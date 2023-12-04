The CIO’s new role: Orchestrator-in-chief

CIOs today find themselves in a unique position to survey everything taking place across their organization, find opportunities, resolve conflicts, set priorities, and help shape strategy. In other words, they are uniquely situated to function as their companies\u2019 de facto orchestrators-in-chief.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s really only the CIO and the CEO who have this perspective,\u201d says Irving Tyler, distinguished research vice president with Gartner\u2019s CIO Research team. \u201cThe CIO has a deeper perspective because it\u2019s in the execution aspect, not just the bigger-picture strategic perspective.\u201d\n\nBut making the transition from traditional CIO to chief orchestrator takes more than perspective. It requires finesse, relationship building, a deep understanding of the organization\u2019s strategy \u2014 and the ability to take a hand in creating that strategy from the get-go. It also requires a willingness to seek out new responsibilities, and possibly a new title. CIOs who want to take on this role must be willing to take the initiative and speak up about the opportunities and threats they see from their unique vantage point \u2014 even in C-suite meetings.\n\nIn other words, this career elevation is not for the faint of heart. But CIOs who act as orchestrators can create value for their organizations in ways that go well beyond what traditional CIOs can deliver.\n\nIn recent Gartner research, C-suite executives from all lines of business reported that \u201ctechnology remains probably the biggest factor in achieving new business outcomes,\u201d Tyler says. As a result, these C-suite executives are having more one-on-one meetings with their organizations\u2019 CIOs \u2014 and that\u2019s creating new opportunities, for LOB leaders, the enterprise, and CIOs themselves.\n\n\u201cCIOs are now moving from one executive to the other,\u201d Tyler says. \u201cThat is enabling them to even further increase their overview of the entire enterprise. And because of the strength of these relationships, the CIO can now start to say, \u2018Wow, what you\u2019re trying to do needs to be integrated with the supply chain, or we need to work with HR to look at our talent strategy.\u2019\u201d\n\n\u201cWe are sort of like glue,\u201d says Elizabeth Hoemeke, CIO of digital payments platform One. Every other department depends on IT to integrate systems, provide data, solve problems for customers, and so on, she adds. \u201cWe\u2019re either being asked to provide things or we\u2019re being asked to do things, so we sit in a kind of lifeguard chair, watching all the different groups doing all these different things. There\u2019s give and take that comes from that relationship with each individual department.\u201d\n\nHow can a CIO use that unique vantage point to help mold strategy for their organization? Start with some of these steps.\n\nBuild one-on-one relationships within the C-suite\n\nBecause so many departments outside IT are hiring their own technology professionals and procuring their own cloud-based software, Gartner researchers wondered whether some functional leaders now feel they can get along perfectly well without IT. But their research showed the opposite is true.\n\n\u201cIn fact, when we talked to these leaders, they told us the number-one factor to them being successful was a very strong partnership with their CIO,\u201d Tyler says. \u201cOne very simple measure of this was how often they were meeting. The greater the frequency of their interactions with the CIO, the greater success they were having.\u201d\n\nJohn Cannava, CIO of security company Ping Identity, tries to start these relationships on day one. \u201cWhen we have new leaders join the organization, we take it upon ourselves to help onboard them,\u201d he says. \u201cWe feel like we\u2019re in a better position than most functions to be able to provide an end-to-end perspective on what the current state looks like. So either I or someone on my team will take them through. \u2018Here\u2019s where we currently are. Here are some things we are planning to do, and we\u2019re looking for your input.\u2019\u201d\n\nThose conversations build trust at a time when a newly arrived executive is trying to learn the lay of the land and how to be successful at Ping, he explains. \u201cWe\u2019re helping them understand what other initiatives are going on and the context they need to be aware of. I really like to start that relationship early, rather than when something goes wrong, so you\u2019re not trying to build a relationship in the fog of war,\u201d he says.\n\nBeyond that, Cannava and his team conduct a twice-a-year roadmap review. \u201cWe work with each of the executive leadership members and ask, \u2018What are your major priorities for the next 6 to 12 months?\u2019\u201d Using that information, IT creates a prospective technology roadmap for each functional area. Then Cannava and his team assemble all that information and share it back to the entire executive team. \u201cThey all get to see what\u2019s going on. And in that way, we\u2019re putting ourselves in the seat of being the orchestrator, by virtue of being the ones presenting that information and providing that forum. So it\u2019s a little bit of judo there as well.\u201d\n\nHelp set priorities\n\nAt the start of the year, the CEO of financial services firm TIAA asks each of the business unit and departmental leaders to name their five \u201cbig bets\u201d \u2014 their most important initiatives for the coming year. Needless to say, every initiative mentioned by each top executive has a large technology component. \u201cWhen it\u2019s my turn, I have a top 35, not top 5,\u201d says Sastry Durvasula, chief information and client services officer. As the leader of IT, he may have his own big bets, such as digital transformation or artificial intelligence, he says. \u201cBut everybody\u2019s priority is a technology priority.\u201d\n\nSo IT must do what it has always done. Faced with competing technology demands and finite resources, CIOs must figure out what truly needs to be done first to meet the most important business goals. \u201cThat makes the voice of the orchestrator,\u201d Durvasula says. \u201cWe are ready to prioritize things.\u201d\n\nBecome a clearinghouse\n\nThe more the CIO can function as a centralized source for technology resources, the better, says Ping Identity\u2019s Cannava, who sees this transpiring in three phases, depending on the maturity of the organization. In Phase 1, the CIO is the clearinghouse for current technology projects, taking on the traditional role as in-house consultant.