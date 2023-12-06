DS Smith sets a single-cloud agenda for sustainability

British multinational packaging giant DS Smith has committed itself to ambitious sustainability goals, and its IT strategy to standardize on a single cloud will be a key enabler.

The London-based industrial manufacturer, which currently runs multiple cloud platforms due to early experimentation and several acquisitions, has opted to consolidate its cloud and data operations onto Amazon Web Services as part of a five-year strategic partnership that coincides with the company’s timeline for replacing plastic materials as much as possible, streamlining its carbon footprint, and vastly reducing the use of water in its manufacturing process — all of which will be fueled significantly by technology and data.

“Historically, we’ve been more multicloud or hybrid cloud, with private services as well,” says Claire Dickson, DS Smith’s CIO. “Much of our digital agenda is around data. Before we were quite fragmented across different technologies. Going into full partnership with AWS is much more of a strategic direction for us because using one stack is the most effective way to do that.”

The 30,000-employee company manufactures fiber-based and recycled paper packaging for large clients, including Amazon, Unilever, and Nestle, at more than 300 manufacturing sites globally, primarily in Europe, though the company has a facility in Atlanta as well.

Its digital transformation began with an application modernization phase, in which Dickson and her IT teams determined which applications should be hosted in the public cloud and which should remain on a private cloud. The migration, still in its early stages, is being designed to benefit from the learned efficiencies, proven sustainability strategies, and advances in data and analytics on the AWS platform over the past decade.

Prague-based IDC analyst Jan Burion believes that DS Smith’s consolidation on AWS will increase the company’s ability to achieve its sustainability goals with greater efficiency.