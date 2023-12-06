Transform your technology and accelerate business outcomes with NTT DATA’s Technology Solutions

Digital transformation is revolutionizing the way organizations operate. Intelligent new services and infrastructure can optimize cost and performance, but the rapidly evolving technology environment also introduces complexity.

Without access to the expertise and insights you need to manage fast-evolving hardware and software infrastructure as efficiently as possible, it can be an uphill battle to keep the lights on – even before you embark on new initiatives.

Business transformation is a journey

Great modern enterprises are only as good as their technology, which must keep pace with changing business demands. So, they constantly have to transform their technology across their environment to take advantage of new opportunities. In fact, more than 70% of NTT DATA’s clients are doubling down on digital initiatives to overcome constraints and mitigate risks.

However, constant modernization is not a straightforward task. Company infrastructure ranges from on-premises to the cloud or a hybrid approach. There might be plenty of data available, but it’s often spread across multivendor environments.

So, there’s no single approach that works for everyone, and even the best technology will not deliver a great return on investment if your applications and data remain in silos.

Partnering with an IT service provider is often the best way of accessing the multivendor technology modernization skills you need to realize your business goals.

Changing what comes first: the hardware or the software

Network infrastructure used to be mostly on-premises and hardware-centric. This model worked well when most employees worked from the office, but it does not support the hybrid environment where accessing all the resources you need to get work done is more important than where you work.

At the same time, many on-premises applications are moving to the cloud. As this migration gains pace, hardware companies like Cisco and Palo Alto Networks have also started managing policy automation, analysis and more from the cloud, even if their hardware remains on-premises.

In this increasingly software-centric environment, both new and legacy assets need to deliver lifecycle value. And hardware cannot simply be replaced with software-driven infrastructure or hardware as a service. Assets must work together to improve performance, with decision-making driven by controllers, cloud telemetry, AI and machine learning, and analytics enabled by vendors’ application programming interfaces.

A single digital experience across the full lifecycle

To make decisions that improve business operations and user experiences, you need a full view of your technology environment – and it must always be up to date.

Choosing a partner that takes such a holistic approach to technology lifecycle management will help you align your technology initiatives as well as your sustainability goals with your business strategy.

NTT DATA’s Technology Solutions support your existing hardware and power your transformation to software-defined infrastructure through full lifecycle management and actionable insights. We can make recommendations to speed up technology adoption and find opportunities to maximize your lifecycle return on investment.

For example, our License Management Assessment helps you get the full benefit of your infrastructure investments by simplifying governance, risk mitigation and cost control.

We’re also committed to incorporating circularity into the way we work by 2026 to reduce waste and carbon emissions. This promotes sustainability by creating systems where products and materials are reused, remanufactured or recycled to extend their lifespan and minimize resource consumption.

Leveraging our expertise to meet your evolving needs

Our focus is on delivering business outcomes as well as excellent technology. We simplify and enhance your software-defined infrastructure management, leaving you free to accelerate the digital transformation of your organization with less complexity and risk.

And, beyond the technology itself, our Support Services cover license management and insights across all technology architectures and vendors.

Wherever the future takes your business, we’re here to help.