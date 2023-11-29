Thinking of hibernating through the metaverse winter?

If you\u2019re skeptical about dipping your enterprise\u2019s virtual toes into a metaverse, rightfully so. While the roots of the metaverse date back more than 70 years, the concept gained instant credibility when it landed on Gartner\u2019s 2022 Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies with a \u201cPlateau of Productivity\u2019 timeframe of \u201cmore than 10 years.\u201d Around the same time, Forrester\u2019s Predictions 2023: The Metaverse and NFTs tempered widespread excitement and expectations with mention of a \u201cmetaverse winter\u201d attributed to \u201da volatile economy.\u201d\n\nWhile some investors and developers pulled back, others kept forging ahead, developing chips for augmented and virtual reality, trialing advertising through augmented reality, and \u201cstockpiling gaming content,\u201d according to CBInsights.\n\nThe \u201cwinter\u201d analogy will be familiar to anyone involved with AI over the decades as interest and funding cooled and warmed in pendulum swings. During AI winters, devoted innovators persevered, even without concurrence about what AI was and is. And now, with the explosion of generative AI onto the scene and into use cases everywhere, those who persisted in understanding and investing in AI skills and supporting infrastructure and tools are being rewarded.\n\nAs with AI through the decades, there\u2019s a lot of ongoing debate about what \u201cthe\u201d or \u201ca\u201d metaverse is, including when and whether there will be a singular one. Even so, it\u2019s clear that the technologies that enable it\/them have continued to evolve. McKinsey & Company calls the metaverse \u201cthe next version of the Internet.\u201d That scenario is believable, given ongoing advances in the underlying technologies.\n\nMetaverses vs. internal enterprise immersive experiences\n\nExperience tells us that waiting for the next big anything that could have tremendous impact on how our customers, employees, and partners relate to our organizations is not a prescription for long-term growth. Let\u2019s break down some key differences between metaverses and internal enterprise immersive experiences to illustrate which are better suited for particular use cases today. \n\nEssential elements of a metaverse\n\nIn metaverses, users interact with each other and with digital representations of objects and environments in ways that feel relatively natural and intuitive. For example, Decentraland offers the ability to monetize your creativity, vote as a virtual citizen, participate in events, play games, and so on. In SuperWorld, you can purchase, sell, and trade virtual blocks of land that owners can customize. Want to own a park, a museum, or your hometown? Make an offer (if the plot is still available) and make it yours with content, get tickets to events, make ownership exchanges using nonfungible tokens, and more. Early metaverse experiences are primarily targeted at entertainment and gaming with in-app transactions, but more enterprises are getting into the zone with engaging experiences.\n\nTypical metaverse experiences include:\n\nHow internal immersive experiences are different\n\nSometimes dubbed \u201cintraverses\u201d (a term used in many ways, so we will avoid it here), today\u2019s internal immersive experiences help organizations accomplish specific tasks, such as employee development, onboarding (learning the culture, policies, facilities), team building, safety training, innovation, quality control, marketing, and so on. These are some of the typical characteristics of internal enterprise immersive environments:\n\nRecommendations\n\nIf your enterprise is reluctant to experiment with a full-blown metaverse-type experience, creating internal experiences is a lower risk, lower investment choice to build skills, guidelines, vendor relationships, processes, and infrastructure so you can mature capabilities over time while metaverse-specific capabilities grow.\n\nConsider creating a virtual team to explore use cases. At various points in the process, the team should include skills in these areas: product management, information governance, data management, data science, user interface\/user design, cybersecurity, legal, software development, content creation, and business analysis. Marketing is essential for any customer-facing uses.\n\nA valuable first step for the team is to develop an understanding of the \u201cstate-of-the-art\u201d by reaching out to providers who build these experiences. Asking for examples of their work will uncover a wide range of possibilities.\n\nWhether you choose to take the plunge on the metaverse or internal enterprise immersive experiences or wait for a generative AI-style ramp, the metaverse is forming. Every organization should get its digital and physical assets ready to be leveraged in these use cases.\n\nRead this research paper, AI in the Information-Rich Enterprise, from analyst firm Moor Insights & Strategy to gain their perspective. Learn more at Optimize your digital future with a unified asset strategy.