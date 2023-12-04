How to maximize ROI by choosing the right Java partner for your organization

By: Scott Sellers, Co-Founder and CEO, Azul\n\nAfter almost 30 years, Java remains the programming language of choice for large-scale enterprise applications in the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid. Its versatility, reliability, stability, and open-source and third-party libraries and frameworks make developing and running applications very efficient.\n\nIn January 2023, Oracle changed its licensing and\/or pricing for Java for the fourth time in four years. According to State of Java Survey and Report 2023, an independently run study of more than 2,000 Java users, Java users have taken notice. In fact, 82% of participants are concerned about Oracle\u2019s most recent Java pricing and licensing change and 72% are considering alternative Java providers.\n\nCompanies typically change Java providers to reduce their total cost of ownership, but they often realize unanticipated benefits including enhanced security readiness, improved performance, and often cloud cost optimization. Some Java providers are better equipped to meet an organization\u2019s needs and lower its TCO than others. Ensuring that the new Java provider meets your organization\u2019s needs is critical before making a decision. Asking the right questions in a request for information (RFI) helps gauge the quality of service a potential Java partner will provide.\n\nHere is a list of questions to ask as you consider your migration options from Oracle Java to an alternative provider:\n\nChoosing the right Java provider is a critical decision that can have a significant impact on your organization\u2019s success. By asking the right questions and considering the total cost of ownership, you can ensure that you choose the best Java provider for your needs. By doing so, you can not only reduce costs but also improve security readiness, performance, and cloud cost optimization without taking unnecessary risks.\n\nFor more information, download a complimentary copy of Azul's Open JDK Migration for Dummies guide.