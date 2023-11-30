8 change management questions every IT leader must answer

Early in the pandemic CIO Ken Grady pinpointed a key challenge that has vexed IT organizations for the better part of a decade.\n\n\u201cWe saw a tremendous acceleration and adoption in the use of new platforms to stay connected and keep our organizations moving forward,\u201d Grady recalls of those early days navigating lockdowns. \u201cA few weeks in, my CHRO said to me, \u2018Wouldn\u2019t it be great if it didn\u2019t take a global pandemic to accelerate adoption of tools like this?\u2019\u201d\n\nGrady\u2019s leadership team at healthcare diagnostics and software maker IDEXX had already been talking about introducing a more robust change management discipline within the enterprise IT function, and seeing what was possible when everyone was on board with transformational change kicked those efforts into higher gear.\n\nIn the digital transformation era, IT success is no longer defined by meeting a go-live date or keeping within a budget. It is determined by the creation of shared vision and goals; achievement of leadership engagement and alignment; broad buy-in and adoption of new systems, platforms, and processes; and realization of business outcomes.\n\nAt the heart of all that is continuous, effective change management designed to speed adoption in service of business goals, something that hasn\u2019t historically been a strength of IT organizations.\n\n\u201cChange management is not something that can be haphazardly addressed toward the end of a transformation-type initiative,\u201d says Matt Mead, CTO at technology modernization firm SPR.\n\nNor can it be accomplished by narrowly defining change management as user communications and training in the lead-up to a rollout, adds Eric Freshour, managing director in the people and productivity practice at consultancy West Monroe.\n\nInstead, CIOs must view change management as a kind of GPS for transformation initiatives, designed to keep them on track from the get-go.\n\n\u201cIf the change rationale isn\u2019t clearly established and communicated at the start, the whole initiative will be an uphill battle,\u201d says Jeanine L. Charlton, senior vice president and chief technology and digital officer at Merchant\u2019s Fleet, where she has been leading the charge to rethink the way the 60-year-old fleet management firm operates.\n\nAs IT leaders ask their organizations to think differently about the way they do things and adopt radically different alternatives, they must also rethink their own approach to ushering in these changes. Here are the key questions they must ask about their change management strategies to set themselves and their organizations up for success.\n\nDoes IT truly have credibility with the business?\n\nIf the IT organization hasn\u2019t built trust with the business, in large part through a track record of delivering on its promises, no change management strategy will be effective, says Swamy Kocherlakota, executive vice president and CIO at S&P Global. Transformation and turnaround efforts can\u2019t coexist. IT leaders in organizations in which the technology function has a history of underdelivering must first right the ship before launching into digital change efforts.\n\nChange management is also doomed to fail when there is a disconnect between business and IT strategy. IT must work to become one with the business.\n\n\u201cCapital \u2018C\u2019 change requires complete buy-in on the part of business partners and functions. Business peers must trust that you\u2019re driving toward business outcomes rather than simply implementing technical solutions,\u201d says Eduard de Vries, CIO at Axia Women\u2019s Health. \u201cYou can only have this credibility if your team understands the business processes and how they enable enterprise value creation.\u201d\n\nIs there full leadership alignment on goals and outcomes?\n\nAnswering this question must start before any project enters the pipeline. \u201cIt is critical to think through change management at the outset of IT and digital initiatives. One way to do so is to co-develop a vision with leaders from both end-user populations and the IT organization,\u201d says Freshour, who calls this a \u201cvision and values\u201d exercise. \u201cThis ensures a shared definition of success and alignment on desired outcomes.\u201d\n\nFrequent and transparent cross-functional communication among leaders is key. \u201cWithout this alignment, various managers might pursue their own digital transformation ideas independently, leading to scattered initiatives lacking focus and follow-through,\u201d Charlton of Merchant\u2019s Fleet says.\n\nHow will we measure readiness, adoption, and business outcomes for this initiative?\n\nOnly once key stakeholders are on the same page can IT leaders confidently establish the KPIs of change management success, which should include not only adoption rates, but also measures of change readiness and what specific outcomes will constitute a win. Establishing and tracking these metrics will enable IT to govern the change initiative most effectively through successive phases and pivot as necessary, says S&P Global\u2019s Kocherlakota.\n\nKunal Purohit, chief digital services officer at Tech Mahindra, sees effective change management as a means for minimizing disruption, satisfying users and customers, and empowering data-driven decisions. But central to all that is a continual emphasis on fostering adoption.\n\n\u201cAbove all, there should be a mechanism for continuous feedback and adjustment during the change process,\u201d he says.\n\nIs the planned change even viable?\n\nAll sorts of digital initiatives make perfect sense on paper, but too many end up being ill-suited to the organization undertaking them. That\u2019s because many IT organizations skip a key step.