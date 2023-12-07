WestRock CIDO Amir Kazmi on building resiliency

Amir Kazmi is a savvy business leader whose leadership playbook has been shaped by the fact that he’s spent one third of his career in P&L roles. In his current role as chief information and digital officer at WestRock, he’s responsible for developing and executing global information systems, technology, and cybersecurity strategy in addition to leading the company’s digital transformation.

On a recent episode of the Tech Whisperers podcast, Kazmi unpacked his unique leadership journey, his approach to leading digital innovation, and how he brings out the best in his team. Afterwards, we spent some time discussing how today’s digital leaders can build multidimensional resiliency to set themselves, their teams, and the business up for success. What follows is that conversation, edited for length and clarity.

Dan Roberts: You’ve been in many pressure-cooker situations over the years, and you always maintain a calm and confident demeanor. What do you do to prepare yourself to lead in these times, and what are you doing to continue to build your personal resiliency?

Amir Kazmi: For me, building personal resiliency starts with embracing a mindset where you’re constantly trying to learn as opposed to thinking you must have everything perfectly defined. I had to get comfortable with being uncomfortable sometimes — not always knowing the ‘how’ but continuing to pursue the vision.

That also means distinguishing between where you can take some risks and where the risk is going to be more limited. Then I think you can temper the level of testing, learning, and scaling and embed some of those growth mindset principles within your team.

This is especially important when you’re trying to bring new commercial products and solutions to the market — where you have to test and learn and iterate with customers. Space to take some risk and try new things has to be an expectation. You can still have a clear OKR framework with revenue expectations. But then be intentional about identifying subcategories where you have flexibility and expect learning for product/market fit.