COP28: CIO’s vision for a sustainable future

Nov 27, 20233 mins
Credit: iStock/Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

The energy transition will be the central theme around COP28 which will take place between November 30 and December 12, 2023, in Dubai on the occasion of the twenty-eighth United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28).

Political leaders from around the world, as well as business leaders from major industries, scientists and activists, will meet in Dubai Expo City, in the United Arab Emirates to discuss the global objectives, commitments and challenges around climate change. During the event, technology will play a significant role in the presence of different tech vendors and tech startups for green innovation. UAE Telecom major e& who was announced as COP28’s ‘Principal Technology Partner’. e& will support COP28’s agenda, which focuses on accelerating a just and well-managed energy transition, addresses climate finance and focuses on people’s well-being and livelihoods while ensuring comprehensive stakeholder engagement. e& will provide network connectivity and digital infrastructure during COP28 and highlight its sustainable operations, programmes and projects at its showcase in the Green Zone area in Dubai Expo City.

 “We can learn a lot from COP28, tech companies will learn how to embrace sustainable practices, practising how to do sustainable operations, optimise data centers, and innovate in new solutions for climate changes. One of the key things is that if we can’t see it we can’t control it so, imagine if we develop technology that allows us to collect data more efficiently and analyze that data and then report sustainability metrics that will help everyone to understand the impact and improve the climate,” says Shumon Zaman, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Ali&Sons.

The tech industry has made impressive strides in using technology to help protect the environment. Technology experts have developed several focused technological innovations that can play an important role in managing global environmental problems. New technologies are being developed that can help reduce pollution, restore ecosystems and protect endangered species.

Technical innovation and technological development towards a more sustainable society are essential to mitigate the effects of climate change, global warming and other environmental problems. The technological revolution has allowed us to develop better homes with more efficient use of energy, transportation solutions that reduce emissions and renewable energy sources. At the same time, it helps us research and better understand the environment so that we can properly care for it.

According to IDC eBook entitled “Doing Well by Doing Good: Driving Business Value Through Sustainable Transformation”. Over the past few years, digital transformation has been a recurring theme in IT as organizations increasingly rely on digital technologies to run their business. As organizations move beyond digital transformation initiatives and look for growth built on digital-first strategies, they will need to focus on purposeful long-term goals like sustainability.

Technology will play a critically important role in helping organizations meet their sustainability targets and goals. Developing an IT strategy that aligns with corporate sustainability strategy is critical to identifying these technologies.

“How can CIOs drive sustainability? By adopting united practices, using energy-efficient hardware and optimising data centers. For example, what we are doing instead of replacing hardware after a five-year period we are extending the life of the hardware by replacing certain components and upgrading them so we reduce costs and also improve the environment. The other thing I think I encourage others to do is implement sustainable software development practices, if the coding is done well and efficiently it takes less cost in power,” adds Zaman.

Andrea Benito is editor at CIO Middle East.

