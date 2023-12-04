Fortifying the bridge between tech and business in the C-suite

Historically, the relationship between technology and business leader has tended to be transactional: a business leader has an objective they want to meet, and they’ll ask their technology leaders to figure out how to achieve their goals. Need to embed a tool on your website to collect emails for lead generation? Check. Seeing reports of a new technology? Time to ask the technology experts.

But this dynamic shortchanges the relationship on both sides. It creates silos between business and technology leaders and can become a barrier to success, particularly in the current, disruptive macroeconomic environment. Every member of the C-suite is expected to know about their business model, products, customers and markets — so why should their technology be any different?

A recent Accenture analysis of more than 1,600 companies across 18 industries set out to understand what percentage of companies were strategically using technology to shape their business strategy. It identified 21% being tech-forward. That’s to say, only 21% of companies actually use the possibilities presented by technology to develop better and bolder business strategies in a meaningful way. And those organizations treat technology as a source of inspiration to advance the development of competitive business strategies, as well as use technology to continuously spot, predict and inform continuous strategy adjustments in real-time. Looking at the characteristics shared by tech-forward companies, a key differentiator is a strengthened relationship between business and technology leaders, with a particular focus on tech-fluency across the C-suite.

Given the C-suite’s growing emphasis on tech-savviness, coupled with technology leaders increasingly putting the ownership of tools into the hands of the business, the CIO’s role is expanding. Today’s current inflection point, characterized both by a constantly shifting business landscape and the need for technology to play a hand in shaping business strategy, creates a unique opportunity for CIOs to uplevel their roles even further and carve out a new space for what they represent.

Why tech-fluency is critical to business strategy

Leaders are facing an increasing volume of hard choices, making it more difficult for them to separate relevance from noise. This makes it more essential to have a business-savvy and tech-fluent C-suite making data-backed decisions.

Tech-forward companies report a C-suite committed to using technology as inspiration to address business challenges twice as frequently as other companies. Of these companies, three quarters have both a CEO and C-suite that are both a tech-fluent (17% more than other organizations). And the boards of tech-forward companies are 1.7 times more strongly tech-minded, as well. Conversely, 67% of senior technology leaders report a lack of tech-fluency among their peers as a major barrier to integrating technology into strategy.