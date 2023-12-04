Ask yourself: How can genAI put your content to work?

By Bryan Kirschner, Vice President, Strategy at DataStax\n\nOne of the major findings of our recently released State of AI Innovation report was how bullish managers and technical practitioners were about generative AI enhancing, rather than threatening, their careers.\n\nA key reason why I think they\u2019re right is generative AI\u2019s ability to operate in useful ways using content that people already produce\u2013or could produce quite easily.\n\nI use the word \u201ccontent\u201d rather than \u201cdata\u201d here deliberately. All AI thrives on data, but generative AI applications can readily be built against the documents, emails, meeting transcripts, and other content that knowledge workers produce as a matter of course.\n\nThis is made possible by a process called \u201cretrieval augmented generations,\u201d or RAG. RAG provides large language models (LLMs), which comprise the foundation of generative AI apps, with contextual content and data in real-time from corporate databases. (Here\u2019s a more detailed explanation of the importance of RAG.)\n\nInterrogate \u2018all that you\u2019ve done before\u2019\n\nThere\u2019s an individual use case and a (potential) enterprise use case that provide glimpses of how proprietary content can fuel powerful AI-driven outcomes.\n\nThe first is technologist and consultant Luke Wroblewski\u2019s \u201cAsk Luke\u201d personal assistant. It enables people\u2013including Wroblewski himself!\u2013to ask questions against the 2,000-plus articles, 100-plus videos, and three books (and more) that he\u2019s produced in his career.\n\nHere\u2019s how he describes the benefit of Ask Luke\u2019s robust response to a usability question: \u201cIt's not hard to see how the process of looking across thousands of files, finding the right slides, timestamps in videos, and links to articles would have taken me a lot longer than the ~10 seconds it takes Ask Luke to generate a response. Already a big personal productivity gain.\u201d\n\nAs someone who has also been in this line of work a long time and values paying it forward by sharing what I\u2019ve learned with others, being able to instantly and easily interrogate \u201call that you\u2019ve done before\u201d is a very compelling idea.\n\nBut above and beyond just saving time and (for example) getting new hires up to speed faster, generative AI offers some intriguing opportunities to raise everyone\u2019s game\u2013if you play your cards right as an organization.\n\nGain a better understanding your audience\n\nI\u2019ve been a long-time fan of Amazon\u2019s \u201cworking backward from the customer\u201d approach\u2014specifically, the mock press release.The \u201ccustomer quote\u201d in particular invites the right kind of \u201coutside-in\u201d conversation: I\u2019ve seen an example red-lined with the question, \u201cwould a customer really say this?\u201d\n\nIt\u2019s a powerful mechanism for pivoting people from crafting reactions that \u201csound great\u201d internally with hopes of getting a green light toward something that \u201crings true\u201d\u2013and for provable reasons\u2013coming from the audience that, at the end of the day, matters most.\n\nThis practice starts to look even more exciting with generative AI in the mix. Using RAG, a generative AI agent could read the corpus of mock press releases and real comments and reactions from customers on (for example) social media, as well as reviews and press coverage, and then provide meaningful guidance.\n\nWhat teams or segments outperform or underperform? For certain audiences, is there a tendency to over- or under-shoot? By looking at consumer reaction to competitive or adjacent products, a genAI agent could enter the mix by producing what it would think a customer would say from an \u201coutside-in\u201d perspective\u2013the point being not to replace the judgment of product managers, but to spin up a richer dialogue that would previously have been infeasible.\n\nAI keeps getting better. You should, too.\n\nThis brings us to the strategic implications.\n\nMost companies don\u2019t do prospective press releases, but any given company might create some other form of content that\u2019s unique fuel for generative AI. Most individuals don\u2019t create as much content as Wroblewski, but many business units or functional organizations do.\n\nIt would be foolish to bet against generative AI\u2019s capabilities continuing to get better. It would be wise to bet on people coming up with ingenious applications of those capabilities, using the content they already produce or could easily start producing.\n\nAs our survey showed, people are excited about the potential. Now\u2019s the time to back them up with the permission to experiment and an architecture that\u2019s ready and able to take all their good ideas into production without skipping a beat.\n\n\n\nLearn more about DataStax.\n\nAbout Bryan Kirschner:\n\nBryan is Vice President, Strategy at DataStax. For more than 20 years he has helped large organizations build and execute strategy when they are seeking new ways forward and a future materially different from their past. He specializes in removing fear, uncertainty, and doubt from strategic decision-making through empirical data and market sensing.