めており、ルフトハンザ・グループのスタッフ・ポータルに最初に使用された。シュパンバウアーによると、まず一般に公開されている基礎モデルから始め、その後独自の大規模な言語モデルを追加したという。

「ChatGPTの利用を一般に公開されているモデルをベースにしているのであれば、誰かが同じサービスを提供するのは時間の問題です」とCTOは言う。「我々は、差別化要因は独自のデータだと考えている。」

デジタル・ハンガーは、ルフトハンザ・グループとその傘下の航空会社にも独自のソフトウェア会社を提供している。では、大手ベンダー、特に旅行業界の世界的な技術大手であるアマデウスにとって、これは何を意味するのだろうか？

「バックエンドでは、中核となるITサービスはまだパートナーによって提供されているが、役割は異なる」とスパンバウアーは言う。「私たちがデジタル化を進めれば進めるほど、パートナーのシステムやインフラが恩恵を受け、貢献することになると信じている。」

