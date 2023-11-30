MENA IT Spending to Grow 4% in 2024

This region is in full expansion of its digital capabilities, with recent investments in new data centers, cloud infrastructure and new-generation data networks. In the UAE, Governments and companies are determined to undertake digital transformation and, as a consequence, ICT spending will continue to grow in 2024. The digital transformation of government organizations and private companies has become a priority in the United Arab Emirates, which is generating a wide-ranging technological modernization drive.

“IT spending in MENA is increasing because organizations, particularly in the GCC region, continue to focus on digitalizing their IT infrastructure,” said Miriam Burt, Managing VP Analyst at Gartner. “This is required to support regional governments’ push to implement their country visions for economic diversification, enhance public-private collaboration as well and bolster sustainability efforts towards net-zero targets.

Organizations continue to invest in AI and automation to increase operational efficiency. Global spending on public cloud services is expected to increase by 20.4% in 2024 and, as in 2023, the source of growth will be a combination of price increases from cloud providers and increased utilization.

Global IT spending is expected will reach 5.1 trillion USD in 2024, up 8% from 2023, while Gen AI has not yet had a material impact on IT spending, investment in AI overall is supporting overall IT spending growth.

Gartner predicts that by 2024, 40% of enterprise applications will have embedded conversational AI, up from less than 5% in 2020. “Despite economic challenges, business executives in the MENA region are primarily investing in generative AI (GenAI) to enhance customer experience,” said Eyad Tachwali, Sr Director of Advisory at Gartner. “GenAI promises to revolutionize public and private sector engagement with customers/citizens by delivering personalized, real-time solutions to complex inquiries.”