CIO Darlene Taylor’s formula for success: Listen, drive, care

It’s no secret: The best talent wants to work for leaders with the attributes to drive success. And for those leaders, credibility is king.

Darlene Taylor, CIO of Superior Industries, one of the world’s largest suppliers of aluminum wheels, attributes her “street cred” to her past experience, first as an engineer of automotive design and manufacturing, then as an IT leader at several “Motor City” giants, in roles of increasing responsibility.

“I have motor oil in my veins,” Taylor says. A native of Detroit, she studied mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan, and since entering the automotive industry, she has led internal teams through complex technology initiatives. She has championed change in the community both as the chief mission officer of the Michigan Council of Women in Technology (MCWT), and as a member of T200. And she has become a favorite among the who’s who of CIOs.

In short, she knows how to establish — and maintain — credibility, leaning on her fundamental management philosophy: Listen. Drive. Care.

Listen

Building a followership starts with empathy, and empathy is achieved, first, through listening, Taylor says. “Whether I’m talking to the CEO or to a maintenance worker in the plant, I’m listening intently to figure out where they fit into the ecosystem and how I can leverage technology to help them do their job,” she says.

While observing an operator during a recent visit to a manufacturing site, Taylor noticed that he was struggling to enter data into an application. “His gloves weren’t compatible with the user interface,” she explains. Soon after, she worked with her team and piloted a few solutions, landing on one that improved the experience not only of that one operator, but of other workers on the plant floor.