Dear Oracle Cloud…I need my own space

Dear Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,\n\nLook, it\u2019s not you, it\u2019s me. And right now, you need to give me some space. No, not the space in your data center, I\u2019m not quite ready to commit on a deeper level. I need my own space, on my own terms because I need to keep my options open. Let me explain.\n\nI\u2019m not ready to move in with you\n\nWe already have a good thing going on, so why mess it up? It feels like only yesterday that I chose Oracle as my ERP system and you said that it was best to keep seeing each other at my place. So, I made considerable on-premises investments in infrastructure and equipment, tuning the setup to the exact specifications that work best for you.\n\nI mean, I put a lot of work into this relationship, spending days and nights fretting over whether I had the best hardware and in-house expertise to keep you happily up and running. But now you\u2019re telling me it\u2019s time to leave that all behind and continue operations at your place? I don\u2019t think so. And I\u2019m not the only one who feels this way.\n\nIn fact, a recent survey from Rimini Street on Why Enterprises are Rethinking their Oracle Relationship and Cloud Strategy found that almost half \u2014 46.2% \u2014 of enterprises surveyed that have internally deployed Oracle applications feel the same way I do. I\u2019m confident enough to stay put in my own data center because, despite your pleas, I just can\u2019t find a good reason to leave. Maybe we should have had this conversation before I bought all my fancy gear. But we\u2019re here now and I\u2019m not going anywhere.\n\nI don\u2019t like being smothered\n\nI don\u2019t love that you\u2019re trying to be everything to me. On top of offering database and ERP solutions, you\u2019re also offering support and infrastructure. It seems a bit much and like, so exhausting. At one point in the past, the idea of a one-stop shop for my organization\u2019s ERP system would\u2019ve swept me off my feet. But I\u2019ve been around the IT game for too long now and I\u2019m just not willing to accept the potential lock-in associated with your Oracle Cloud service options \u2014 and it turns out I\u2019m not alone in this perspective either.\n\nIn the same Rimini Street survey, 73% of respondents noted that they are looking at infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) vendors other than Oracle, such as Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud. Why? One key reason is that enterprises don\u2019t want to be beholden to a single organization for everything. When one organization has its hands in everything, the risk of creating an imbalance in the relationship rises. Truth be told, I don\u2019t want you to have the power to call all the shots. If that were the case, I would no longer have the freedom to have my own business-driven IT roadmap and I\u2019d suddenly find myself at the mercy of your vendor-dictated roadmap. And that\u2019s like, way too controlling for me right now.\n\nI\u2019m not sure you\u2019re the one\n\nTo be honest, I\u2019ve been looking around at other IaaS vendors. I wouldn\u2019t call it cheating as much as exploring my options. And one thing about these other vendors that\u2019s piqued my interest is the amount of communication they allow with their cloud infrastructure via open APIs. This kind of feature would give me the power to choose some of the best tools for the job and give me options for scaling my infrastructure up or down as needs arise.\n\nI mean, you\u2019re great at software and databases, but are you a top industry leader like Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud when it comes to IaaS services? Maybe someday you\u2019ll get there, but right now, if I decide to move to the cloud, I want to do it on my terms.\n\nI\u2019ve got trust issues\n\nRelationships are built on trust, and right now it\u2019s hard for me to trust you on the infrastructure side of things. Do you really have my best interests at heart when it comes to using the cloud to save money during off-peak usage? Or are you looking to lock me into a long-term hosting contract to make sure I don\u2019t leave? I\u2019m just worried that you\u2019re one of those vendors who think scale and pricing only work one way \u2014 up.\n\nWhen it comes to deciding which cloud hosting infrastructure, I want to run my ERP system, I want someone who I believe has my best interests at heart, someone I can trust. Someone like Rimini Street, the market leader in third-party enterprise software support services. I know Rimini Street will give me an unbiased opinion to help me decide which IaaS provider can best meet my needs \u2014 and they\u2019ll even help me calculate my potential maintenance savings.\n\nLet\u2019s just be friends\n\nI\u2019m not ready to take our relationship to the next level. While I still like your software, my affection doesn\u2019t keep my head in the clouds. I'm not ready to take our relationship to the next level. While I still like your software, my affection doesn't keep my head in the clouds. I'll keep seeing you, but always on my own terms. I hope you can understand and respect my personal boundaries.

Sincerely,Me