\n\n\u201cBefore you look for your change agents, you need your viability agents,\u201d says De Vries, noting that he spends a lot of time at Axia Women\u2019s Health building a network of front-line employees who can validate potential change initiatives.\n\n\u201cYou have to have relationships with salespeople, for example, who can tell you whether they can sell your change to their customers, and front-line staff who can tell you whether a process can be executed efficiently,\u201d De Vries says. \u201cAfter you implement the change, they will become your promotors.\u201d\n\nDe Vries sometimes even recruits these viability and change agents into IT, where they can bring their business process and customer knowledge to bear in the digital and technology organization.\n\nHave we future-proofed our change plan?\n\nAny digital initiative should consider the emerging technologies that may need to find their way into the program over time, say West Monroe\u2019s Freshour and other IT leaders and advisors.\n\n\u201cIt is important to design IT and digital solutions with an eye toward the future,\u201d Freshour says. \u201cWhile you might not deliver the most mature functionality or solutions in phase one of an initiative, it is important to consider how a digital product, platform, and system will evolve over time, in terms of both IT and business requirements.\u201d\n\nTech Mahindra\u2019s Purohit agrees, underscoring the importance of understanding and articulating how the change may evolve with future technological advancement even at the early stages of a change initiative.\n\nDo we have the necessary change management resources to succeed?\n\nAs a general rule of thumb, IT leaders should be investing at least 10% to 20% of their project budget on change management. \u201cYou can\u2019t cut corners when allocating the proper resources to carry out change management in relation to digital efforts,\u201d says Freshour. IT leaders should run the numbers to ensure they\u2019re focusing the necessary time, money, and resources to change management and adoption.\n\nIt\u2019s important not only to have the right budgeting in place, but also the right change management expertise. \u201cCIOs should inspect whether the organization is prepared to adapt to unforeseen changes during the transformation and whether they have the necessary resources, both financial and human, to support the change,\u201d Purohit says.\n\nFor IDEXX\u2019s Grady that has meant staffing IT\u2019s new change management function with nontechnology professionals.\n\n\u201cTo build this capability, we didn\u2019t try and fit IT folks into the leadership of change management,\u201d Grady says. \u201cThat\u2019s not to say there aren\u2019t people that grew up in IT that have natural skills in this space. But rather, we thought differently about the skills required.\u201d\n\nThat meant recruiting folks with marketing experience who could think about change in terms of personas; segment user needs and impacts; plan messaging channels, frequency, and methods; and determine the right change metrics.\n\n\u201cWe needed to think as much like marketers as we do technologists, and staffed the function accordingly,\u201d Grady says. \u201cThis function has been absolutely invaluable in running large enterprise programs and the success of behavior change to unlock the digital transformation of a number of key processes.\u201d\n\nDo users have direct line of sight to the change?\n\nEffective communication is critical to change readiness and adoption. \u201cIt trumps all,\u201d says SPR\u2019s Mead, \u201cespecially when dealing with a remote-first workforce.\u201d\n\nBut how IT leaders communicate the details of changes is as important as what is said. In fact, it\u2019s much better if the message doesn\u2019t come from IT at all.\n\n\u201cChange communication should be designed to provide employees with a direct line of sight to the change,\u201d Mead says. \u201cStudies show, and our experience at SPR backs this research, that employees prefer to get information about how a change will affect them from their immediate manager. So, make sure you arm managers with timely information and try to implement follow-up meetings where necessary.\u201d\n\nEveryone who will be impacted by the change should have a clear understanding of the personal benefits of the change to them \u2014 what\u2019s in it for them in this new normal.\n\n\u201cYou need change agents at every level,\u201d says de Vries. \u201cYour divisional CFOs can agree with a change, but if your FPA [financial planning and analysis] teams don\u2019t accept the new revenue recognition solution, they will create workarounds.\u201d\n\nThe time de Vries spends with various business functions at Axia Women\u2019s Health helps him understand the different value levers available as well as how performance is measured and incentivized in each part of the organization. \u201cThis allows me to align incentives for the change, increasing the chance of success,\u201d De Vries says.\n\nAre we investing enough in continuous training and development?\n\nTraining is a key aspect of any new IT initiative. But in organizations where digital initiatives are coming at the organization concurrently and successively, a more comprehensive approach to training is warranted.\n\nAt S&P Global, in addition to specific training surrounding new initiatives, the company has an EssentialTech Foundations program to help employees build foundational technical knowledge in six core focus areas: agile mindset, cloud essentials, developing an innovative mindset, automation\/machine learning\/AI, data science, and DevOps.\n\n\u201cWe put our people first and invest in upskilling our workforce to thrive in this new digital paradigm,\u201d says Kocherlakota. \u201cTeam members across all of S&P Global have access to trainings, webinars, and a plethora of resources to learn new skills.\u201d