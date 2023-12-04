What goes well with Viña Concha y Toro wines? Meat, fish, poultry, and SAP

How do you improve efficiency without compromising quality? Achieving that goal has become even more essential and challenging for the wine industry in the face of climate change, increased competition on a world level, labor shortages, and other issues. Yet, one of the world\u2019s largest wine producers is succeeding, paired with SAP.\n\nFounded in Chile more than 139 years ago, Vi\u00f1a Concha y Toro owns approximately 12,000 hectares (more than 29,600 acres) of prime vineyards, with production facilities in Chile, Argentina, and the United States. It distributes wine to more than 140 countries worldwide with wineries including Concha Y Toro, Vi\u00f1a Don Melchor, Vi\u00f1a Cono Sur, and Vi\u00f1a Maipo in Chile, Bodega Trivento Argentina, and, in the US, Bonterra Organic Estates, formerly known as Fetzer Vineyards.\n\nFrom grapes to wine\u2014a journey of uncertainty \n\nWineries must consider many factors to achieve maximum efficiency, yield, and quality. First, there\u2019s the life of the grapes. As the grapes grow, their annual development can be affected by factors such as climate, sunlight, water, vine density, soil, and nutrients. These factors can influence the quality and quantity of a grape crop. And every year, the degree of influence of each factor can differ. \n\nOnce the grapes move to the fermentation process, again, many variables come into play that can affect the quality and quantity of every batch. They can include temperature, pump-over (a technique to improve wine development by moving the freshly crushed juice around in a vat), and the density of the wine.\n\nFacility and human factors also must be considered, including the capacity of a winery\u2019s fermentation vats to process grapes in a certain period and the availability of workers and related costs. To help wineries plan for and respond to all those factors, they need a solution that goes beyond their traditional manual operations, especially for gathering and analyzing critical data about the growing season, winemaking process, facility operations, and labor force. Until recently, Vi\u00f1a Concha y Toro was a member of that group.\n\nA vintage system for its vintages\n\nThe workflow of Vi\u00f1a Concha y Toro involved numerous legacy manual paper-based processes, which could lead to errors and didn\u2019t offer a fast, integrated method to access phenological and operational data. That made it challenging to predict future conditions and wine potential and make informed decisions to improve efficiency and quality.\n\nThe manual processes were also time-consuming. For example, staff had to spend an extensive amount of time overseeing the fermentation vats at critical harvest times.\n\nA full-bodied solution\n\nWorking with its strategic partner BlueBoot Business Software and SAP, Vi\u00f1a Concha y Toro created a SmartWinery solution that\u2019s based on the SAP Business Technology Platform. The solution automates many processes throughout producer\u2019s facilities, enhancing access to critical data as well as streamlining and accelerating tasks.\n\nThe solution has four modules for efficiency and quality:\n\nFermentation optimization\n\nSmartWinery has digitized more than 1,000 vinification processes in three of the producer\u2019s wineries: Lourdes, Lolol, and San Javier. In the Lourdes winery alone, there has been a 28% increase in capacity by optimizing the fermentation process in each of the 32 vats. One cycle has been added to each vat, from 3.5 to 4.5 cycles, allowing more wine to be created. That improvement has saved Vi\u00f1a Concha y Toro $375,000 in the cost of acquiring additional fermentation vats.\n\nA memorable year\n\nOn the Vi\u00f1a Concha y Toro website are the words, \u201cWe exist to transform each glass of wine and each encounter around the world into a memorable experience.\u201d And SAP has given the producer a memorable experience as well with an award for the wine producer\u2019s innovation and success.\n\nEarlier this year, Vi\u00f1a Concha y Toro received an Honorable Mention in the 2023 SAP Innovation Awards, which is now celebrating its 10th anniversary. To learn more about Vi\u00f1a Concha y Toro, see the producer\u2019s pitch deck.