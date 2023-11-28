What you don’t know about data management could kill your business

IT leaders take note: At your likely current trajectory, your organization is the Titanic and its data is the iceberg. To avoid the inevitable, CIOs must get serious about data management.

Data, of course, has been all the rage the past decade, having been declared the “new oil” of the digital economy. And yes, data has enormous potential to create value for your business, making its accrual and the analysis of it, aka data science, very exciting.

But at the other end of the attention spectrum is data management, which all too frequently is perceived as being boring, tedious, the work of clerks and admins, and ridiculously expensive.

Still, to truly create lasting value with data, organizations must develop data management mastery. This means excelling in the under-the-radar disciplines of data architecture and data governance. Emotionally, culturally, and psychologically data management has to be rebranded — in the words of Sumathi Thiyagarajan, VP of business strategy and analytics for the Milwaukee Bucks — as “joyous” work.

Dearth of data about data management

For all the talk about data, it is ironic that everywhere you look we lack data about data. For example, many organizations can’t even pinpoint how much they are spending on data.

One villain in all this is the analyst community. Subscription research firms and IT thought leadership centers have all but abandoned the data management area, pursuing instead the dopamine high of the Next New Thing. The knock-on impact of this lack of analyst coverage is a paucity of data about monies being spent on data management.