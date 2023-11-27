Old age isn’t what is used to be: a versatile solution for a more independent breed of seniors

Today\u2019s seniors aren\u2019t what they used to be.\n\nWriter Stephen King recently turned 76. Rock legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr just released the final Beatles song at the age of 81 and 83 respectively. Captain James T. Kirk himself, the venerable William Shatner, is 92. And none of them are resting on their laurels. \n\nImagine, there are adults today whose grandparents raved at Woodstock! So, it\u2019s not surprising that many people in their seventies and eighties aren\u2019t quite ready to think of themselves as \u201csenior citizens,\u201d let alone \u201celderly.\u201d\n\nThe expression \u201cyou\u2019re only as old as you feel\u201d was never truer than it is today. But age isn\u2019t just a state of mind or a question of attitude \u2013 time takes its toll on even the wildest and most free spirited among us. We slow down a little. We don\u2019t see as sharply as we used to and don\u2019t hear half of what is said over the dinner table. We have to pause in the middle of a sentence to search our minds just to keep our train of thought. Trust me, I know. \n\nPersonal anecdote: When I was hired by SAP about six years ago, some of my friends teased that I was probably Silicon Valley\u2019s \u201coldest new hire.\u201d Hardly, I\u2019m sure.\n\nA difficult dilemma\n\nTrue to their youthful and free-spirited generation, many of today\u2019s seniors won\u2019t even consider moving to a retirement home or an assisted living facility. They want to preserve their independence, remain in their communities, and maintain their lifestyle, even if they\u2019re not as self-sufficient as they used to be. \n\nAnd so, they and their families face a difficult dilemma: If they preserve their independence and lifestyle, they face growing risks to their safety and well-being; but the path of greater safety entails a change of lifestyle, a loss of independence, and, in many cases, a loss of community.\n\nOne company, Australia\u2019s HomeMade, has solved this dilemma for thousands of seniors by clearing a middle path that lets them access the extra support they need without having to move into retirement homes or assisted living facilities. \n\nHomeMade accomplishes this by providing their customers with a web-based platform that allows them to self-manage their benefits and services via an online dashboard.\n\nTechnology so sophisticated you don\u2019t even know it\u2019s there\n\nWe all know that seniors and technology don\u2019t always hit it off. A major challenge when developing any tech solution for seniors is to keep it as simple and as clear as possible. HomeMade has met this challenge with the help of an underlying software package from SAP called the Business Technology Platform, which brings together data and analytics, artificial intelligence, application development, automation, and integration into asingle, unified environment.\n\nThe underlying technology is super-sophisticated, but you\u2019d never know it from looking at the website \u2013 thedashboard is simple, well-designed, and intuitive for even the least tech-savvy seniors. Users can review their budgets, track spending, pick and choose among all the services that are available to them, and even select their own support teams and schedule helpers to run errands, assist in preparing meals, or just pop in to check in on them and say \u201chi.\u201d\n\n\u201cOooooo there is a dashboard. Wonderful, easy, I can see where I need to submit the reimbursement right away. This portal is like Christmas.\u201d \u2013 That\u2019s an actual quote from a HomeMade customer.\n\nBetter service + lower price = happy life\n\nYou\u2019d think all this customization and extra convenience would come at a hefty price, but HomeMade actually saves seniors money \u2013 and not just a little. Last year, users enjoyed an average savings of $5,600 by using the service.\n\nSo, let\u2019s take a moment to get this straight: With the HomeMade platform, seniors can get all the support they need, on their own terms, without having to sacrifice any of their independence, all while saving money. \n\nFrom the youthful days of grooving to Sunshine Superman to enjoying retirement under the Australian sun \u2013 who says you have to pack away that individual, independent wild streak just because you\u2019re a senior citizen? Certainly\u00a0not\u00a0Homemade.\n\nHomeMade was selected a winner of the SAP Innovation Awards 2023 in the Industry Leader category for Healthcare. To learn more about what they did to earn this prestigious award, see HomeMade\u2019s Innovation Awards pitch deck.