\n\nIn Phase 2, the CIO becomes the clearinghouse for data within the organization. \u201cIn many cases, we are the keepers of the keys to datasets,\u201d he says. \u201cWe have the ability to bring datasets together, and those insights could drive what the agenda is for the business. They could show us where we have the opportunity to improve our go-to-market. So having that access to the insights driving business intelligence initiatives has allowed us to expand our seat at the table.\u201d\n\nIn Phase 3, the CIO also becomes the clearinghouse for emerging technologies. Because, he says, to truly unlock the potential of all that data, you need artificial intelligence. And that raises some immediate questions for CIOs who want to be orchestrators. \u201cIs IT the driver of the selection, implementation, and delivery of those things? Or is IT setting standards allowing the business to move at its own pace of adopting AI? Are we selecting add-ons to our existing platforms, or buying purpose-built tools, or generic platforms? Those are all really hard decisions we\u2019re being asked to make right now,\u201d Cannava says.\n\nBe transparent \u2014 and ask for help\n\nHoemeke put this approach to good use when, after a merger, she set out to consolidate all of One\u2019s systems on Microsoft Azure \u2014 an 18-month project. \u201cI had to get my whole organization on board with this huge shift,\u201d she says.\n\nShe knew the company\u2019s customers \u2014 insurers who use One for payment processing \u2014 would be affected because the changeover required a 24-hour planned pause in that processing. \u201cWhen you start messing around with people\u2019s products that are integrated with their core systems, they start to get nervous,\u201d she says. Although the company sent customers multiple notifications to alert them to the migration and the coming outage, not all customers understood how directly they\u2019d be affected.\n\nHoemeke wanted to be as transparent as possible \u2014 without burying people in hard-to-understand technical details. And so she asked for help from her business colleagues. \u201cI partnered with our customer success team,\u201d she says. \u201cWe had identified about 10 or 12 clients that were particularly anxious, and we started an every-two-hour communication that went on for 21 hours straight.\u201d Marketing worked with IT to design this communication plan, and the delivery teams sent the message to their clients.\n\nThe end result was a successful project that was completed with very few hiccups and no irate customers. \u201cIt\u2019s all about the planning, and involving your stakeholders,\u201d she says now. \u201cEven if you don\u2019t think someone is a stakeholder, include them anyway.\u201d Beyond that, she says, \u201cInvest in the relationships. Technology people have a tendency to be a little bit arrogant \u2014 you know: \u2018This is technical work, I don\u2019t need anybody and I don\u2019t need any help.\u2019 But at the end of the day, we did need a lot of help.\u201d\n\nConsider a title change\n\nThis may sound extreme, but it could be helpful, especially for CIOs who are looking to expand from a more traditional IT role. To the question of how CIOs could become orchestrators of their companies\u2019 technology strategy, Marc Tanowitz, managing partner, advisory and transformation, at West Monroe Partners, says that at large enterprises, that role is more typically filled by a transformation office, headed by a chief transformation officer or chief digital officer, often hired from outside.\n\nWhat about the CIO? \u201cAt a minimum, they\u2019re creating the business and technical architecture that has to be complied with, so that when our clients go through these digital transformations, they get the promised benefit of this world of connected data that they can use and analyze,\u201d Tanowitz says, adding that while CIOs might be well-suited to orchestrate back-office and middle-office functions, when it comes to front-office functions, they need a lot of help and input from marketing. \u201cI don\u2019t think the CIO\u2019s perspective is typically informed by the dynamics of the market,\u201d he says.\n\n\u201cI think the world of digital has opened up a much wider aperture around what\u2019s possible and where technology makes an impact,\u201d says Rick Johnson, chief digital officer at window and door manufacturer Marvin. Before joining Marvin about a year ago, Johnson was CIO of packaging company Sonoco. The CDO title does make a difference, he says, explaining that the word \u201cdigital\u201d has become paired with \u201ctransformation.\u201d\n\n\u201cThe chief digital officer role provides greater purview to impact and lead the transformation effort, not just as a partner on the side helping to make that successful, but actually shaping the direction it takes,\u201d he says.\n\nDon\u2019t shy away from the challenge\n\nAt what stage of an initiative is the CIO or IT invited to join the discussion? \u201cIf they\u2019re bringing IT in at the end and they\u2019ve already selected a product, then IT is a very tactical resource in their minds,\u201d Cannava says. \u201cIf they\u2019re bringing me in when they\u2019re thinking about an opportunity to improve a process or drive revenue, then I\u2019m winning. That means they trust my business acumen and they understand we\u2019re an enabler across the business.\u201d\n\nFor this to happen, CIOs must be ready to step out of the shadows. \u201cThe real key for CIOs to be successful at those relationships is don\u2019t just show up and say, \u2018Here\u2019s the list of things everybody\u2019s doing.\u2019 Show up and say, \u2018Here\u2019s what\u2019s happening, and here\u2019s what I think we should do right now,\u2019\u201d Gartner\u2019s Tyler says.\n\nFor example, if the marketing department is trying to improve customer retention, and the operations team is trying to reduce cycle time, those two efforts are related, Tyler says. They might benefit from a combined initiative, and the CIO can add value by pointing out that opportunity. \u201cBut the CIO has to be proactive,\u201d he says.\n\n\u201cYou have to take chances, right?\u201d he adds. \u201cThese are high-stakes kinds of things. You\u2019re a senior executive now, reporting to the CEO. You can\u2019t be timid and wait for the ask \u2014 you have to step forward and demonstrate that you have some thoughts to share, and some ideas to put on the table.\u201d