CIO Darlene Taylor’s formula for success: Listen, drive, care

It\u2019s no secret: The best talent wants to work for leaders with the attributes to drive success. And for those leaders, credibility is king. \n\nDarlene Taylor, CIO of Superior Industries, one of the world\u2019s largest suppliers of aluminum wheels, attributes her \u201cstreet cred\u201d to her past experience, first as an engineer of automotive design and manufacturing, then as an IT leader at several \u201cMotor City\u201d giants, in roles of increasing responsibility. \n\n\u201cI have motor oil in my veins,\u201d Taylor says. A native of Detroit, she studied mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan, and since entering the automotive industry, she has led internal teams through complex technology initiatives. She has championed change in the community both as the chief mission officer of the Michigan Council of Women in Technology (MCWT), and as a member of T200. And she has become a favorite among the who\u2019s who of CIOs.\n\nIn short, she knows how to establish \u2014 and maintain \u2014 credibility, leaning on her fundamental management philosophy: Listen. Drive. Care.\n\nListen\n\nBuilding a followership starts with empathy, and empathy is achieved, first, through listening, Taylor says. \u201cWhether I\u2019m talking to the CEO or to a maintenance worker in the plant, I\u2019m listening intently to figure out where they fit into the ecosystem and how I can leverage technology to help them do their job,\u201d she says. \n\nWhile observing an operator during a recent visit to a manufacturing site, Taylor noticed that he was struggling to enter data into an application. \u201cHis gloves weren\u2019t compatible with the user interface,\u201d she explains. Soon after, she worked with her team and piloted a few solutions, landing on one that improved the experience not only of that one operator, but of other workers on the plant floor.\n\nThis is only one example of the types of innovation that can be inspired by merely listening, and Taylor cautions against limiting your interactions to issues that concern the workplace. \u201cThere\u2019s so much to learn [about your team], and so much inspiration to draw from them, that you can\u2019t glean from LinkedIn or a resume.\u201d\n\nFor Taylor, that team extends beyond the folks on her organizational chart. \u201cOver the years I\u2019ve had the chance to build relationships with hundreds of team members, partners, and customers \u2014 maybe more, and globally, I\u2019ve learned what interests them, professionally and personally, and If I come across one of those interests \u2014 in an article, a job opportunity, or even a big sports win \u2014 I\u2019ll send a personal note,\u201d she says.\n\nShe also uses group chats generously. \u201cThey\u2019re great places to cheerlead and celebrate each other\u2019s accomplishments, and to share insights about a new technology or ask your peers for advice.\u201d\n\nFinally, she encourages leaders to communicate abundantly with their teams, focusing on strategic, technical, personal development, and event topics that reveal something about their friends, family, or personal lives. She says, \u201cYou have to ask and you have to listen, because empathy matters. Full stop. And it can be a major determinant of success when you\u2019re trying to drive in the trenches.\u201d\n\nDrive\n\nTaylor drives fast. Life, she says, \u201cis too short to drive a slow car.\u201d She says it in jest, yet the mindset has repeatedly carried her to success and encapsulates the second tenant of her management philosophy: Drive.\n\nIn most industries, projects are planned from a start date. Carefully their milestones are laid out until the last one, representing the project\u2019s end, comes into view. \u201cBig auto is the complete opposite,\u201d explains Taylor. Given some immovable end date \u2014 the launch of a new vehicle, or the rollout of an associated Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) to a new customer \u2014 you work backwards, placing the milestones to seem as if they would have landed just the same were you not bound to some non-negotiable end.\n\nYet the end is non-negotiable, and so Taylor favors action and all the tools that enable it, especially those that help to alleviate analysis paralysis, one of which is agile ways of working. With it she tries to instill in her teams a test-and-learn mindset. \u201cAgile is great,\u201d she explains, \u201cbut it falls down without the right mindset. Nike got it right: \u2018Just do it.\u2019\u201d\n\nThis isn\u2019t to say that you should be reckless. Taylor stresses that. Her own teams manage risk vigorously. But it is to encourage a spirit of momentum and positivity. As she puts it, \u201cAt the end of the day, if we break something, we have each other\u2019s backs. We\u2019ll work it out together. This has to be the case, because we don\u2019t have the luxury of thinking linearly. We have to drive fast because time flies.\u201d\n\nCare\n\nTaylor\u2019s third tenant is care \u2014 to her not a nicety or an afterthought, as it is to so many leaders, but a necessity, a long-game of gives-and-takes, the linchpin of her entire philosophy, and applicable to all audiences: customers, colleagues, community, shareholders, and the industry at large. What does it look like?\n\nRecently, it looked like a cyber challenge at the MCWT, where Taylor promoted the challenge as an opportunity for young girls to hone their skills in cybersecurity, and to encourage their pursuit of careers in that domain. \u201cMany of the participants connected with me on LinkedIn after the fact,\u201d she says, \u201cand I take great pride in mentoring them and helping them through their studies. And I had the opportunity to enhance my cyber skills in the process.\u201d\n\nActs of care, even small ones, go an especially long way, says Taylor. Using her teammates as an example, she explains: \u201cOf course we have a job to do, but it takes little effort to check in on the status of a sick child or parent. We\u2019re all human. We all have things going on outside of work.\u201d\n\nAnd timing is often vital. An active networker, Taylor explains that few periods of time offer a better chance to show care than those during which a peer is between roles. \u201cI do all I can to help make introductions and pull them into philanthropic efforts,\u201d says Taylor. She notes that, coincidentally, such an effort landed her a job early in her career.\n\n\u201cWithout care, the whole philosophy collapses,\u201d she says. \u201cSo what if you know all there is to know about someone? So what if they listen and drive fast? If they don\u2019t actually care, would you trust them?\u201d