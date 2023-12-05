Workplace griping: The key release valve your culture lacks

Collaboration suites have an annoying blind spot: They don’t help employees bump into each other.

Once upon a time we had “telecommuting” and it was controversial. Most managers and executives figured letting employees work from home was doing them a favor.

But, filled with optimism bias, the IT industry busily crafted collaboration suites whose purpose was to reproduce the in-person work experience on-screen.

But for all the features and functionality these suites provide to team members trying their best to collaborate, they don’t help us stay sane the way an in-person work environment does.

To understand the issue, think about an occasion, back when everyone worked in their assigned cubicles, when someone did something that got under your skin. Something important enough that you were having a hard time letting go of it.

On this occasion, as you walked through the halls to the break room, muttering and grumbling to yourself, you bumped into a buddy – someone it was safe to unload on.