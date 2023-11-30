A cloud-based solution to rescue millions from energy poverty

British-based Savannah Energy operates on a simple principle: Financial poverty and energy poverty are intertwined.\n\nTherefore, the company reasons, by generating clean, competitively priced electricity for millions of households in Africa, hardship can be replaced with socio-economic prosperity.\n\nGiven the realities on the ground, though, this objective is not as simple as it sounds.\n\nFor instance, only 56 percent of the African population has access to electricity \u2013 41 percent if South Africa, Algeria, and Egypt are excluded from the equation. Consequently, the countries the company serves rank among the lowest on the United Nations Human Development Index.\n\nIn its quest to alter this picture, Savannah Energy would need a solid, cloud-based platform to manage organizational change as it transformed its business \u2013 as well as the nations where it operates.\n\nBut as the decade began, the independent energy company was unable to integrate its 10 disjointed systems handling finance, supply chain, human resources (HR), and plant maintenance.\n\nAnd that was just part of the operational challenge. The lack of centralized data also limited the speed with which management could make important decisions.\n\nThe company had no choice but to change its way of working \u2013 putting data and efficiency first and deploying the new solution quickly.\n\nTransforming the continent\n\nWith a controlling interest in numerous large-scale, integrated gas production and distribution operations, Savannah Energy PLC is active in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. \n\nThe company is known not just for hydrocarbon activities; it has a division specifically devoted to initiating utility-scale renewable energy projects. \n\nAs the company was conceptualizing its new platform, it set the back-office objective of achieving a 20 percent productivity increase in HR by automating the recruitment, onboarding, and approvals processes.\n\nBut first, Savannah Energy needed a reliable participating partner to help shape its digitalization vision, turning to Irish professional services company Accenture, which has provided information technology and consulting assistance to more than 200 oil and gas clients. \n\nIncluding enterprise resource planning (ERP) software leader SAP in the planning seemed like a natural decision, since the German-based multinational\u2019s oil and gas clients manage a total of 78 million barrels a day.\n\nAdditionally, there are SAP solutions for pre-configured best practices, along with other deep, industry-specific capabilities.\n\nWithin the suite of technologies included in the new solution would be SAP S\/4HANA, an ERP software frequently favored by large enterprises, and Success Factors, which provides cloud-based software for human capital management (HCM) \u2013 developed specifically to help organizations hire the most qualified employees, manage workforces, and optimize productivity \u2013 using the Software as a Service (SaaS) subscription model.\n\nBy integrating SAP with non-SAP systems, Savannah Energy\u2019s planning, budgeting, forecasting, and re-forecasting proficiency tools would be unlike anything the organization ever had in the past.\n\nFueling development \u2013 and growth\n\nRemarkably, it took just seven months for Savannah Energy to automate close to 50 business processes and develop its platform, launching it in January 2022.\n\nNow fully confident in the company\u2019s data accuracy, senior management can make decisions by using analytics to visualize information across the entire organization.\n\nWith details instantly available via user-friendly systems and mobile apps, the dependence on IT has been greatly diminished.\n\nBecause of these efforts, the company reports a 60 percent reduction in paper needed to chronicle the detection of and response to incidents that can have a financial or operational impact or inflict other damage.\n\nOverall, the enhanced ability to analyze real-time data has increased the company\u2019s awareness of potential dangers by 70 percent, while production downtime resulting from equipment breakdowns lessened by 30 percent.\n\nMeanwhile, the time required for the purchase to pay process has been reduced by at least a week.\n\nChris Grubb, the company\u2019s head of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), described \u201ca safer workplace, controlling hazards and risks, and staying compliant with regulatory requirements.\u201d \n\nMore than ever before, Savannah Energy is in a position to recruit, develop, and retain the best talent while adhering to a framework of environmentally centric policies, procedures, processes, and controls.\n\n\u201cReal-time analytics are empowering our staff to explore new opportunities,\u201d noted the company\u2019s CIO, Jason Wilkins. \u201cWe are fueling our growth and becoming a more intelligent, sustainable organization.\u201d\n\nFor accomplishing all of the above, Savannah Energy received a distinct honor, being designated the oil and gas \u201cTransformation Titan\u201d winner at the decade-old SAP Innovation Awards in 2023. \n\nThe annual ceremony singles out organizations using SAP technologies to transform industries as well as society. You can read more about what Savannah Energy accomplished to earn this top honor in their pitch deck.